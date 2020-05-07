Moody's rates Mohawk's Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; outlook is stable

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Mohawk Industries, Inc's ("Mohawk") new $500 million senior unsecured 10-year notes. All other ratings for Mohawk and its subsidiaries including the Baa1 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings remain unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. Proceeds of the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of existing debt. Near term maturities include a EUR 300 million note that matures in May 2020, and a $500 million term loan that matures in April 2021.

Moody's expects that Mohawk's operating performance will be negatively impacted in 2020 by lower demand for its products as a result of weakening global economic conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The US and Europe (which comprises of 85% of Mohawk's sales) will experience an unprecedented shock in the first half of this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and their economies will contract in 2020 before somewhat recovering in 2021. Per Moody's Macro Board outlook, Real GDP in 2020 is expected to decline in the US and Europe by 5.7% and 6.5% respectively and recover to 4.5% and 4.7% growth in 2021. Moody's expects demand for flooring to decline 30% to 40% in the year ahead as residential remodeling and corporate investment will be postponed as recessionary pressures persist.

While Mohawk will be negatively impacted by the extraordinary effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has excellent liquidity to support temporary operating volatility. Moody's expects that the company will be able to capitalize on its strong market position to restore credit metrics to pre-coronavirus levels and that the company will reduce costs and preserve cash to manage through the current difficult environment. Mohawk's debt/EBITDA will increase over the next 6 to 12 months to 2.5x to 3.0x, and retained cash flow to net debt will decline to between 35% to 45% barring any share repurchases or debt financed acquisitions. The company's credit metrics should improve in 2021 to more in line with Moody's expectations for the rating category.

Ratings assigned:

Mohawk Industries, Inc:

-Senior Unsecured notes at Baa1 due 2030.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mohawk's Baa1 rating reflects its strong credit metrics, significant size, good geographic diversification and leading market share in floor coverings. Mohawk's credit profile is constrained by the cyclical demand of its products and variability in raw material and transportation costs, which causes earnings and cash flow volatility. Moody's expects Mohawk's debt/EBITDA will increase over the next 6 to 12 months to 2.5x to 3.0x from 1.8x as a result of weaker operating performance, and retained cash flow to net debt will decline to between 35% to 45% from 52% barring any share repurchases or debt financed acquisitions. Moody's also expects interest coverage (EBITA/Interest Expense) at just over 9.5x to 11.5x during this period. Better than typical credit metrics are needed for a given rating category in healthy economic times because of the cyclical nature of Mohawk's business. The ratings are constrained by the highly cyclical nature of the flooring business, which can result in sharply lower earnings and cash flow during the weak part of economic cycles.

With respect to ESG, Mohawk's manufacturing processes use a significant amount of energy, especially natural gas. The Company diverts more than 6.5 billion pounds of waste from landfills each year, with 47 of the Company's manufacturing sites internally certified as Zero Process Waste to Landfill facilities. Other initiatives include reduced water use, lower greenhouse gas emissions and increased energy efficiency. The company also produces energy through solar panels, windmills and a waste to energy program using scrap material. From a governance perspective, the company has a moderate financial policy, which is balanced among growing its business through acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. The company has not historically paid dividends. Mohawk is a widely held public company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Mohawk will maintain a healthy credit profile over the next 24-36 months, with a solid operating margin and improving leverage metrics past 2020. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that performance will be weaker in the more immediate 6-12 months but that the company will have sufficient liquidity to carry it through this down cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is possible if Mohawk materially increases revenue and Moody's gains greater comfort that the company can maintain its earnings, cash flow and credit metrics throughout an economic downturn. Specifically, an upgrade would require retained cash flow/net debt sustained over 45%. Clarity about the company's longer term use of free cash flow absent a significant acquisition is also necessary for an upgrade to be considered.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens because of market share losses, higher raw material costs, or a decline in product demand. A material change in the company's conservative financial policies could also cause the rating to be downgraded. Specifically, retained cash flow/net debt sustained below 35% could result in a downgrade.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the expected near term weakness in Mohawk's credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical markets, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, Mohawk Industries is a leading producer of floor covering products for residential and commercial applications. Brands include Mohawk, Unilin, Karastan, Lees, Bigelow, Dal-Tile, American Olean, Pergo, Marazzi and Quick-Step. Revenues for the publicly-traded company are approximately $10.0 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

