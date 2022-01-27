Moody's rates P&G bonds at Aa3; stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
an Aa3 rating to the 5 and 10-year senior unsecured US dollar notes
offered by The Procter & Gamble Company. The proceeds will
be used for general corporate purposes including debt refinancing.
The rating outlook is stable. The issuance is viewed to be credit
positive because it improves liquidity and lengthens the company's maturity
profile.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Aa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
P&G's Aa3/Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's significant
cash flow and financial flexibility. P&G also benefits from
a large portfolio of well-known branded consumer products with
leading market shares. The portfolio, combined with the company's
global distribution capabilities, provide operating stability,
considerable scale, and product and geographic diversity.
These strengths and a focus on strong execution will sustain P&G's
market position and cash flow performance. The company benefitted
from the effects of the coronavirus that forced consumers to remain home
during the pandemic but it faces challenges as it cycles some of the strong
demand and as inflation and supply chain struggles continue. P&G
is also challenged by its mature and highly competitive product categories
that require continual innovation to maintain growth. Cost savings
programs should further enhance investment capacity and help offset margin
pressure. P&G's cash flow provides flexibility to maintain
low leverage, but shareholder distributions including the sizable
dividend are aggressive.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's
forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Environmental considerations are meaningful (land, water,
raw materials, and energy usage, packaging, and waste)
but rising costs to meet environmental standards and consumer preferences
would likely be passed on to consumers. P&G has various commitments
to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to use 100%
recyclable packaging, improve its water use, reduce greenhouse
gas emissions, and use renewable electricity by 2030. For
example, P&G's manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions
in half and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100%
of its plants. In terms of social considerations, the company
supports diversity and inclusion with more than 140 nationalities represented
in its work force. P&G effectively manages many social risks
including changing consumer preferences, responsible sourcing,
product quality, and aging populations. Data, privacy,
and information security are growing social risks that requires considerable
investment to protect.
In terms of governance, Moody's recognize P&G's conservative
financial policies but somewhat aggressive shareholder returns.
The majority of P&G's Board members are independent directors and
have extensive consumer product experience. P&G is a widely
held public company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that P&G will
continue to generate meaningful free cash flow, and manage shareholder
distributions to maintain a conservative financial profile.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company maintains its strong
operating profile and generates above average organic revenue and profit
growth. The company would also need to establish stronger credit
metrics. These include sustaining retained cash flow to net debt
of at least 30%.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's size, diversity,
or market position declines, or margins and cash flow contract.
Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive.
Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow
to net debt is sustained below 25% or if EBIT margins are sustained
below 20%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Procter & Gamble Company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio,
manufactures and markets products in fabric and home care, baby,
feminine and family care, beauty, health care, and grooming.
P&G's portfolio consists of some of the most well-known consumer
product brands including Tide, Gillette, Pampers, Crest,
and Swiffer. The publicly traded company generates over $78
billion in annual revenues.
