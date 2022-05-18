Moody's rates PPG new notes A3; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A3 ratings to the new three and seven year notes of PPG Industries, Inc. ("PPG"). Proceeds from the Euro 1 billion of new debt will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction. Moody's does not expect any increase in net debt from this issuance. The outlook is stable.

"On March 31st, PPG had roughly $1 billion of commercial paper outstanding, and a $1.4 billion term loan that was used to finance the Tikkurila acquisition, that are subject to rising interest rates," stated John Rogers Senior Vice President and Moody's lead analyst on PPG. "The company is taking advanatage of better pricing in Europe to extend maturities."

RATINGS RATIONALE

PPG's A3 ratings reflect its leading position in global architectural paints, an industrial coatings business with a number of higher performance and higher margin applications and sizable free cash flow generation on an annual basis. PPG's rating is tempered by the fragmented nature of the global coatings market and management's willingness to use debt to finance acquisitions. PPG's strong business model has demonstrated its resilience through the economic downturn and by management taking prudent steps to preserve liquidity and cash flow generation by reducing capital spending and executing on cost reductions. In addition, management has demonstrated the discipline to slow share repurchases when credit metrics are stressed by acquisitions or economic conditions.

Credit metrics are currently stressed for the rating after financing 5 acquisitions in 2021, the largest of which was Tikkurila in June for $1.7 billion. Metrics have also been hurt by the substantial increase in raw material and logistics costs over the past 18 months. These costs are expected to increase further in the second quarter of 2021. However, Moody's anticipates that PPG will be able to return profits to more reasonable levels by the fourth quarter of 2022 and that additional selling price increases with meet little resistance given the increase in oil price in 2022. As of 31 March 2022, leverage was 3.6x and Retained Cash Flow to Debt ("RCF/Debt") was 17%. Net debt metrics were stronger at 3.2x and 19%, respectively. Moody's expects PPG's leverage to decline below 3.0x in 2022 and improve to levels that fully support the A3 rating by the end of 2023.

The A3 rating incorporates some latitude for adjusted financial leverage to temporarily increase above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA) during tougher economic conditions and/or bolt-on M&A as long as the company maintains a healthy cash balance and liquidity. Also, we expect free cash flow remain strong enough to provide the financial flexibility to quickly return metrics to more appropriate levels, despite economic or other headwinds. Sustained weakness in credit metrics would pressure the A3 rating.

PPG has excellent liquidity with $1 billion of cash and short term investments and $1.2 billion of availability under the $2.2 billion committed revolving credit facilities due 2024 (unrated). The revolving credit facility backs the company's commercial paper program, which had $1 billion of outstanding paper at 31 March 2022. The credit agreement has one covenant with substantial headroom: maximum 60% debt-to-capitalization.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance factors are important factors influencing PPG's credit quality. Coatings companies generally have lower environmental risks than most chemical companies. Most coatings facilities formulate their products rather than undertaking extensive chemical reactions to produce their finished products. Most coatings companies also sell a mix of water-based and solvent-based coatings, but the mix is shifting toward water-based coatings due to a combination of environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Social risks also compare favorably to most chemical companies. Governance risks are similar to other publicly-traded chemical companies with similar rating profiles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects expectation that credit metrics will return to levels that are fully supportive of the A3 rating within the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings with expectations for Debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x, RCF/Debt sustained above 35%, and FCF/Debt sustained above 20%. Beyond expectations for stronger credit metrics on a sustained basis, an upgrade would require a clear public commitment to an A2 rating.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations Debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.75x, Net Debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x, RCF/Net Debt sustained below 25%, or FCF/Net Debt sustained below 10%. Moody's could also lower the rating if the company pursued a debt-funded acquisitions without very clear plans about returning credit metrics to levels appropriate for the A3 ratings within 18-24 months.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., PPG Industries, Inc., is a global coatings company with more than 120 manufacturing facilities in more than 70 countries serving customers in the construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

