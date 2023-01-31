Moody's rates Mohegan's exchanged notes of senior unsecured at Caa3; affirms Caa1 CFR, stable outlook

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Caa3 rating to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("MTGA") $502.5 million senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2027 and B1 to MTGA's proposed $262.9 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which is expected to mature on November 1, 2025. In the same rating action, Moody's also affirmed MTGA's existing ratings, including its Caa1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Caa1-PD probability of default rating, and Caa3 senior unsecured debt. MTGA's senior secured 2nd lien debt rating was upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. Additionally, Moody's affirmed MTGA's B1 rating on the company's existing senior secured revolving credit facility, which will be withdrawn once the extension is completed. The outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's view that the higher coupon on the exchanged unsecured notes is offset by MTGA's improved maturity profile and its reduced refinancing risk. Moody's views the exchange as opportunistic as it comes well in advance of the October 2024 maturity of the existing notes. Moreover, the note holders received an above par ratio of $1,052.63 principal amount of new notes for each $1,000.00 principal amount of old notes and a substantially higher interest rate. However, Moody's expects MTGA to refinance the new notes if market rates improve by exercising the new notes' call protection option at par in the next 18 months.

MTGA completed the exchange of approximately $477.3 million out of its aggregate $500 million principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2024 for approximately $502.5 million of new 13.25% senior unsecured notes due 2027. The new notes are guaranteed on an unsecured, senior basis by all of MTGA's existing subsidiaries that guarantee the old notes, plus certain future subsidiaries that guarantee other indebtedness of Mohegan or incur indebtedness in excess of $25.0 million.

The upgrade of MTGA's senior secured debt rating reflects increased credit support it receives from the larger Caa3 unsecured notes.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa3 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 to (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's (MTGA) credit profile (Caa1 stable) reflects its high leverage, earnings concentration in a few properties with high competition, and exposure to cyclical volatility. MTGA's debt/EBITDA improved to 6.3x at the end of fiscal 2022 from 6.71x a year earlier, that level of leverage still leaves MTGA with a high degree of financial risk. These credit challenges are mitigated by MTGA's high quality, well-established, and large amount of gaming and attractive non-gaming amenities along with its earnings diversification efforts.

The company has streamlined costs during the pandemic. We expect certain costs such as marketing will increase as competing forms of entertainment reopen, but the company will remain cost vigilant to support positive operating cash flow that funds tribal distributions. Diversification efforts include management and development fees from unaffiliated casinos in the U.S. along with MTGA's investment in a resort casino project in South Korea, which Moody's views as a long-term positive for the company, despite inherent risks.

The stable outlook considers that MTGA will continue to benefit from its lower expense structure and good demand trend since re-opening from the temporary casino closures that took place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The stable outlook also assumes that competition from other forms of entertainment will begin to open more fully and will put pressure on revenue growth and margins throughout calendar 2023. Also, economic concerns including inflation and its impact on consumer discretionary income could also pressure revenue and margins.

MTGA's SGL-3 reflects its adequate liquidity. MTGA had about $165 million of unrestricted cash along with a $263 million revolver of which only about $18 million was outstanding at September 30, 2022. The revolver expires in April 2024, which is in the process of being extended approximately 18 months to November 1, 2025. The company's liquidity also benefits from no material long-term debt maturities. MTGA's senior secured second lien notes that mature in February 2026, and senior unsecured notes that mature on December 15, 2027, have no principal repayment requirement prior to its maturity, other than customary provisions relating to specified asset sales and changes in control. We also expect MTGA will maintain adequate compliance with its various maintenance-type financial covenant requirements related to total leverage, senior leverage, and minimum fixed charge ratio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if MTGA generates positive free cash flow and demonstrates the ability and willingness to achieve and maintain debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and EBIT/interest expense at or higher than 1.5x over the longer-term.

Ratings could be downgraded if we anticipate renewed weakness in MTGA's earnings or cash flow generation because of competition or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

MTGA owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex near Uncasville, Connecticut, and Mohegan Pennsylvania, a gaming and entertainment facility in Plains Township, Pennsylvania. MTGA also operates the Niagara Resorts in Ontario, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas and online casino gaming and sports wagering in the State of Connecticut and the Province of Ontario. MTGA's restricted group also receives fees for the management of several non-affiliated casinos. MTGA is owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, a federally recognized Native American tribe. MTGA generated net revenue of about $1.6 billion for the latest 12-month period ended September 30, 2022.

