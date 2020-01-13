Moody's rates Novelis Corporation's senior unsecured notes B2; outlook stable

|
13 Jan 2020
New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 senior unsecured rating to $1.6 billion in senior unsecured
notes issued by Novelis Corporation and guaranteed by Novelis Inc.
(Novelis) and other subsidiaries. Proceeds from this issue will
be used to tender for the 6.25% senior unsecured notes due
in August 2024 and for general corporate purposes, including providing
financing towards the acquisition of Aleris International Inc.
(Aleris -- B3, developing). All other ratings for Novelis
Inc. and Novelis Corporation are unchanged including Novelis Inc.'s
SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.
Upon repayment, the rating on the notes maturing in August 2024
will be withdrawn.
In July 2018, Novelis announced the acquisition of Aleris for $2.6
billion ($775 million equity component and the balance the assumption
of Aleris' debt). The company has received approval from
the European Commission (EU) conditional upon the sale of Aleris'
Duffel, Belgium plant as well as approval of the proposed buyer.
The EU has advised it needs additional time to review the proposed buyer
and this is not expected to be completed by the January 21, 2020
outside date in the merger agreement. Novelis is in discussions
regarding the extension of this date. China's State Administration
for Market Regulation (SAMR) has also approved Novelis' proposed
acquisition of Aleris. The U. S. Department of Justice
(DOJ) has sued to block the transaction essentially on competitive concerns
with respect to Aleris' Lewisport facility. Novelis and the
DOJ have agreed on a process and timetable for settling the dispute.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Novelis Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) considers Novelis' large scale
and significant market position in a number of end markets. The
acquisition of Aleris will bring further strategic benefits from a business
profile and operational perspective notwithstanding asset sale requirements.
Although the acquisition is a leveraging event for Novelis, since
the announcement in 2018, the company's earnings and cash
flow generation levels as well as its debt protection metrics have evidenced
solid improvement on good shipment levels and strengthening product mix.
Similarly, Aleris has shown improvement in its operating performance
and debt protection metrics on good volumes in aerospace and automotive,
despite headwinds in Europe, and better fundamentals for its operations
in North America following the imposition of duties on the import of common
aluminum alloy products, particularly from China. Given strengthened
EBITDA generation at both companies, pro-forma leverage,
as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio, for the
twelve months ended September 30, 2019 is approximately 4.3
(Novelis stand-alone of 3.7x). While improved EBITDA
run rates relative to recent years are viewed as sustainable, some
softening is anticipated in 2020 on headwinds in the automotive markets,
most particularly in Europe as well as some challenges in the aerospace
markets, leverage is not expected to exceed around 4.6x,
somewhat high but acceptable for the B1 CFR.
With lower capital expenditures and growth in EBITDA, Novelis has
evidenced strong free cash flow generation over the last three years ($278MM
for the twelve months to September 30, 2019) and built its cash
position, thereby providing a better cushion for the increase in
gross leverage resulting from the acquisition.
As a producer of flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis faces
a number of ESG risks, particularly on the environmental aspect
with respect to air emissions, wastewater discharges, site
remediation to name a few. The company is subject to many environmental
laws and regulations in the regions in which it operates. However,
Novelis is a leading recycler of aluminum, which is less energy
intensive in the rolling process than the production of primary aluminum.
In 2019, approximately 61% of the company's raw material
input was recycled aluminum. Additionally, working with its
automotive customers, the company, through its closed-loop
recycling process, collects aluminum scrap metal from the automotive
manufacturing process for reuse. The company has long been focused
on safety and supports community projects in its regions of operations.
The stable outlook anticipates that Novelis will continue to benefit from
the increasing percentage of value add product and stronger EBITDA and
debt protection metrics. The outlook also incorporates expectations
for a stronger run rate EBITDA at Aleris. Incorporated in the outlook
is the expectation that leverage (with Moody's standard adjustments)
is unlikely to exceed around 4.6x, declining thereafter.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects our expectations
that Novelis will maintain good liquidity over the next four quarters.
Novelis' liquidity position is supported by its $935 million
cash position at September 30, 2019 and a $1 billion senior
secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) maturing in
April 2024 (unrated) subject to certain springing requirements concerning
timing of repayment of the term loan and other debt facilities.
There were no outstandings under the ABL at September 30, 2019.
Commitments under the ABL will increase by $500 million upon the
the closing of the Aleris acquisition and increased borrowing base resulting
from the acquisition. At any time availability under the ABL is
less than the greater of (a) $90 million or (b) 10% of the
lesser of the facility size or the borrowing base, the company will
be required to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage of at least 1.25x.
Availability is viewed as remaining sufficient such that this will not
be tested.
Novelis and or its subsidiaries also have commitments for a $1.5
billion unsecured short-term credit facility available upon closing
of the Aleris acquisition to fund part of the acqisition with amounts
borrowed maturing one year from the borrowing date.
The company also has a $1.8 billion secured term loan (unrated)
maturing in June 2022. To further support the financing for the
acquisition, the facility has been amended to allow for incremental
secured term loans of up to $775 million, which would mature
5 years from the initial borrowing date.
The B2 rating on Novelis Corporation's guaranteed senior unsecured
notes reflects their effective subordination to the significant amount
of secured debt under the term loans, the ABL and priority payables.
The rating could be upgraded should the company demonstrate the ability
to sustain EBIT/interest above 4x, debt/EBITDA below 4.25x
and (operating cash flow less dividends)/debt of at least 20%.
The rating could be downgraded should the company experience sustained
volume and margin declines or should the improving trends in performance
and debt protection metrics reverse. Quantitatively, ratings
could be downgraded if leverage as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio deteriorates
and is expected to be sustained above 5x and EBIT/interest decreases and
is expected to be sustained below 2x or free cash flow reverses to negative.
A significant contraction in liquidity or availability under the ABL or
further material dividend payments could also negatively affect the rating.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Novelis is the world's
largest producer of aluminum rolled products. The company operates
through four regional segments, North America, Europe,
Asia and South America. While Novelis sells into a number of end
markets, the company currently ships a meaningful level to the can
sheet market, although sales to the automotive market are increasing
as a percentage of sales. Novelis generated approximately $11.9
billion in revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
Novelis is ultimately 100% owned by Hindalco Industries Limited
(unrated) domiciled in India.
For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, Aleris had
revenues of approximately $3.5 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published
in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on
www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
