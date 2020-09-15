Moody's rates Qovo's new Senior Notes at Ba1

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Qorvo, Inc's ("Qorvo") new Senior Notes due 2031 ("New Notes"). The Ba1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and stable outlook are unchanged.

Qorvo plans to use the net proceeds of the New Notes plus existing cash balances and a draw on the bank credit facility to redeem Qorvo's $900 million of Senior Notes due 2026 ("2026 Notes"). Proforma for the $700 million issuance of New Notes, adjusted debt to EBITDA will decline to about 1.9x from 2.0x for the latest twelve months ended June 27, 2020.

Assignments:

.. Issuer: Qorvo, Inc.

. Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba1, LGD4

RATINGS RATIONALE

Overall, Qorvo has only experienced modest impact from the slowdown in global economic activity and the coronavirus pandemic, with total revenues increasing 1.5% year over year in the June quarter The negative impacts have been felt in the Mobile Products (MP) segment due to the decline in end market demand for smartphones, with revenues declining 16% year over year in the June quarter. Still, Moody's expects that Qorvo's content gains of more than 20% in Fifth Generation Cellular Telephony ("5G") smartphones will offset overall smartphone unit sales declines in calendar 2020, driving revenue growth in the MP segment over the near term. The Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segment has experienced strong demand with revenues increasing 45% year over year in the June quarter. Upgrades to telecommunications infrastructure to support 5G telecommunications has been a source of revenue growth for the IDP segment and Moody's expects that this will continue as 5G network construction increases outside of Asia, driving revenue growth for the remainder of calendar year 2020 and into 2021.

The Ba1 CFR reflects Qorvo's modest leverage, which Moody's expects to remain at or below the low 2x adjusted debt to EBITDA level during 2020 and below 1.5x over time. Qorvo benefits from its strong niche position in the smartphone radio frequency ("RF") filter market and a portfolio of infrastructure and defense products, which tend to have longer product life cycles. RF filter providers are enjoying strong secular growth from rapidly increasing RF content per phone, which has offset flat or declining smartphone unit sales. Still, the modest leverage and good liquidity are needed to balance the large revenue concentrations, as Qorvo's top two customers comprise over 40% of revenues, and the very short product life cycles characteristic of the smartphone industry.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Qorvo's exposure to the semiconductor supply chain, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Qorvo's credit profile is supported by governance considerations, specifically the company's conservative financial policy, with adjusted debt of less than 2x debt to EBITDA (latest twelve months ended June 27, 2020, proforma for the New Notes and redemption of the 2026 Notes). Qorvo's good liquidity, including cash of $1.1 billion as of June 27, 2020 (over $900 million proforma for the redemption of the 2026 Notes), and strong free cash flow generation, should provide a reasonable degree of financial flexibility to fund share buybacks and tuck in acquisitions. Qorvo is a public company with a broad investor base and an independent board of directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will grow in the low to mid-single digits percent over the near term reflecting content gains in 5G smartphones and infrastructure spending to upgrade telecommunications networks to support 5G. Given the increased revenues and tight control of expenses, Moody's expects that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will improve modestly. Although Moody's does not expect material debt repayment over the near term, Moody's expects that the adjusted debt to EBITDA will decline towards 1.5x over the next 12 to 18 months due to the increasing EBITDA. Moody's also expects that Qorvo will maintain a conservative financial policy during this period of economic uncertainty, refraining from shareholder friendly actions over the near term.

Qorvo's SGL-2 rating indicates good liquidity supported by cash, which Moody's expects to be maintained in excess of $500 million, and FCF, which Moody's projects to be over $450 million over the next year. These internal sources of liquidity are supplemented by an undrawn $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in December 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Qorvo substantially reduces the revenue concentration with its top two customers. Moody's would expect that Qorvo would also be generating organic revenue growth in excess of the industry, and maintaining a conservative leverage profile, with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) maintained below 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects a sustained slowdown in revenue growth or if the EBITDA margin falls below the low 20s percent level (Moody's adjusted) for an extended period of time. The rating could also be pressured if profitability pressure or a material increase in debt levels lead to debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustained above 2.5x.

Qorvo, Inc. ("Qorvo"), based in Greensboro, North Carolina, produces radio frequency ("RF") filters and modules used in smartphones and other RF products for a variety of end markets including cellular telephony base stations, military and commercial radar, and WiFi networks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

