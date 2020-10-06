Moody's rates NorthRiver's notes offering Ba3

Toronto, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP's (NorthRiver) US$525 million first lien senior secured notes offering Ba3. The proceeds will be used to fully repay the C$700 million Term Loan A due December 2022. NorthRiver's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 Term Loan B rating, and stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP's Ba3 CFR is supported by 1) take-or-pay contracts that contribute over 75% of revenue through 2021, but declining thereafter; 2) strong counterparties under its take-or-pay contracted volumes and a diverse customer base; 3) extensive natural gas pipeline and processing footprint across the central and northern Montney, and Horn River; and 4) differentiating sour gas processing capacity. NorthRiver is constrained by 1) around 5.5x debt to EBITDA in 2021; 2) about 25% of revenue through 2021 exposed to market demand (renewals and new contracts), and market price and volume risk, increasing thereafter; 3) dependent on future development of economic liquids-rich gas to mitigate volume risk, and 4) limited stand-alone operating or financial history, but previous operating employee base moved to NorthRiver.

NorthRiver's liquidity is adequate. At June 30, 2020, NorthRiver had C$50 million of cash and C$350 million available under its C$400 million revolver due 2025. We expect about C$150 million of negative free cash flow through Q3 2021 that will be largely funded under the revolver. NorthRiver will be in compliance with its two financial covenants through this period. NorthRiver has limited alternate sources of liquidity as it has pledged all of its assets to the secured lenders.

NorthRiver's first lien senior secured notes are rated Ba3, the same as the CFR, because the term loan B and revolving credit facility are secured on a pari-passu basis with the notes and these instruments represent the preponderance of liabilities in the capital structure. If the Term Loan B is fully repaid or refinanced with unsecured debt, first lien security for the notes falls away and the rating on the notes could change depending on the capital structure at that time.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA and leverage will remain steady.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if NorthRiver can maintain or grow EBITDA (C$375 million expected in 2020), while keeping debt to EBITDA below 5x (5.8x expected in 2020).

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA consistently declines (C$375 million expected in 2020) or if debt to EBITDA is above 6.5x (5.8x expected in 2020).

NorthRiver Midstream Finance LP, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a privately-held midstream company that gathers and processes natural gas in northeastern British Columbia and west central Alberta.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

