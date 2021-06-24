Moody's rates Penn National's proposed $400 million sr. unsecured notes B3

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a B3 rating to Penn National Gaming, Inc.'s ("Penn") proposed offering of $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, existing Ba3 ratings on the senior secured revolver, term loan A, and term loan B, and the B3 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes due 2027 are unchanged. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes offering, which will be pari passu with the company's existing senior unsecured notes, will be used for general corporate purposes. While the offering is credit negative because of a modest increase in gross leverage with no specifically identified use of proceeds, the company's liquidity is aided further by the transaction. The B1 CFR and stable outlook are not affected because the operating performance since reopening has remained strong, and the incremental leverage from the offering is considered modest and does not change the expectation for leverage to continue to decline from current levels.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Penn National Gaming, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Penn's B1 CFR reflects the meaningful earnings decline from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the potential for a slow or uneven recovery as most properties have reopened. The rating also reflects Penn's high leverage along with longer-term fundamental challenges facing Penn and other regional gaming companies related to consumer entertainment preferences and US population demographics that Moody's believes will continue to move in a direction that does not favor traditional casino-style gaming. Positive credit considerations include Penn's large size in terms of revenue and high level of geographic diversification and the operating and financial benefits Moody's believes are available to Penn through the company's relationship with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI"), a real estate investment trust. Penn benefits from its relationship with GLPI in that it can transact with them and present opportunities for Penn to secure management contracts from new assets at GLPI. Positive consideration is also given to Penn's minority ownership in and relationship with Barstool Sports, Inc., a digital sports media company, which Moody's believes will enable the company to benefit in the retail and online gaming and sports betting markets. Penn's performance since casinos reopened, including margin improvement and expected sequential improvement through 2021, will help drive debt-to-EBITDA leverage down below 7x over the next 12 months, which supports the rating.

Penn's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity, with high cash levels and solid positive free cash flow generation now that gaming facilities are reopened. As of the year ended March 31, 2021, Penn had cash of $2.1 billion (approx. $2.5 billion pro forma for the proposed notes offering), bolstered by its unsecured convertible note offering and equity offerings in 2020, and no borrowings on the company's $700 million revolving credit facility ($28 million of letters of credit result in $672 million in revolver availability). Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required annual term loan amortization of approximately $64 million and interest requirements over the next twelve-month period. The company has no near-term debt maturities, with its revolver and term loan A maturing in 2023. Penn's maximum total net leverage ratio, senior secured net leverage ratio, and minimum interest coverage ratio financial maintenance covenants were amended and are now tested as of Q1 2021, at which time the company will have the ability to annualize Q1 2021 EBITDA for the calculation. Moody's believes the company will maintain compliance with its covenants over the next twelve months.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risk is considered balanced given public ownership, absence of a dividend, and minimal levels of share repurchases. From a leverage and financial policy perspective, given the impact from efforts to contain the coronavirus as well as the company's sizable debt balance including financing obligations and lease liabilities, Penn's leverage is expected to improve but remain elevated. As a result, Moody's continues to characterize Penn's financial policy as aggressive with respect to leverage and relative to the company's existing rating category. Partly mitigating this concern are several qualitative factors, including the company's large size in terms of revenue and number of assets, as well as the company's significant geographic diversification.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and margin improvement exhibited in the second half of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, and the expectation for sustained improvement over the next twelve months. The stable outlook also reflects the company's good liquidity which incorporates approximately $2.5 billion in cash pro forma for the proposed notes offering and the expectation for debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to below 7x over the next twelve months as the business continues to recover. Penn remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainable EBITDA margin and the pace at which consumer spending at reopened gaming properties will recover.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates Penn's earnings recovery will take longer or be more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained above 6.75x or the company implements a meaningful dividend or share repurchase program without reducing leverage.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's facilities remain open and earnings recover such that consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow and sustained reinvestment flexibility is fully restored, and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.75x. The introduction of a dividend or meaningful share repurchases could also lead to a tightening of the leverage factor necessary for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 states. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division, and has a 36% ownership stake in Barstool Sports, Inc., a digital sports media company. Most of Penn's gaming facilities are subject to triple net master leases; the most significant of which are the Penn Master Lease and the Pinnacle Master Lease with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust as the landlord under the Master Leases. Penn has four reportable segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest. Revenue for the publicly-traded company for the latest 12-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $3.7 billion.

