Moody's rates NVIDIA Corporation's senior unsecured notes A2; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to
NVIDIA Corporation's proposed senior unsecured notes. The proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include,
among other things, the repayment of debt. The rating outlook
is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: NVIDIA Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
NVIDIA's credit profile reflects the company's leading position
in growing markets of visual computing, led by the gaming sector,
along with the high performance data center, automotive and enterprise
graphics end markets. Based on the growth of data intensive computing
coupled with NVIDIA's broad range of accelerated computing offerings,
we expect NVIDIA's strong financial performance will continue over
the intermediate term. The company's growing profitability,
strong cash flow, excellent liquidity, very modest leverage,
and a balanced capital allocation philosophy support the rating.
Solid revenue growth with stable to higher gross margins, and importantly,
NVIDIA's use of one architecture across its product lines that leverages
a common investment in R&D, contribute to our expectations of
over 40% EBITDA margins and about $8 billion of free cash
flow after dividends this fiscal year.
Management's conservative financial philosophy including the maintenance
of very strong liquidity ($12.7 billion of cash and liquid
investments at April 2021) allows NVIDIA to contend with consistent investment
requirements and periodic product or end market transitions. We
project a continuation of very modest financial leverage as demonstrated
by adjusted gross debt to EBITDA under 1.5x and free cash flow
to adjusted gross debt over 60% in fiscal year ending January 2022.
Capital allocation will remain balanced and executed within the context
of balance sheet liquidity and free cash flow.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that NVIDIA will continue
to maintain its strong market position as customers across a range of
industries increasingly adopt accelerated computing and artificial intelligence
that use NVIDIA's graphic processing units and related software.
The outlook also incorporates expectations that management will not deviate
from its practice of maintaining a very liquid and modestly leveraged
capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if NVIDIA can further solidify its leading
market positions across its range of visual computing end markets while
sustaining adjusted operating margins above 25% and continuing
to grow revenue. Maintaining conservative financial policies,
including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and strong liquidity
could also support a higher rating.
The ratings could be downgraded if NVIDIA sustain erosion of market share
or competitive position that leads to lower profitability or cash flow.
Departure from conservative financial practices that favor shareholders
to the detriment of creditors, including gross adjusted debt to
EBITDA sustained above 2.5x could pressure the rating downward.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductor Methodology
published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248106.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
