Moody's rates QuarterNorth's term loan B3, assigns B3 CFR

$185 million of second-lien term loan rated

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc. (QuarterNorth), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating to the company's $185 million senior secured second-lien term loan due 2026. The rating outlook is stable.

QuarterNorth was formed to own the deepwater and higher quality shelf assets of Fieldwood Energy LLC (Fieldwood), which had filed for bankruptcy in August 2020, completed a comprehensive restructuring, and formally emerged from the Chapter-11 process on August 27, 2021. QuarterNorth is expected to produce about 31,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d, 82% liquids) for the balance of 2021 from a proved reserve base of about 70 million boe (58% proved developed). The new company started with $304 million of debt and $208 million of balance sheet cash.

Assignments:

..Issuer: QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects QuarterNorth's limited production relative to higher rated E&P companies, short reserve life, high concentration in deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GoM), and the inherent storm and geological risks of US GoM operations. The rating also reflects the execution risk the company will face to sustain production and grow reserves following a period of underinvestment and recalibrated spending, a capital structure that will evolve over time as the company generates free cash flow, amortizes debt and drills more deepwater wells, and the need to establish a credible track record following a history of poor governance and operational problems. QuarterNorth's ratings are supported by its low debt level, oil-weighted production platform, strong asset coverage, and multi-year low-cost and low-risk organic growth opportunities. QuarterNorth's deepwater-focused assets should have a relatively moderate base decline rate and more manageable capital requirements relative to the pre-bankruptcy entity enabling more reliable cash flow generation. Moody's estimates the company's new asset base has a full-cycle cash breakeven cost of about $35/bbl.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that QuarterNorth will maintain low leverage, generate free cash flow and have adequate cash liquidity through 2022.

The $185 million second lien term loan is rated B3 and ranks behind the company's $119 million first lien term loan facility, which has a priority claim to substantially all of QuarterNorth's assets. While Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies rating methodology indicates a Caa1 rating for the second lien term loan, we believe a B3 rating is more appropriate given the strong overall asset coverage and the material reduction in the first-lien debt balance projected through 2022. Both term loans have the same subsidiary guarantee and collateral package.

QuarterNorth should have adequate liquidity based on Moody's expectation of over $150 million of free cash flow and a growing cash balance through 2022. Although the company does not have any revolving credit facility, it had $208 million of cash upon emergence from bankruptcy. The company is also expecting $50 million of asset sale proceeds by first quarter 2022 after entering into an agreement to sell its 10% interest in Fieldwood Mexico. Cash proceeds from this sale will be applied to partially repay the first-lien term loan. Capital expenditures and plugging and abandonment expenditure will continue at a modest level totaling $100-$120 million through 2022. The first lien credit agreement requires the outstanding balance to be reduced below $100 million by the end of 2021, followed by $15 million in annual principal amortization through maturity. The company should be able to cover these payments with available cash and cash flow. The first lien facility matures in August 2025 and the second lien non-amortizing facility matures in August 2026. The company should be able to comfortably comply with the two first lien term loan financial covenants, (i) a net debt/EBITDA ratio not greater than 2.25x, and (ii) an asset coverage ratio of not less than 2.25x. The second lien facility does not have any maintenance covenants. The company's alternate liquidity is limited given substantially all of its oil and gas assets are pledged to the secured term loan lenders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

QuarterNorth's ratings could be upgraded if the company can establish a track record of consistent production and reserve growth while generating competitive returns and sustaining low leverage. More specifically, if the company can sustain production above 40,000 boe/d, maintain a leveraged full-cycle ratio above 1.5x and consistently generate free cash flow, an upgrade could be considered. The CFR could be downgraded if production declines materially, the company generates negative free cash flow or liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

QuarterNorth Energy Holding Inc. is Delaware incorporated exploration and production company with offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

