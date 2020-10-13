Moody's rates New Home's new notes B3

New York, October 13, 2020 -- assigned a B3 rating to The New Home Company Inc.'s proposed $250 million notes due 2025. New Home's other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. The proceeds of the new notes, along with cash on hand, will be used to redeem the remaining balance on the company's 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022 of $292.3 million. Pro forma for the transaction, adjusted debt to total capitalization at June 30, 2020 would decline to 57.3% from 60.6% and the company's debt maturity profile will improve.

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Home's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's high leverage, limited operating history, small size and scale, relatively thin tangible net worth and significant geographic concentration in the state of California. These factors are offset by the company's shift in product mix to more affordable homes, which are in high demand at this point in the cycle, tend to sell faster and are generally more efficient to build. New Home's rating also considers investment in newer markets, such as the Inland Empire in California and Arizona, which will help to diversify the portfolio longer term.

New Home's proposed and existing senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have the same priority of claim as the company's unsecured revolving credit facility. The B3 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes, at the same level as the CFR, reflects that this class of debt represents the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

Moody's expects New Home to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition to a pro forma unrestricted cash balance of approximately $34 million at June 30, 2020. The company also had full availability on its $60 million senior unsecured revolver, which matures in 2022.

New Home is a publicly traded company and is required to file quarterly and annual financial statements with the SEC, along with any material notices. The company has eight members on its Board of Directors, five of which are independent. The company does not pay a regular dividend to its common shareholders. The company targets leverage of 50% debt to capitalization, which is somewhat more aggressive than other public peers.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of solid demand for single-family housing over the next 18 months driven by strong fundamentals including low interest rates and limited housing stock. The stable outlook also assumes the successful execution of the company's diversification strategy and shift to lower price-point products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company can increase in size with growth occurring outside of California. In addition, an upgrade would require improvement in tangible net worth to greater than $500 million, debt leverage below 50%, interest coverage above 3x and maintenance of good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded should debt leverage rise above 65%, interest coverage drop below 1x or liquidity weakens.

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and established in 2009, New Home designs, builds, and sells largely upper end homes in Orange County and other parts of Southern California and somewhat less expensive homes in Northern California. It also acts as a fee builder for The Irvine Company. For 2019, its revenue mix was 86% its own home sales and 14% fee build. Total revenues for twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $617 million.

