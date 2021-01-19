Moody's rates National Health Investors' debut public notes Baa3; negative outlook

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)'s
proposed $400 million unsecured notes due 2031. NHI intends
to use proceeds from its debut public notes offering to repay its $100
million senior unsecured term loan facility, which matures in July
2021, and to reduce outstanding borrowings on its $550 million
unsecured revolver, with any remaining amounts used for general
corporate purposes. NHI's rating outlook remains negative.
The following rating was assigned:
National Health Investors, Inc.
- Senior unsecured notes, Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
NHI's Baa3 rating reflects the healthcare REIT's conservative
financial profile characterized by modest leverage, strong fixed
charge coverage, and a predominately unencumbered property portfolio.
The REIT maintains a prudent financial policy, consistently adhering
to its targeted leverage of 4x-5x Net Debt/EBITDA as it executes
strategic growth. Moody's notes risk that NHI's leverage
temporarily exceeds this threshold due to rent deferrals that may be needed
to help its senior housing operators manage through the pandemic.
But we expect the REIT remains highly committed to maintaining its historical
financial profile and will take steps to reduce leverage accordingly.
Additional credit strengths include property type diversification among
various types of senior housing (including needs-based and discretionary)
and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), with investments structured
largely as long-term, triple-net leases with favorable
terms including master lease structures, guarantees and deposits
that support rental cash flows.
Key credit challenges include weakening tenant credit quality as NHI's
operators are contending with occupancy declines and elevated expenses
related to the coronavirus pandemic. We expect these industry-wide
challenges to persist until there is effective containment of the virus
and the subsequent path to recovering occupancy remains uncertain as safety
concerns of potential residents may hamper move-in activity for
some time even after the pandemic has passed. NHI's operator
concentration and modest size make it particularly vulnerable to the industry
risks.
NHI's liquidity is adequate and has been enhanced by the public
notes offering, with net bond proceeds being used to repay its $100
million term loan maturity (due July 2021) and reduce its revolver balance.
The REIT had $298 million drawn on its $550 million revolver
as of January 15, 2021. Upcoming debt maturities are manageable
and include $60 million of convertible bonds and an additional
$250 million of maturities coming due in 2022. The REIT
will also need to refinance its unsecured revolver that matures in August
2021 but includes a one-year extension option. NHI's
mostly unencumbered property portfolio provides financial flexibility.
The negative outlook reflects the risk of declining cash flows and rising
leverage as the REIT may need to grant some amount of rent deferrals or
abatements to help its tenants withstand the impact of the coronavirus
on their operations. Weak EBITDARM lease coverage for certain senior
housing operators makes these tenants particularly vulnerable to ongoing
operating risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade is unlikely over the intermediate term given the negative outlook.
Longer term, an upgrade would likely reflect increased size with
gross assets above $8 billion, maintenance of Net Debt/EBITDA
in the low 4x range, improved EBITDARM coverage metrics (particularly
among top ten tenants), and reduced concentration with no tenant
more than 10% of cash rents.
A rating downgrade would likely reflect the REIT retaining only modest
liquidity cushion as it approaches 2022 maturities, Net Debt/EBITDA
exceeding 5.5x, secured debt greater than 15% of gross
assets or fixed charge coverage below 4.25x -- each
on a sustained basis. Concerns about longer-term recovery
prospects for senior housing once the immediate crisis of the pandemic
has passed could also cause ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
