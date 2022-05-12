Moody's rates NXP B.V.'s new senior unsecured notes at Baa3

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to NXP B.V.'s (NXP) new Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2033 (Green Bonds) and Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 (2027 Notes).

NXP plans to use the net proceeds of the Green Bonds to fund eligible green projects (as defined in the bond indenture) over time. The company will use the net proceeds of the 2027 Notes and balance sheet cash to fund the redemption of the 4.625% Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 (2023 Notes).

The issuance of the Green Bonds and 2027 Notes will increase leverage modestly to about 2.8x (proforma for the redemption of the 2023 Notes) from about 2.6x debt to EBITDA (twelve months ended April 3, 2022, Moody's adjusted).

Assignments:

..Issuer: NXP B.V.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects NXP's strong market position in automotive semiconductors as the second largest supplier after Infineon Technologies AG and the broad end market exposure (i.e., automotive, mobile phones and infrastructure, and industrial automation), which serves to diversify demand and thus moderate revenue volatility. Moreover, these markets benefit from positive secular trends, including increasing semiconductor content in automobiles and 5th generation mobile communications (5G) network construction spending, which increases demand for NXP's base station chips. NXP has a large, consistent base of free cash flow (FCF), reflecting limited capital intensity and steady revenues due to the diverse end markets into which the company's products are sold.

Still, NXP large exposure to the cyclical automotive (50.0% of LTM April 3, 2022 revenues) leads to revenue volatility, as demand is driven by consumer durable goods spending, and thus tends to vary with the level of economic activity. In addition, NXP experiences revenue volatility in the communications infrastructure segment (15.7% of LTM April 3, 2022 revenues), as demand is driven by telecommunications carrier capital spending patterns, which tend to follow cycles.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NXP's revenues will grow in the mid to upper single digit percent over the next 12 to 18 months. NXP should be able to accomplish this despite expectations for continued tight semiconductor chip supply for the remainder of 2022. Moody's believes that NXP has both the access to foundry supply and the internal capacity to meet the continued strong end market demand during 2022. Moody's expects that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will be maintained in the mid-thirties percent range. Driven by the increasing revenues and strong profitability, debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline towards the mid 2x level over the next 12 to 18 months.

NXP's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The company's moderately negative environmental risks are balanced by low social and governance risks. NXP maintains an active acquisition program and has displayed a past willingness to use debt to finance acquisitions. Nevertheless, NXP has generally followed a conservative financial policy, limiting debt issuance until financial leverage is returned to target levels.

Moody's expects that NXP will maintain an excellent liquidity profile. As of April 3, 2022, NXP held cash of approximately $2.7 billion. Moody's anticipates that NXP will maintain cash of at least $750 million (excluding the cash of NXP's joint venture with TSMC, which was $185 million at April 3, 2022) and generate FCF of more than $1 billion over the next year. The large cash balance and strong FCF should allow NXP to maintain full availability under the $1.5 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024. None of NXP's debt instruments contain financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if NXP:

• maintains its strong market positions

• continues to produce healthy FCF generation and strong margins

• commits to maintaining a conservative financial policy

• sustains leverage around or below 2x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)

The ratings could be downgraded if NXP:

• engages in large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns to the extent that we expect that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be maintained above the low 3x level

• experiences weakening FCF generation and margins

NXP B.V. (NXP) headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, produces semiconductors used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Terrence Dennehy, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

