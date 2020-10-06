Moody's rates NorthRiver's notes offering Ba3

Toronto, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated NorthRiver Midstream Finance
LP's (NorthRiver) US$525 million first lien senior secured
notes offering Ba3. The proceeds will be used to fully repay the
C$700 million Term Loan A due December 2022. NorthRiver's
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of
default rating, Ba3 Term Loan B rating, and stable outlook
are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP's Ba3 CFR is supported by 1) take-or-pay
contracts that contribute over 75% of revenue through 2021,
but declining thereafter; 2) strong counterparties under its take-or-pay
contracted volumes and a diverse customer base; 3) extensive natural
gas pipeline and processing footprint across the central and northern
Montney, and Horn River; and 4) differentiating sour gas processing
capacity. NorthRiver is constrained by 1) around 5.5x debt
to EBITDA in 2021; 2) about 25% of revenue through 2021 exposed
to market demand (renewals and new contracts), and market price
and volume risk, increasing thereafter; 3) dependent on future
development of economic liquids-rich gas to mitigate volume risk,
and 4) limited stand-alone operating or financial history,
but previous operating employee base moved to NorthRiver.
NorthRiver's liquidity is adequate. At June 30, 2020,
NorthRiver had C$50 million of cash and C$350 million available
under its C$400 million revolver due 2025. We expect about
C$150 million of negative free cash flow through Q3 2021 that will
be largely funded under the revolver. NorthRiver will be in compliance
with its two financial covenants through this period. NorthRiver
has limited alternate sources of liquidity as it has pledged all of its
assets to the secured lenders.
NorthRiver's first lien senior secured notes are rated Ba3,
the same as the CFR, because the term loan B and revolving credit
facility are secured on a pari-passu basis with the notes and these
instruments represent the preponderance of liabilities in the capital
structure. If the Term Loan B is fully repaid or refinanced with
unsecured debt, first lien security for the notes falls away and
the rating on the notes could change depending on the capital structure
at that time.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA and leverage will
remain steady.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if NorthRiver can maintain or grow EBITDA
(C$375 million expected in 2020), while keeping debt to EBITDA
below 5x (5.8x expected in 2020).
The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA consistently declines (C$375
million expected in 2020) or if debt to EBITDA is above 6.5x (5.8x
expected in 2020).
NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP, based in Calgary, Alberta,
is a privately-held midstream company that gathers and processes
natural gas in northeastern British Columbia and west central Alberta.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paresh Chari
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653