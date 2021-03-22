Moody's rates Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH's senior unsecured green bonds B1, upgrades Novelis Inc.'s CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed EUR500 million euro-denominated
senior unsecured green notes due 2029 issued by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelis Inc. (Novelis),
and guaranteed by Novelis and certain of its subsidiaries. Proceeds
from this issue will be used to repay a portion of the $1.7
billion term loan and to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds
to finance the development of the eligible green projects, which
include renewable energy investments, pollution, prevention
and control expenditures and other sustainability-focused initiatives.
At the same time, Moody's upgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of Novelis Inc. to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default
Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and the ratings of the existing
senior unsecured notes of Novelis Corporation to B1 from B2. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1. The outlook
is stable.
"The ratings upgrade reflects Novelis' strong position in markets served,
particularly packaging and ground transportation, the geographic
breadth of its global operations and Moody's expectations that the
projected earnings growth and free cash flow generation will position
the company to deliver on its deleveraging targets in the next 18-24
months. The company's excellent liquidity position further supports
the rating" said Botir Sharipov, Vice President and lead analyst
for Novelis.
..Issuer: Novelis Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba3 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Novelis Corporation
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1(LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Novelis Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Novelis Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Novelis Inc.'s Ba3 CFR reflects the company's large scale and significant
market position in a number of end markets including can packaging,
where it enjoys a leading market share, automotive, specialty,
and aerospace to which it gained exposure through the acquisition of Aleris.
The acquisition of Aleris International Inc.(Aleris) ($2.8
billion debt financed, closed in April 2020) brings further strategic
benefits from a business profile, customer base and operational
perspective notwithstanding that Novelis had to divest Aleris' Duffel
(Belgium) and Lewisport (Kentucky) rolling mill facilities. The
CFR also considers the company's broad geographic footprint with
operations, including those of Aleris, in North and South
America, Europe and Asia.
Although the acquisition was a leveraging event for Novelis, since
the announcement in 2018, the company's earnings and cash flow generation
levels as well as its debt protection metrics have evidenced a gradual
improvement on solid shipment levels and strengthening product mix,
notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on some of the company's
end-markets, particularly, aerospace. The spread
of the coronavirus had a profound adverse effect on the company's
first quarter results (through June 30, 2020) as all segments experienced
reduced shipments and facilities were temporarily idled for worker safety
or due to state and government shutdown requirements globally.
However, the company's operating and financial performance
improved markedly in the second half of calendar year 2020 and exceeded
Moody's earlier expectations, leading to higher than forecast revenues,
EBITDA and cash flows and resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
of 4.8x as of December 31, 2020, substantially lower
than estimated previously. The outperformance was supported by
the resilient nature of the company's beverage can segment,
sharp demand rebound in the automotive and specialty segments, cost
reduction initiatives and the achievement of $54 million of the
outlined run-rate cost synergies following the closing of the Aleris
acquisition.
Novelis is well positioned to benefit from the continued expected recovery
in the automotive market in calendar 2021 and 2022 notwithstanding that
widely reported chip shortages and input cost pressures are adversely
impacting production rates of some automakers. While demand growth
in building and construction sector could slow down in 2021 after a strong
2020 as backlogs and new bid requests decline, Moody's expects
continued moderate growth in shipments and revenues for the specialty
segment. The increasing use of aluminum cans which have relatively
high recycling rates, growing sustainability concerns with the respect
to plastic packaging and greater, pandemic-induced at-home
consumption patterns are expected to continue supporting demand for beverage
can sheet in the near and medium term. Although recovery in the
aerospace industry will be more prolonged, sales of aluminum sheet
and plate to this industry represent a small proportion of the overall
Novelis' business.
Moody's expects Novelis to generate over $2 billion in Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA and $650-750 million in annual free cash flow in
FY2022 and FY2023 on the back of continued global economic recovery and
the completion of the organic expansion projects driving the growth in
shipments. Assuming the company fully repays $1.1
billion bridge loan by the end of FY2021, pays down $600
million balance of $1.7 billion term loan post the refinancing
of $1.1 billion, and other short-term borrowings
in FY2022 from cash flows, bringing down the total debt outstanding
by about $2 billion since September 30, 2020 through June
2022, Moody's estimates that gross leverage will decline to
about 3x by March 2022 (FY2022 year-end). The company is
expected to maintain its excellent liquidity profile with at least $1
billion in cash on hand while continuing on this strategic deleveraging
path.
The stable outlook anticipates that Novelis will continue to exhibit improving
earnings and cash flow generation over fiscal 2022 and 2023, deliver
on the outlined run-rate combination synergies and reduce debt
levels as planned. The outlook also anticipates that the company
will continue its disciplined focus on costs, liquidity and capital
expenditures in line with earnings and cash flow expectations in currently
still uncertain environment and continue to maintain a cash position in
excess of $1 billion.
The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating assumes that Novelis
will maintain excellent liquidity over the next four quarters.
Novelis' liquidity is supported by its $1.16 billion cash
position as of December 31, 2020 and $1 billion availability
under a $1.5 billion senior secured asset-based revolving
credit facility (ABL) maturing in April 2024 (unrated), subject
to certain springing requirements concerning timing of repayment of the
term loan and other debt facilities. The ABL is secured by accounts
receivable and inventory. At any time the availability under the
ABL is less than the greater of (a) $115 million or (b) 10%
of the lesser of the facility size or the borrowing base, the company
will be required to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage of at least
1.25x. Availability is viewed as remaining sufficient such
that this will not be tested.
Novelis and its subsidiaries also have a $1.1 billion unsecured
short-term loan facility that was used to provide funding for the
Aleris acquisition. This facility was repaid by $500 million
by the end of the December 2020 quarter and the remainder is expected
to be paid off in the current quarter. The facility has been amended
to extend the maturity date to April 2022 from April 2021. The
company also has a $1.7 billion secured term loan (unrated)
maturing in June 2022 and a $773 million incremental term loan
maturing in January 2025. The term loan facilities have a covenant
restricting senior secured net leverage to no more than 3.5:1.
In addition, the company has short-term credit facilities
in Korea, Brazil and China to support operations in these countries.
The B1 rating on the new and existing senior unsecured notes reflects
their effective subordination to the significant amount of secured debt
under the term loans, the ABL and priority payables. The
new notes will have a downstream guarantee from Novelis Inc. and
will also be guaranteed by all of Novelis' existing and future US restricted
subsidiaries, certain existing Canadian and other non-US
foreign restricted subsidiaries. Given the guarantee structure
on the new senior unsecured notes being issued by Novelis Sheet Ingot
GmbH, these notes will rank pari passu with the existing senior
unsecured notes issued by Novelis Corporation.
As a producer of flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis faces
a number of ESG risks, particularly on the environmental aspect
with respect to air emissions, wastewater discharges, site
remediation to name a few. The company is subject to many environmental
laws and regulations in the regions in which it operates. However,
Novelis is a leading recycler of aluminum, which is less energy
intensive in the rolling process than the production of primary aluminum.
More than 59% of the company's raw material input is sourced from
recycled aluminum and the company recycled in excess of 70 billion UBCs.
Additionally, working with its automotive customers, the company,
through its closed-loop recycling process, collects aluminum
scrap metal from the automotive manufacturing process for reuse.
The company has long been focused on safety and supports community projects
in its regions of operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade of Novelis Inc.'s credit
ratings if leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves to below 3.5x,
adjusted EBIT margin is sustained above 7% and (CFO-Dividends)/Debt
increases to and is sustained above 25%.
Novelis' ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured
as cash plus ABL availability, evidences a material deterioration,
if company makes substantial debt-financed acquisitions or if shareholder
returns meaningfully exceed the capital allocation framework targets established
by Hindalco Industries, the ultimate parent company of Novelis Inc.
Expectations of significant production rate cuts by the company's customers
or an extended slump in the end-markets served could lead to negative
pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, ratings could be
downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be sustained below
5% or (Cash flow from operations less dividends)/debt is sustained
below 15% and leverage, measured as debt/EBITDA ratio,
does not evidence improving trends and is expected to be sustained above
4.5x.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Novelis is the world's
largest producer of aluminum rolled products. The company operates
through four regional segments, North America, Europe,
Asia and South America. While Novelis sells into a number of end
markets, the company currently ships a meaningful level to the can
sheet market, although sales to the automotive market are increasing
as a percentage of sales. The acquisition of Aleris has expanded
Novelis' footprint in automotive, specialties (including building
and construction) and aerospace. Novelis generated approximately
$11.4 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended December
31, 2020. Novelis is ultimately 100% owned by Hindalco
Industries Limited (unrated) domiciled in India.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
