Moody's rates Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH's senior unsecured green bonds B1, upgrades Novelis Inc.'s CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed EUR500 million euro-denominated senior unsecured green notes due 2029 issued by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelis Inc. (Novelis), and guaranteed by Novelis and certain of its subsidiaries. Proceeds from this issue will be used to repay a portion of the $1.7 billion term loan and to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance the development of the eligible green projects, which include renewable energy investments, pollution, prevention and control expenditures and other sustainability-focused initiatives. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Novelis Inc. to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and the ratings of the existing senior unsecured notes of Novelis Corporation to B1 from B2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings upgrade reflects Novelis' strong position in markets served, particularly packaging and ground transportation, the geographic breadth of its global operations and Moody's expectations that the projected earnings growth and free cash flow generation will position the company to deliver on its deleveraging targets in the next 18-24 months. The company's excellent liquidity position further supports the rating" said Botir Sharipov, Vice President and lead analyst for Novelis.

..Issuer: Novelis Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Novelis Corporation

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1(LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Novelis Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Novelis Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Novelis Inc.'s Ba3 CFR reflects the company's large scale and significant market position in a number of end markets including can packaging, where it enjoys a leading market share, automotive, specialty, and aerospace to which it gained exposure through the acquisition of Aleris. The acquisition of Aleris International Inc.(Aleris) ($2.8 billion debt financed, closed in April 2020) brings further strategic benefits from a business profile, customer base and operational perspective notwithstanding that Novelis had to divest Aleris' Duffel (Belgium) and Lewisport (Kentucky) rolling mill facilities. The CFR also considers the company's broad geographic footprint with operations, including those of Aleris, in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

Although the acquisition was a leveraging event for Novelis, since the announcement in 2018, the company's earnings and cash flow generation levels as well as its debt protection metrics have evidenced a gradual improvement on solid shipment levels and strengthening product mix, notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on some of the company's end-markets, particularly, aerospace. The spread of the coronavirus had a profound adverse effect on the company's first quarter results (through June 30, 2020) as all segments experienced reduced shipments and facilities were temporarily idled for worker safety or due to state and government shutdown requirements globally. However, the company's operating and financial performance improved markedly in the second half of calendar year 2020 and exceeded Moody's earlier expectations, leading to higher than forecast revenues, EBITDA and cash flows and resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.8x as of December 31, 2020, substantially lower than estimated previously. The outperformance was supported by the resilient nature of the company's beverage can segment, sharp demand rebound in the automotive and specialty segments, cost reduction initiatives and the achievement of $54 million of the outlined run-rate cost synergies following the closing of the Aleris acquisition.

Novelis is well positioned to benefit from the continued expected recovery in the automotive market in calendar 2021 and 2022 notwithstanding that widely reported chip shortages and input cost pressures are adversely impacting production rates of some automakers. While demand growth in building and construction sector could slow down in 2021 after a strong 2020 as backlogs and new bid requests decline, Moody's expects continued moderate growth in shipments and revenues for the specialty segment. The increasing use of aluminum cans which have relatively high recycling rates, growing sustainability concerns with the respect to plastic packaging and greater, pandemic-induced at-home consumption patterns are expected to continue supporting demand for beverage can sheet in the near and medium term. Although recovery in the aerospace industry will be more prolonged, sales of aluminum sheet and plate to this industry represent a small proportion of the overall Novelis' business.

Moody's expects Novelis to generate over $2 billion in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA and $650-750 million in annual free cash flow in FY2022 and FY2023 on the back of continued global economic recovery and the completion of the organic expansion projects driving the growth in shipments. Assuming the company fully repays $1.1 billion bridge loan by the end of FY2021, pays down $600 million balance of $1.7 billion term loan post the refinancing of $1.1 billion, and other short-term borrowings in FY2022 from cash flows, bringing down the total debt outstanding by about $2 billion since September 30, 2020 through June 2022, Moody's estimates that gross leverage will decline to about 3x by March 2022 (FY2022 year-end). The company is expected to maintain its excellent liquidity profile with at least $1 billion in cash on hand while continuing on this strategic deleveraging path.

The stable outlook anticipates that Novelis will continue to exhibit improving earnings and cash flow generation over fiscal 2022 and 2023, deliver on the outlined run-rate combination synergies and reduce debt levels as planned. The outlook also anticipates that the company will continue its disciplined focus on costs, liquidity and capital expenditures in line with earnings and cash flow expectations in currently still uncertain environment and continue to maintain a cash position in excess of $1 billion.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating assumes that Novelis will maintain excellent liquidity over the next four quarters. Novelis' liquidity is supported by its $1.16 billion cash position as of December 31, 2020 and $1 billion availability under a $1.5 billion senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) maturing in April 2024 (unrated), subject to certain springing requirements concerning timing of repayment of the term loan and other debt facilities. The ABL is secured by accounts receivable and inventory. At any time the availability under the ABL is less than the greater of (a) $115 million or (b) 10% of the lesser of the facility size or the borrowing base, the company will be required to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage of at least 1.25x. Availability is viewed as remaining sufficient such that this will not be tested.

Novelis and its subsidiaries also have a $1.1 billion unsecured short-term loan facility that was used to provide funding for the Aleris acquisition. This facility was repaid by $500 million by the end of the December 2020 quarter and the remainder is expected to be paid off in the current quarter. The facility has been amended to extend the maturity date to April 2022 from April 2021. The company also has a $1.7 billion secured term loan (unrated) maturing in June 2022 and a $773 million incremental term loan maturing in January 2025. The term loan facilities have a covenant restricting senior secured net leverage to no more than 3.5:1. In addition, the company has short-term credit facilities in Korea, Brazil and China to support operations in these countries.

The B1 rating on the new and existing senior unsecured notes reflects their effective subordination to the significant amount of secured debt under the term loans, the ABL and priority payables. The new notes will have a downstream guarantee from Novelis Inc. and will also be guaranteed by all of Novelis' existing and future US restricted subsidiaries, certain existing Canadian and other non-US foreign restricted subsidiaries. Given the guarantee structure on the new senior unsecured notes being issued by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH, these notes will rank pari passu with the existing senior unsecured notes issued by Novelis Corporation.

As a producer of flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis faces a number of ESG risks, particularly on the environmental aspect with respect to air emissions, wastewater discharges, site remediation to name a few. The company is subject to many environmental laws and regulations in the regions in which it operates. However, Novelis is a leading recycler of aluminum, which is less energy intensive in the rolling process than the production of primary aluminum. More than 59% of the company's raw material input is sourced from recycled aluminum and the company recycled in excess of 70 billion UBCs. Additionally, working with its automotive customers, the company, through its closed-loop recycling process, collects aluminum scrap metal from the automotive manufacturing process for reuse. The company has long been focused on safety and supports community projects in its regions of operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade of Novelis Inc.'s credit ratings if leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves to below 3.5x, adjusted EBIT margin is sustained above 7% and (CFO-Dividends)/Debt increases to and is sustained above 25%.

Novelis' ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured as cash plus ABL availability, evidences a material deterioration, if company makes substantial debt-financed acquisitions or if shareholder returns meaningfully exceed the capital allocation framework targets established by Hindalco Industries, the ultimate parent company of Novelis Inc. Expectations of significant production rate cuts by the company's customers or an extended slump in the end-markets served could lead to negative pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be sustained below 5% or (Cash flow from operations less dividends)/debt is sustained below 15% and leverage, measured as debt/EBITDA ratio, does not evidence improving trends and is expected to be sustained above 4.5x.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Novelis is the world's largest producer of aluminum rolled products. The company operates through four regional segments, North America, Europe, Asia and South America. While Novelis sells into a number of end markets, the company currently ships a meaningful level to the can sheet market, although sales to the automotive market are increasing as a percentage of sales. The acquisition of Aleris has expanded Novelis' footprint in automotive, specialties (including building and construction) and aerospace. Novelis generated approximately $11.4 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Novelis is ultimately 100% owned by Hindalco Industries Limited (unrated) domiciled in India.

