Moody's rates NuStar notes Ba3

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to NuStar Logistics L.P. ("NuStar Logistics") proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook is negative.

NuStar Logistics L.P. is the primary operating subsidiary of NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar) and is the vehicle through which NuStar has issued all its public debt, including $1 billion revolving credit facility, various senior unsecured notes, rated Ba3, and fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, rated B2. NuStar Logistics L.P. debt is guaranteed by NuStar. The group will use the proceeds from the placement of the proposed notes to refinance existing maturities.

NuStar Logistics' proposed senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, at the level of NuStar's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), reflecting a debt capital structure that is comprised of almost all unsecured debt. NuStar Logistics' various unsecured bonds and its 2020 revolving credit facility are unsecured and pari passu. NuStar Logistics' subordinated notes and NuStar's preferred units are rated B2, two notches below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting their respective contractual and structural subordination to NuStar Logistics' debt obligations. If the revolver were to become secured or secured debt was added to the capital structure then the senior unsecured notes would likely be downgraded.

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects high execution risk, as NuStar is forging its deleveraging plan.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NuStar Logistics, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

NuStar's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that in the near term NuStar will not generate significant free cash flow and will need to make divestments to reduce debt. NuStar benefits from an extensive and diversified portfolio of assets, but any divestments will likely take some time because the company needs to achieve higher valuations to enable deleveraging.

Prior year growth investments and an enlarged revenue base should help NuStar to mitigate a decline in earnings in 2020, caused by reduced activity in refining and E&P sectors amid economic lockdowns. Slower growth in earnings from NuStar's new assets, including from its recently completed Permian Crude system, will delay organic deleveraging beyond 2020-21.

While NuStar reduced its shareholder distributions, its free cash flow generation remains constrained by the significant cash payments on common and preferred units, as well as its relatively high cash cost of debt. In 2017-2019, NuStar generated significant negative free cash flow and had to make divestments to help fund operating deficits. In 2020, NuStar cut capital investment and should cover most of payments on capital and investment from its operating cash flow.

At the end of June 2020, NuStar's adjusted debt stood at $3.4 billion, with a further $1.4 billion outstanding in preferred securities, that Moody's excludes from the calculation of debt and leverage metrics. Moody's expects NuStar's leverage to exceed 5x debt/EBITDA in 2020-21 and to recover slowly in step with growth in earnings.

Moody's expects NuStar's liquidity profile to remain constrained by weak free cash flow generation, after several years of significant investment and free cash flow deficits funded by borrowing and by issuing preferred securities. The SGL-3 rating anticipates that the company will continue to proactively manage its significant refinancing needs in 2021-23.

NuStar's principal source of liquidity is its committed $1 billion revolving credit facility that matures in October 2023. The credit facility is unsecured, but drawings are subject to a material adverse change clause. The credit facility has two financial covenants (debt/EBITDA of no greater than 5.0x and EBITDA/ Interest of at least 1.75x). We expect NuStar to remain in compliance with the financial covenants in 2020-21.

NuStar is proactively managing its significant annual refinancing needs. Supporting NuStar's liquidity profile is its large asset base as well as its unsecured capital structure and the corresponding flexibility to sell assets or raise secured financing to raise cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering the large amount of preferred liabilities outstanding, a deterioration in leverage, with debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.5x or weaker liquidity may lead to a downgrade of the rating. The Ba3 rating may be upgraded if the company delivers on the growth potential of its now completed Permian Crude System acquisition and lays the foundation of the financial framework which will allow it to maintain sound liquidity and leverage below 4.5x debt/EBITDA, as well as reduce the financial burden of distributions, including payments on various preferred units.

NuStar Energy is a sizable and diversified pipeline and storage company operating a network of oil and refining product pipelines in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, and an interstate ammonia pipeline connecting production and terminals in Louisiana with America's corn belt. NuStar also owns and operates large crude and refining products storage network across the Midwest.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

