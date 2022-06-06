Moody's rates O'Reilly's senior unsecured notes Baa1

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to O'Reilly Automotive Inc.'s (O'Reilly) planned $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2032. Moody's also assigned a (P)Baa1 rating to the company's March 2022 shelf. There is no impact on O'Reilly's existing Baa1 senior unsecured ratings or on its stable outlook.

The proceeds of the note issuance will be used to repay any outstanding revolver borrowings, with remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include ordinary course working capital, repurchases of shares of common stock, and investments in other business opportunities, including acquisitions.

"O'Reilly's credit metrics will remain very strong pro forma for the incremental debt raise keeping it well-positioned within its Baa1 rating despite ongoing cost inflation impacting margins," stated Moody's Vice President Stefan Kahandaliyanage.

Assignments:

..Issuer: O'Reilly Automotive Inc

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

O'Reilly's Baa1 rating reflects its very strong credit metrics, solid operating performance, very good liquidity, and predictable financial strategy. The rating also considers O'Reilly's favorable market position in the auto parts retail segment, its fairly well-diversified geographic footprint, and well-balanced do-it yourself (DIY)/ commercial do-it-for-me (DIFM) revenue mix. The rating is also supported by the company's distribution infrastructure and product expertise, honed through years of experience in the commercial DIFM market segment. In addition, Moody's believes the positive fundamentals underpinning auto parts demand, including the high-volume of used car sales in the US as well as the average age of vehicles and miles driven, will remain favorable over the intermediate term, adding further support to O'Reilly's Baa1 rating.

Over 2022, Moody's expects product cost inflation and higher gas prices to incrementally weigh on demand, particularly for the DIY segment, which will crimp margins and EBITDA growth leading to leverage rising incrementally to 1.8x debt-to-EBITDA, pro forma for the planned unsecured issuance, from 1.6x at year end 2021. Though the cushion declines slightly, leverage will remain well within Moody's downgrade trigger of 2.75 times.

O'Reilly manages leverage to an internal debt-to-EBITDA target of 2.5x. Pro forma for the planned unsecured issuance, the company will still be well within its target and have a good cushion.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that O'Reilly will continue to execute its operating strategy such that it performs solidly while maintaining strong debt protection measures and at least very good liquidity, as well as continuing with its predictable financial strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if financial policy continues its historically-predictable course, especially surrounding shareholder returns and acquisitions, with quantitative factors that could result in an upgrade including debt/EBITDA sustained below 2 times EBITA/interest maintained above 8 times. Ratings could be downgraded if, due to either weakened operating performance or a more aggressive financial policy, key credit metrics deteriorate such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.75 times, or EBITA/interest drops below 7 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, O'Reilly Automotive Inc is one of the leading specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, maintenance items, accessories and automotive tools in the United States. The company operates approximately 5,811 stores in 47 U.S. states and 27 stores in Mexico, serving customers in the DIY and DIFM segments. Annual revenue was over $13 billion in fiscal 2021.

