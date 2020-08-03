Moody's rates New Fortress Energy B1

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE), including a
B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B1-PD Probability of
Default Rating, a B1 rating to its senior secured term loan and
a SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook
is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: New Fortress Energy LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
..Issuer: NFE Atlantic Holdings LLC
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: New Fortress Energy LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: NFE Atlantic Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
NFE's B1 CFR is underpinned by Moody's expectations of rising
sales of LNG, backed by long term contracts and proprietary downstream
infrastructure appended to power generation facilities in Jamaica and
Puerto Rico, as well as Mexico and Nicaragua, and by the expectation
of rapid deleveraging in 2021.
The company's ratings also reflect Moody's views on the credit
quality of its customers. NFE plans to improve its customer and
geographic diversification in 2020-2021, but its operating
cash flow retains high dependence on a few key utility customers in Jamaica
and Puerto Rico. The rating assumes a relatively low volatility
in earnings, underpinned by high level of contracted revenues,
including some take-or-pay and minimum volume commitments,
expected volume growth, as well as above market contracted prices
that support strong cash margins.
NFE is a high growth business. The B1 CFR reflects our expectation
that the company will maintain a conservative balance of debt and equity
funding while executing on numerous growth opportunities. NFE's
financial policy targets reasonable financial leverage of debt/EBITDA
of 3x, to be supported by reinvestment of growing operating cash
flows and equity issuances to help fund growth investments. The
Company expects to more than double its earnings in 2021 as a result of
launching new facilities in Nicaragua and Mexico in the second half of
2020. This should result in leverage declining rapidly to below
3x in 2021 from the 6.2x debt/EBITDA that Moody's expects
in 2020.
NFE maintains adequate liquidity, reflected in its SGL-3
rating, that is supported by substantial cash balances, that
at the end of June 2020 stood at $167 million (or about 18%
of its long term debt). With all operating facilities generating
substantial operating cash margin, NFE's principal financing
needs are driven by its growth capital investment. The rating assumes
that NFE will maintain a sizable cash balance in 2020-21 and will
continue to proactively raise additional financing to support growth investment
requirements. The adequate liquidity position is also supported
by substantial alternate liquidity sources, including growing infrastructure
power assets, as well as the demonstrated ability to raise equity
to support growth. The company also benefits from extended maturity
profile of its debt, with the $800 million senior secured
loan maturing in 2023.
NFE's senior secured term loan due 2023 is rated B1, at the
same level as the CFR. The facility is raised at the level of NFE
Atlantic Holdings LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of NFE,
and is guaranteed by NFE and its operating companies. The term
loan comprises the substantial majority of the company's consolidated
debt.
The stable outlook assumes continued robust execution on growth plans
and strong operating performance across the expanding asset base that
should deliver a step up in operating cash flows in the second half of
2020 and strengthen the leverage profile in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The B1 CFR could be upgraded if the company sustains growth in EBITDA
and builds a strong operating track-record. The upgrade
would require an improvement in the credit profile of the customer base,
including through broader earnings diversification or larger exposures
to higher rated customers and jurisdictions. Also, the company
will need to demonstrate its commitment to equity co-funding of
future growth projects and its ability to operate within the stated financial
policy with debt/EBITDA below 3x.
The ratings may be downgraded if the deleveraging trend is reversed as
a result of a decline in operations or regulatory interference with debt/EBITDA
not trending below 5x or if liquidity position weakens. Failure
to resolve FERC dispute in Puerto Rico in a timely manner may cause a
significant disruption to operations and lead to a negative outlook or
a downgrade of the ratings.
New Fortress Energy LLC is a US-listed, high growth energy
infrastructure company with downstream LNG operations in Jamaica,
Puerto Rico and in the US.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
