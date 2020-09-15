Moody's rates Qovo's new Senior Notes at Ba1

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba1 rating to Qorvo, Inc's ("Qorvo") new Senior
Notes due 2031 ("New Notes"). The Ba1 Corporate Family
Rating ("CFR") and stable outlook are unchanged.
Qorvo plans to use the net proceeds of the New Notes plus existing cash
balances and a draw on the bank credit facility to redeem Qorvo's
$900 million of Senior Notes due 2026 ("2026 Notes").
Proforma for the $700 million issuance of New Notes, adjusted
debt to EBITDA will decline to about 1.9x from 2.0x for
the latest twelve months ended June 27, 2020.
Assignments:
.. Issuer: Qorvo, Inc.
. Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba1, LGD4
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overall, Qorvo has only experienced modest impact from the slowdown
in global economic activity and the coronavirus pandemic, with total
revenues increasing 1.5% year over year in the June quarter
The negative impacts have been felt in the Mobile Products (MP) segment
due to the decline in end market demand for smartphones, with revenues
declining 16% year over year in the June quarter. Still,
Moody's expects that Qorvo's content gains of more than 20%
in Fifth Generation Cellular Telephony ("5G") smartphones
will offset overall smartphone unit sales declines in calendar 2020,
driving revenue growth in the MP segment over the near term. The
Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segment has experienced strong
demand with revenues increasing 45% year over year in the June
quarter. Upgrades to telecommunications infrastructure to support
5G telecommunications has been a source of revenue growth for the IDP
segment and Moody's expects that this will continue as 5G network
construction increases outside of Asia, driving revenue growth for
the remainder of calendar year 2020 and into 2021.
The Ba1 CFR reflects Qorvo's modest leverage, which Moody's expects
to remain at or below the low 2x adjusted debt to EBITDA level during
2020 and below 1.5x over time. Qorvo benefits from its strong
niche position in the smartphone radio frequency ("RF") filter market
and a portfolio of infrastructure and defense products, which tend
to have longer product life cycles. RF filter providers are enjoying
strong secular growth from rapidly increasing RF content per phone,
which has offset flat or declining smartphone unit sales. Still,
the modest leverage and good liquidity are needed to balance the large
revenue concentrations, as Qorvo's top two customers comprise over
40% of revenues, and the very short product life cycles characteristic
of the smartphone industry.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Given Qorvo's exposure to the semiconductor
supply chain, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Qorvo's credit profile is supported by governance considerations,
specifically the company's conservative financial policy, with adjusted
debt of less than 2x debt to EBITDA (latest twelve months ended June 27,
2020, proforma for the New Notes and redemption of the 2026 Notes).
Qorvo's good liquidity, including cash of $1.1 billion
as of June 27, 2020 (over $900 million proforma for the redemption
of the 2026 Notes), and strong free cash flow generation,
should provide a reasonable degree of financial flexibility to fund share
buybacks and tuck in acquisitions. Qorvo is a public company with
a broad investor base and an independent board of directors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will grow
in the low to mid-single digits percent over the near term reflecting
content gains in 5G smartphones and infrastructure spending to upgrade
telecommunications networks to support 5G. Given the increased
revenues and tight control of expenses, Moody's expects that
the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will improve modestly. Although
Moody's does not expect material debt repayment over the near term,
Moody's expects that the adjusted debt to EBITDA will decline towards
1.5x over the next 12 to 18 months due to the increasing EBITDA.
Moody's also expects that Qorvo will maintain a conservative financial
policy during this period of economic uncertainty, refraining from
shareholder friendly actions over the near term.
Qorvo's SGL-2 rating indicates good liquidity supported by cash,
which Moody's expects to be maintained in excess of $500 million,
and FCF, which Moody's projects to be over $450 million over
the next year. These internal sources of liquidity are supplemented
by an undrawn $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility
maturing in December 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Qorvo substantially reduces the revenue
concentration with its top two customers. Moody's would expect
that Qorvo would also be generating organic revenue growth in excess of
the industry, and maintaining a conservative leverage profile,
with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) maintained below 1.5x.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects a sustained slowdown
in revenue growth or if the EBITDA margin falls below the low 20s percent
level (Moody's adjusted) for an extended period of time.
The rating could also be pressured if profitability pressure or a material
increase in debt levels lead to debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)
sustained above 2.5x.
Qorvo, Inc. ("Qorvo"), based in Greensboro, North
Carolina, produces radio frequency ("RF") filters and modules used
in smartphones and other RF products for a variety of end markets including
cellular telephony base stations, military and commercial radar,
and WiFi networks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
