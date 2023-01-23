Moody's rates Multibank's senior unsecured notes Ba1, stable outlook

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 long-term foreign currency senior debt rating to the senior unsecured notes to be issued by Multibank, Inc. (Multibank). The proposed notes will be denominated and settled in dollars for $300 million and will mature in five years. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Multibank's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The outlook on the debt rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating is in line with Multibank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba1 reflecting the bank's good capitalization metrics, supported by the no dividend payout policy and a well-established franchise in corporate banking and car financing segments in Panama (Baa2 negative).

At the same time, the ba1 BCA reflects the recent increase in the bank's problem loan ratio, measured as loans classified as Stage 3 (IFRS9), to 8.2% of gross loans in September 2022, significantly above the 4.8% at year-end 2021. This deterioration resulted from the transfer of certain corporate exposures in the construction sector to Stage 3 classification, a conservative measure while the reestructuring and monitoring process is completed. However, the bank's loan delinquencies measured as 90 days past-due loans, was a relatively low 1.8% in September 2022, below the system average, while loan loss reserve coverage for 90 non-performing loans remained above a 100% in the same period. In addition, the modified loan portfolio related to the Covid measures, fell to 5% in September 2022 from 21% in December 2021. Multibank's asset risks will likely remain high amid a moderating economic activity and growth prospects anticipated for 2023-24 compared with that of the prior decade, which will continue to pressure the bank's borrowers repayment capacity.

Multibank's ratings take into consideration the bank's good level of deposit funding from customers, which accounted for about two thirds of its total liabilities, and are 67% sourced from corporate clients. The rating also considers Multibank's level of market-based funding resources, higher than its peers in the country, that accounted for 31.9% of tangible banking assets in September 2022. The proposed notes will replace an existing $300 million loan taken to finance the bank's $300 million 144a/RegS issuance maturity in November 2022.

In addition, Multibank's Ba1 foreign currency debt rating incorporates a very high probability of support from its ultimate parent, Banco de Bogotá S.A. (Baa2 stable, ba1) which, however, does not result in any rating uplift by affiliate support, because Banco de Bogotá's baseline credit assessment (BCA) is ba1, at the same level of Multibank's BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Multibank's rating would arise from a sustainable reduction in the level of problem loans, combined with an increase in loan loss reserve coverage that would support the loss absorption capacity as the bank expands its business footprint in the country. Positive pressure would also be exerted by consistent improvement in profitability benefiting capital ratios.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded in case of further deterioration in asset metrics, high problem loans and low coverage ratios that could persist and result in higher credit losses. This scenario would, in turn, impair profitability and capital buffers.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

