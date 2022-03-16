Moody's rates ProFrac B3; stable outlook

$450 million of new Senior Secured term loan rated

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to ProFrac Holdings II, LLC (ProFrac), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 senior secured term loan rating. The outlook is stable. Concurrent to these actions, Moody's withdrew all ProFrac Services, LLC's ratings including its Caa1 CFR and its Caa1 term loan rating. These actions together conclude the ratings review initiated on December 6, 2021. The ProFrac ratings assignment follows the closing of FTSI transaction in March 2022.

ProFrac is a newly formed subsidiary of ProFrac Holdings, LLC, a privately owned vertically integrated provider of hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the United States. The Wilks Family owns 100% of the company. ProFrac issued a new $450 million term loan, which combined with equity contributed by the Wilks Family were used to fund its acquisition of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and to fully repay ProFrac Services, LLC's existing term loan.

"The acquisition of FTSI and related financings significantly improved ProFrac's scale, competitive positioning, capital structure and liquidity, supporting the B3 rating," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "ProFrac's rating is restrained by the cyclicality of oilfield services (OFS) sector, strong competitors, and management's limited track record from both an operating and financial policy perspective."

Assignments:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: ProFrac Services, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ProFrac Services, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

ProFrac's B3 CFR reflects the company's improving financial performance and potential for substantial improvement in its cash flow generation in 2022 and the company's low debt leverage. The FTSI acquisition significantly improved the company's size, market position and basin diversification. The combined company will also benefit from a further diversified customer base. The company's ratings are tempered by the highly cyclical Oilfield Services (OFS) sector. While the company's financial leverage improved modestly in 2021 and is likely to significantly improve in 2022, the company's single service line focus continues to make it extremely reliant on sustained recovery in pressure pumping service demand. The hydraulic fracturing service within OFS is highly competitive with some significantly larger companies that have greater financial resources, and product and service line diversity. ProFrac benefits from its vertically integrated business model with manufacturing and distribution capabilities, helping the company somewhat differentiate itself in its ability to manage the delivery schedules of its fleet.

Governance considerations in assessing ProFrac's ratings include the risks arising from the company's private ownership and limited track record of operating at this scale and maintaining conservative financial policies with respect to debt leverage and liquidity management.

ProFrac has adequate liquidity. At the closing of the transaction, the company had $35 million of cash and $71 million drawn under its $100 million Asset Based Loan (ABL) facility maturing in March 2027. The company should be able to meet its cash requirements including interest, maintenance capital expenditures and cash taxes from operating cash flow. The term loan facility financial covenants include a maximum net leverage covenant of 2x at the end of second quarter 2022 and stepping down to 1.25 by the end of first quarter 2023. The term loan facility also has a minimum liquidity covenant of $30 million and maximum capital expenditures covenant greater of $275 million or 50% of the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters total EBITDA. The ABL facility has a covenant for the company to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. Based on improving fundamental conditions and Moody's forecasts, the company should remain well in compliance with its covenants, but these tight restrictions don't leave much room for a downturn in demand and cash flow.

ProFrac's $450 million senior secured term loan due in March 2025 is rated B3, the same as the CFR as it has a first lien on all the assets of the borrower and guarantors, including the subsidiaries, except for the ABL collateral. The $100 million ABL revolving credit facility with March 2027 maturity ($71 million drawn at closing), has a first lien on all the working capital assets of the borrower (ABL collateral) and a second lien on all other assets of the borrower and guarantors. The company also has a $29 million Main Street Loan due in July 2025 and collateralized only by a small subset of ProFrac's tractor assets.

ProFrac's stable outlook reflects the expected growth in drilling activity and the corresponding demand improvement for its services.

There are no provisions for incremental debt capacity in the term loan credit agreement. The credit agreement has transfer blockers to prohibit transfer of specified assets (including material intellectual property and stock in, debt of, or liens on stock or assets of any restricted subsidiary, subject to certain exceptions) to unrestricted subsidiaries. Subsidiary guarantors are not required to be wholly-owned, eliminating the risk that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned . The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If ProFrac successfully executes on its FTSI integration, meets its financial forecasts and strengthens its competitive position then the ratings could be upgraded. The company must generate free cash flow and reduce debt leverage towards levels in line with the company's stated financial policy of less than 1x debt leverage. The company must also sustain or improve its liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of ProFrac include debt/EBITDA above 4x, EBITDA/interest below 3x, or a deterioration in liquidity.

ProFrac, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a privately owned vertically integrated provider of hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

