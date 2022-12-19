Moody's rates Pro Mach's incremental first lien term loan at B1

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Pro Mach Group, Inc.'s (Pro Mach) proposed $100 million of incremental senior secured first lien term loan due August 2028. All other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B1 ratings on the existing senior secured first lien bank credit facilities remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Pro Mach intends to use the proceeds from the proposed $100 million incremental first lien term loan to fund future acquisitions. The debt financing does not meaningfully alter its leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA rising to 7.1x (on a pro forma basis) from current levels of 6.8x. The company's operating performance has been strong year-to-date with high single-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Backlog build and order book indicates a healthy demand level despite concerns of slowing economic growth. Moody's expects that free cash flow will improve significantly over the next 12-18 months as the investment in working capital subsidies. The company's strong liquidity with $131 million of cash (as of September 2022) and full availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility provides an important mitigant to macroeconomic headwinds and potential slowdown in demand levels. Importantly, about 70% of the company's floating rate debt is hedged for multiple years, providing insulation from rising interest rates.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pro Mach Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pro Mach's B2 CFR reflects the company's high leverage as it undertakes an aggressive growth strategy in the fragmented packaging equipment industry. Demand for Pro Mach's machinery sales exhibits volatility and is cyclical in nature. Due to the capital goods nature of the company's products, the risk of order delays and contract deferrals is heightened in a recessionary environment, with machinery sales exhibiting sharper declines than their end markets. The rating is also constrained by Pro Mach's private equity ownership and ensuing aggressive financial policy that exposes the company to future leveraging events.

Nonetheless, the rating benefits from the company's diversified product offerings and large installed base that supports a high margin aftermarket business. The company's exposure to food & beverage and pharmaceutical end-markets are generally stable and growing, mitigating some of the cyclicality associated with selling expensive capital equipment. Also, the low capital requirements inherent in the company's assembly-based business model provide ongoing support to cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, despite its high leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if strong earnings growth or a shift to a more conservative financial policy results in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA being sustained below 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest above 2.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's organic growth stalls or EBITDA margins decline. A large debt-funded acquisition or shareholder dividend could also result in a downgrade. Specifically, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained meaningfully above current levels, EBITA-to-interest falling below 1.5x, or deterioration in liquidity could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, Pro Mach Group, Inc. manufactures a broad range of packaging equipment and related aftermarket parts and services for a number of industries including the food, beverage, household goods and pharmaceutical industries. Pro Mach is owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Sales for the last twelve months ended September 2022 were $1.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

