Moody's rates Penn National's proposed bank credit facilities Ba3

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned Ba3 ratings to Penn National Gaming, Inc.'s ("Penn") proposed $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2027, proposed $550 million senior secured term loan A 2027, and proposed $1 billion senior secured term loan B 2029. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B3 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed revolver, term loan A and term loan B will be used to refinancing the company's existing credit facilities. While the B1 CFR and stable outlook are not affected by the proposed bank debt refinancing given the leverage neutral nature, Moody's views the transaction as a credit positive as it extends the company's maturity profile and provides additional revolving credit facility capacity that supports the company's liquidity.

The existing Ba3 ratings on the company's existing senior secured revolver, term loan A, and term loan B remain unchanged and will be withdrawn once the refinancing transaction is completed.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Penn National Gaming, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Penn's B1 CFR reflects Penn's high leverage, along with longer-term fundamental challenges facing Penn and other regional gaming companies related to consumer entertainment preferences and exposure to discretionary consumer spending levels. Positive credit considerations include Penn's large size in terms of revenue and high level of geographic diversification and the operating and financial benefits Moody's believes are available to Penn through the company's relationship with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI"), a real estate investment trust. Penn benefits from its relationship with GLPI in that it can transact with them and present opportunities for Penn to secure management contracts from new assets at GLPI. Positive consideration is also given to Penn's minority ownership in and relationship with Barstool Sports, Inc., a digital sports media company, and Score Media and Gaming, Inc. ("theScore"), a digital media and sports betting and technology company it acquired which Moody's believes will enable the company to benefit in the retail and online gaming and sports betting markets in the US and Canada. Penn's performance since casinos reopened, including margin improvement, has helped drive debt-to-EBITDA leverage down near 6x, which supports the rating.

Penn's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity, with high cash levels and solid positive free cash flow generation. As of the year ended December 31, 2021, Penn had cash of over $1.8 billion, and no borrowings on the company's $700 million revolving credit facility ($26 million of letters of credit result in $674 million in revolver availability). The proposed new revolver would increase availability by $300 million to $974 million. The company has no near-term debt maturities, with the proposed refinancing pushing out maturities. Penn's credit facilities are expected to be subject to a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio financial maintenance covenant. Moody's believes the company will maintain compliance with its covenants over the next twelve months.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $1.12 billion and 100% of consolidated EBITDA for the recent four quarter period, plus unlimited amounts up to 2.50x secured net leverage (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $560 million and 50% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Penn remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Penn also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) and linked primarily to financial policy with some risk related to leverage and shareholder returns (currently $750 million share repurchase authorization). While leverage remains somewhat elevated as we include financing obligations and lease liabilities, we expect it to decline over time. The company has also used equity to partially finance sizeable acquisitions, including the acquisition of its ownership percentage of Barstool and the Score. Penn is a widely held public company with no ownership concentration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and margin improvement exhibited in 2021, which has reduced leverage from the prior year's elevated level. The stable outlook also reflects the company's good liquidity which incorporates approximately $1.8 billion in cash and a large undrawn revolver. Penn remains vulnerable to unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainability of elevated EBITDA margins.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs, liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 6.75x. Acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates strong and consistent positive free cash flow, revenue and EBITDA are growing, and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.75x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 44 facilities in 20 states. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division, has a 36% ownership stake in Barstool Sports, Inc., a digital sports media company, and owns Score Media and Gaming, Inc., a sports betting and digital media company. Most of Penn's gaming facilities are subject to triple net master leases; the most significant of which are the Penn Master Lease and the Pinnacle Master Lease with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust as the landlord under the Master Leases. Penn has five reportable segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. Revenue for the publicly-traded company for the latest 12-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $5.9 billion.

