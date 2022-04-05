Moody's rates Perrigo's proposed new notes Ba2

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 rating to Perrigo Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc (together "Perrigo"), proposed senior unsecured note issue. The notes are being issued in in connection with the refinancing of its existing debt and financing of the Hera SAS ("HRA") acquisition. All other ratings, including Perrigo's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, and negative rating outlook are unaffected.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Perrigo Investments LLC

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Perrigo's Ba1 CFR is supported by its leading positions in the relatively stable over-the-counter (OTC) market in the US and Europe. Perrigo has meaningful scale in its key product categories, as well as good product and customer diversity, which the HRA acquisition will enhance. Earnings growth will outpace revenue growth for the next few years, driven by cost savings and portfolio mix shifts towards higher margin products. The credit profile is constrained by its elevated leverage, which proforma for the HRA acquisition debt will be around 6x debt/EBITDA, and the rating is based on Moody's expectations that the company will make substantive progress toward achieving 4.5x by the end of 2023 due to improved organic earnings, as well as contribution from HRA and the related cost synergies. Moody's forecasts mid-single digit earnings growth through 2023, with potential improvement in the critical cough and cold segment a key driver of that view. The positive resolution of the Irish tax liability for around €266 million, with more than sufficient funds coming from a favorable settlement relating to its Belgian divestiture, removes a significant risk component.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative outlook reflects the execution risk for Perrigo to deleverage to 4.5x by the end of 2023. Risks to Perrigo's earnings include a slower recovery for the products sold by HRA, some of which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The negative outlook also reflects that cost pressures including labor and materials, and continued acquisition activity could slow deleveraging.

Given the negative outlook, there is little upward rating pressure. Over time, ratings could be upgraded if Perrigo generates good operating performance including consistent organic revenue growth, stable to higher EBITDA margin, and solid free cash flow. Debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x, and a firm commitment to an investment grade capital structure and financial strategy would also be necessary for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if substantive deleveraging does not occur over the next 12-18 months because of factors such as revenue weakness, higher costs or additional acquisitions, any of which lead to debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social considerations include Perrigo's legal exposures, as evidenced by the recently resolved Irish Tax Assessment litigation and alleged drug price-fixing. Governance considerations include Perrigo's aggressive approach to M&A during a time of unresolved tax liabilities. Perrigo is targeting a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.0x (based on the company's calculation) within 18-to-24 months of the HRA closing. Because pro forma leverage on this basis is 5.1x, the target indicates the company is focused on material deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Perrigo, with registered offices in Dublin, Ireland and principal executive offices in Allegan, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter drugs, infant formulas, and nutritional products. Perrigo has agreed to acquire Hera SAS ("HRA") for total consideration of around $2 billion, which is expected to close in Q2 2022. FYE 2021 revenues were approximately $4.1 billion and will increase to approximately $4.6 billion pro forma for the HRA acquisition.

