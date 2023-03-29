Moody's rates Parfums' new credit facility B3

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned B3 ratings to Parfums Holding Company, Inc.'s ("Parfums") new senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $39 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in March 2026 and a $648.6 million senior secured first lien term loan due in June 2026. All other ratings, including Parfums' B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating are unaffected. The rating outlook is stable.

The proposed transaction will extend the maturities of revolving credit facility and term loans by two years to 2026, which is credit positive because it addresses the maturity of the company's revolver (March 2024) and term loan (June 2024). However, the B3 CFR and stable outlook are unchanged because leverage is not meaningfully affected and the $13 million expected increase in annual cash interest costs will reduce Parfums' free cash flow. Moreover, the company is expected to pay approximately $20 million amortization in the next 12 months and about $32 million annual mandatory term loan amortization afterwards, which helps to reduce debt but the increase in required cash payments will add pressure to free cash flow to meet fixed charges.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Parfums Holding Company, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Parfums' B3 CFR reflects its high financial leverage of 7.5x debt-to-EBITDA as of September 30, 2022, small scale relative to larger and better capitalized competitors, and event risk related to its majority ownership by a financial sponsor. Demand for the company's products is vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences, weakness in household income, retailers' shelf space allocation and marketing support. The mass fragrance, bath, multicultural hair care and beauty segments are highly competitive and Parfums faces steep competition from branded product companies that are significantly larger, more diverse, financially stronger, and which have much greater investment capacity. These factors are partially balanced by the company's projected ability to generate free cash flow, good geographic and product diversification and solid historical organic growth in several of the company's key product categories. The rating is also supported by Parfums' well-recognized brand names and product offerings in niche categories, good liquidity and Moody's expectation that benefits from pricing actions implemented in 2022, continued distribution gains and product development will support the company's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months, including debt-to-EBITDA declining to below 7.0x and free cash flow in a $15-20 million range.

The majority of Parfums' operations were assembled through a series of acquisitions prior to 2017. Since then, revenue grew at about 10% organically over the last four years. The management team has delivered strong growth despite the uncertain economic environment through actions such as increasing distribution and focusing on products with favorable demographics. Moody's expects performance to gradually moderate following a period of strong growth. In addition, the company's revenues and earnings are vulnerable to changing customer preferences and competition -- in particular from much larger, better capitalized competitors in the beauty and multi-cultural haircare care categories. Continued investment in new product development and marketing is necessary to attract and retain consumers.

Parfums' CIS-4 Credit Impact Score represents Moody's view that ESG factors have a highly negative impact on its rating, mainly reflecting the governance considerations associated with the company's concentrated private equity ownership including use of high leverage. The company's exposure to environmental risks and social risks is moderately negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Parfums will maintain a mid-teens EBITA margin despite higher costs and lower revenue growth. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if market share, retail distribution or pricing deteriorate as a result of customer or competitor actions that pressure Parfums' revenue and EBITDA. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions, earnings weakness or other actions that lead to debt-to-EBITDA above 7.5x, or a deterioration in liquidity or failure to refinance in a timely fashion could also result in a downgrade.

An upgrade could be considered if Parfums continues to demonstrate a track record of profitable growth. An upgrade would also require that Parfums maintains more conservative financial policies that support debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow to debt sustained above 6%. Parfums will also need to maintain good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Parfums Holding Company, Inc. headquartered in Stamford, CT, develops, markets and sells fragrance, bath care and specialty bath and hair care products to mass market consumers. Key brands include Dr. Teal's, Cantu, Body Fantasies, Eylure, BODman, and Bodycology. Parfums has been majority-owned by CVC Partners since a leveraged buyout in 2017 and the company generates annual revenues of about $600 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

