Moody's rates PBF secured notes Ba2; outlook negative

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to senior secured notes offered by PBF Holding Company LLC (PBF). Moody's also affirmed PBF's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B1 senior unsecured notes rating. The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed senior secured notes are rated Ba2, one notch above PBF's Ba3 CFR, reflecting the secured position of the holders of the notes relative to unsecured lenders.

PBF is taking steps to support its liquidity and manage significant working capital outflows resulting from the sharp decline in demand and prices for refined products amid the economic shutdown in early 2020. These measures include a $530 million divestment closed in April 2020 and significant cuts to capital investment and dividends to preserve cash. The ratings assume that the company will benefit from a recovery in demand for refined produces and will see a reversal of the significant working capital outflow in the second half of 2020.

The negative outlook reflects high financial risks and the impact on PBF's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's high sensitivity to a period of low demand for refined products.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Refining and Marketing sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand for refining products and to oil prices. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The sharp decline in demand for refined products required PBF to adjust its operations, including cutting run rates, and reducing capital investment and operating expenses in 2020. While significant, these measures will not be sufficient to fully offset the negative impact of the decline in refined products prices and margins on profitability and cash flow generation and will result in exceptionally weak financial metrics in 2020.

PBF's Ba3 CFR is supported by the significant size of its operations and relatively high complexity of the refineries, recently enhanced by the acquisition of the Martinez refinery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A slower pace of recovery in demand for refined products may necessitate additional adjustments to operations in the second half of 2020 and result in additional pressure on PBF's liquidity and financial position. Weaker operating performance or weaker liquidity, including as a result of larger working capital outflows or one-off events, could lead to the downgrade of PBF's ratings. The ratings could be also downgraded if PBF's leverage increases with RCF/debt below 15%.

While not likely in the near term, the ratings may be upgraded amid sustained operating improvement and a broader recovery in the refining sector outlook leading to improved cash flow generation with RCF/debt maintained above 25%. Good liquidity, balanced distributions to shareholders, and sustained improvement in profitability would also support an upgrade of the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

