Moody's rates NuStar notes Ba3

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 rating to NuStar Logistics L.P. ("NuStar Logistics")
proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook is negative.
NuStar Logistics L.P. is the primary operating subsidiary
of NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar) and is the vehicle through
which NuStar has issued all its public debt, including $1
billion revolving credit facility, various senior unsecured notes,
rated Ba3, and fixed-to-floating subordinated notes,
rated B2. NuStar Logistics L.P. debt is guaranteed
by NuStar. The group will use the proceeds from the placement of
the proposed notes to refinance existing maturities.
NuStar Logistics' proposed senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3,
at the level of NuStar's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
reflecting a debt capital structure that is comprised of almost all unsecured
debt. NuStar Logistics' various unsecured bonds and its 2020 revolving
credit facility are unsecured and pari passu. NuStar Logistics'
subordinated notes and NuStar's preferred units are rated B2, two
notches below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting their respective contractual
and structural subordination to NuStar Logistics' debt obligations.
If the revolver were to become secured or secured debt was added to the
capital structure then the senior unsecured notes would likely be downgraded.
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects high execution risk,
as NuStar is forging its deleveraging plan.
Assignments:
..Issuer: NuStar Logistics, L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Ba3 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
NuStar's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that in the near term
NuStar will not generate significant free cash flow and will need to make
divestments to reduce debt. NuStar benefits from an extensive and
diversified portfolio of assets, but any divestments will likely
take some time because the company needs to achieve higher valuations
to enable deleveraging.
Prior year growth investments and an enlarged revenue base should help
NuStar to mitigate a decline in earnings in 2020, caused by reduced
activity in refining and E&P sectors amid economic lockdowns.
Slower growth in earnings from NuStar's new assets, including from
its recently completed Permian Crude system, will delay organic
deleveraging beyond 2020-21.
While NuStar reduced its shareholder distributions, its free cash
flow generation remains constrained by the significant cash payments on
common and preferred units, as well as its relatively high cash
cost of debt. In 2017-2019, NuStar generated significant
negative free cash flow and had to make divestments to help fund operating
deficits. In 2020, NuStar cut capital investment and should
cover most of payments on capital and investment from its operating cash
flow.
At the end of June 2020, NuStar's adjusted debt stood at $3.4
billion, with a further $1.4 billion outstanding in
preferred securities, that Moody's excludes from the calculation
of debt and leverage metrics. Moody's expects NuStar's leverage
to exceed 5x debt/EBITDA in 2020-21 and to recover slowly in step
with growth in earnings.
Moody's expects NuStar's liquidity profile to remain constrained by weak
free cash flow generation, after several years of significant investment
and free cash flow deficits funded by borrowing and by issuing preferred
securities. The SGL-3 rating anticipates that the company
will continue to proactively manage its significant refinancing needs
in 2021-23.
NuStar's principal source of liquidity is its committed $1 billion
revolving credit facility that matures in October 2023. The credit
facility is unsecured, but drawings are subject to a material adverse
change clause. The credit facility has two financial covenants
(debt/EBITDA of no greater than 5.0x and EBITDA/ Interest of at
least 1.75x). We expect NuStar to remain in compliance with
the financial covenants in 2020-21.
NuStar is proactively managing its significant annual refinancing needs.
Supporting NuStar's liquidity profile is its large asset base as well
as its unsecured capital structure and the corresponding flexibility to
sell assets or raise secured financing to raise cash.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Considering the large amount of preferred liabilities outstanding,
a deterioration in leverage, with debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.5x
or weaker liquidity may lead to a downgrade of the rating. The
Ba3 rating may be upgraded if the company delivers on the growth potential
of its now completed Permian Crude System acquisition and lays the foundation
of the financial framework which will allow it to maintain sound liquidity
and leverage below 4.5x debt/EBITDA, as well as reduce the
financial burden of distributions, including payments on various
preferred units.
NuStar Energy is a sizable and diversified pipeline and storage company
operating a network of oil and refining product pipelines in the Permian
and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, and an interstate ammonia pipeline
connecting production and terminals in Louisiana with America's corn belt.
NuStar also owns and operates large crude and refining products storage
network across the Midwest.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.3437130
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Elena Nadtotchi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653