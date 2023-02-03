Moody's rates Par Petroleum's new term loan B1; outlook changed to positive

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Par Petroleum, LLC's (Par) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1 and assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed $550 million senior secured term loan due 2030. Par's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-3. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Par will use net proceeds from its term loan to refinance its senior secured term loan due 2026, senior secured notes due 2025 and senior secured notes due 2026.

"The change in Par Petroleum's outlook to positive reflects the benefits from increased scale and asset diversification expected from the acquisition of the Billings refinery and associated assets while maintaining solid credit metrics," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst. "This refinancing transaction will term out the company's debt maturity profile, also strengthening the company's credit profile."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Par's B1 CFR reflects improved credit metrics driven by high crack spreads, increased demand and constrained supply. Par has modest scale but its pending acquisition of the refinery in Billings, Montana and associated marketing and logistics assets will increase size and diversification of the company's portfolio of assets. Profitability will remain strong in 2023 on high crack spreads, though crack spreads in 2023 will be lower than the extraordinary levels experienced in 2022. The refining business is highly cyclical, but the company benefits from its integrated asset base across refining, logistics and retail which provides for diversification across the value chain and provides a more stable source of earnings outside of refining. A risk to Par's earnings is its cost to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Costs to settle obligations with renewable identification numbers (RINs) can be substantial.

The addition of the Billings refinery will increase Par's active throughput capacity to about 218,000 barrels per day (bpd) from about 154,000 bpd and support the realization of synergies. Par is acquiring the Billings' refinery and related assets from Exxon Mobil Corporation (Aa2 stable). The base purchase price is $310 million, and Par will acquire hydrocarbon and other inventory valued at closing. The acquisition increases Par's existing footprint in the western United States where it has refineries in Washington and Wyoming. Par also has a strong niche market position in Hawaii. The company expects to close on the acquisition of the Billings refinery in the second quarter of 2023 and Moody's expects the acquisition to be majority funded with cash on hand, and therefore improve the company's leverage metrics on a pro forma basis.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for Par to maintain adequate liquidity into 2024. The company plans to refinance its existing ABL revolver due 2025 (unrated) with a new $150 million facility due 2028, which it expects to increase to approximately $550 million upon the closing of the Billings acquisition. This would support the financing of inventory for the Billings refinery and be important to support liquidity. As of September 30, 2022, Par had $409 million of cash on the balance sheet (and $491 million as of December 31, 2022) and an undrawn ABL revolver. Currently, the company can borrow up to the lesser of the borrowing base and $142.5 million. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $31 million of letters of credit outstanding under its revolver. The revolver has a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio (based on availability under the facility). The proposed term loan will not have financial covenants. Important to supporting the company's liquidity are inventory financing facilities, which had $864 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

Par's proposed $550 million senior secured term loan due 2030 is rated B1, the same as the CFR. The term loan is secured by first liens on assets except for those on which the ABL revolver has a first lien. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (Par's parent company) will guarantee the term loan on a senior unsecured basis as to the payment of principal and interest. Factoring in the expected increase in the ABL revolver concurrent with the close of the Billings acquisition, Moody's views the B1 rating as more appropriate than the rating suggested by its Loss Given Default framework based on the benefits from increased scale and asset diversification reflected in the positive ratings outlook and the potential for the CFR to be upgraded. An upgrade of the CFR to Ba3 would likely leave the term loan rating unchanged at B1. However, if the benefits from the acquisition are not realized as expected and the CFR is not upgraded then the term loan could be downgraded.

The positive outlook reflects the benefits to Par from increased scale and asset diversification expected from the acquisition of the Billings refinery while maintaining solid credit metrics and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include completion of the Billings acquisition as well as its successful integration and operation under Par; sustained low leverage; retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 20% at mid-cycle levels; and positive free cash flow.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4.5x, RCF/debt below 10% or weakening liquidity.

Par Petroleum, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded energy company with refining, logistics and retail operations across several states including Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

