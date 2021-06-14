Moody's rates NVIDIA Corporation's senior unsecured notes A2; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to NVIDIA Corporation's proposed senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of debt. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NVIDIA Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

NVIDIA's credit profile reflects the company's leading position in growing markets of visual computing, led by the gaming sector, along with the high performance data center, automotive and enterprise graphics end markets. Based on the growth of data intensive computing coupled with NVIDIA's broad range of accelerated computing offerings, we expect NVIDIA's strong financial performance will continue over the intermediate term. The company's growing profitability, strong cash flow, excellent liquidity, very modest leverage, and a balanced capital allocation philosophy support the rating. Solid revenue growth with stable to higher gross margins, and importantly, NVIDIA's use of one architecture across its product lines that leverages a common investment in R&D, contribute to our expectations of over 40% EBITDA margins and about $8 billion of free cash flow after dividends this fiscal year.

Management's conservative financial philosophy including the maintenance of very strong liquidity ($12.7 billion of cash and liquid investments at April 2021) allows NVIDIA to contend with consistent investment requirements and periodic product or end market transitions. We project a continuation of very modest financial leverage as demonstrated by adjusted gross debt to EBITDA under 1.5x and free cash flow to adjusted gross debt over 60% in fiscal year ending January 2022. Capital allocation will remain balanced and executed within the context of balance sheet liquidity and free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that NVIDIA will continue to maintain its strong market position as customers across a range of industries increasingly adopt accelerated computing and artificial intelligence that use NVIDIA's graphic processing units and related software. The outlook also incorporates expectations that management will not deviate from its practice of maintaining a very liquid and modestly leveraged capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if NVIDIA can further solidify its leading market positions across its range of visual computing end markets while sustaining adjusted operating margins above 25% and continuing to grow revenue. Maintaining conservative financial policies, including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and strong liquidity could also support a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if NVIDIA sustain erosion of market share or competitive position that leads to lower profitability or cash flow. Departure from conservative financial practices that favor shareholders to the detriment of creditors, including gross adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.5x could pressure the rating downward.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductor Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

