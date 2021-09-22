Moody's rates QuarterNorth's term loan B3, assigns B3 CFR

$185 million of second-lien term loan rated
New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc. (QuarterNorth),
including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating to the company's
$185 million senior secured second-lien term loan due 2026.
The rating outlook is stable.
QuarterNorth was formed to own the deepwater and higher quality shelf
assets of Fieldwood Energy LLC (Fieldwood), which had filed for
bankruptcy in August 2020, completed a comprehensive restructuring,
and formally emerged from the Chapter-11 process on August 27,
2021. QuarterNorth is expected to produce about 31,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d, 82% liquids) for the balance
of 2021 from a proved reserve base of about 70 million boe (58%
proved developed). The new company started with $304 million
of debt and $208 million of balance sheet cash.
Assignments:
..Issuer: QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects QuarterNorth's limited production relative to
higher rated E&P companies, short reserve life, high concentration
in deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GoM), and the inherent storm and geological
risks of US GoM operations. The rating also reflects the execution
risk the company will face to sustain production and grow reserves following
a period of underinvestment and recalibrated spending, a capital
structure that will evolve over time as the company generates free cash
flow, amortizes debt and drills more deepwater wells, and
the need to establish a credible track record following a history of poor
governance and operational problems. QuarterNorth's ratings
are supported by its low debt level, oil-weighted production
platform, strong asset coverage, and multi-year low-cost
and low-risk organic growth opportunities. QuarterNorth's
deepwater-focused assets should have a relatively moderate base
decline rate and more manageable capital requirements relative to the
pre-bankruptcy entity enabling more reliable cash flow generation.
Moody's estimates the company's new asset base has a full-cycle
cash breakeven cost of about $35/bbl.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that QuarterNorth will maintain
low leverage, generate free cash flow and have adequate cash liquidity
through 2022.
The $185 million second lien term loan is rated B3 and ranks behind
the company's $119 million first lien term loan facility,
which has a priority claim to substantially all of QuarterNorth's
assets. While Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies rating methodology indicates a Caa1 rating for the second lien
term loan, we believe a B3 rating is more appropriate given the
strong overall asset coverage and the material reduction in the first-lien
debt balance projected through 2022. Both term loans have the same
subsidiary guarantee and collateral package.
QuarterNorth should have adequate liquidity based on Moody's expectation
of over $150 million of free cash flow and a growing cash balance
through 2022. Although the company does not have any revolving
credit facility, it had $208 million of cash upon emergence
from bankruptcy. The company is also expecting $50 million
of asset sale proceeds by first quarter 2022 after entering into an agreement
to sell its 10% interest in Fieldwood Mexico. Cash proceeds
from this sale will be applied to partially repay the first-lien
term loan. Capital expenditures and plugging and abandonment expenditure
will continue at a modest level totaling $100-$120
million through 2022. The first lien credit agreement requires
the outstanding balance to be reduced below $100 million by the
end of 2021, followed by $15 million in annual principal
amortization through maturity. The company should be able to cover
these payments with available cash and cash flow. The first lien
facility matures in August 2025 and the second lien non-amortizing
facility matures in August 2026. The company should be able to
comfortably comply with the two first lien term loan financial covenants,
(i) a net debt/EBITDA ratio not greater than 2.25x, and (ii)
an asset coverage ratio of not less than 2.25x. The second
lien facility does not have any maintenance covenants. The company's
alternate liquidity is limited given substantially all of its oil and
gas assets are pledged to the secured term loan lenders.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
QuarterNorth's ratings could be upgraded if the company can establish
a track record of consistent production and reserve growth while generating
competitive returns and sustaining low leverage. More specifically,
if the company can sustain production above 40,000 boe/d,
maintain a leveraged full-cycle ratio above 1.5x and consistently
generate free cash flow, an upgrade could be considered.
The CFR could be downgraded if production declines materially, the
company generates negative free cash flow or liquidity becomes weak.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc. is Delaware incorporated exploration
and production company with offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
