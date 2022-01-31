Moody's rates RR Donnelley's proposed term loan B1; under review down

Approximately $750 million of newly rated debt

Toronto, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) proposed $750 million term loan B due in 2026. The company intends to use a portion of the proceeds to partially finance Chatham Asset Management, LLC (Chatham)'s acquisition of RRD. RRD's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, B1 rating on the existing senior secured term loan B and senior secured notes, and B3 senior unsecured notes rating are unchanged and remain under review for downgrade. The company's speculative grade rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. Moody's has also placed the B1 rating on the proposed incremental term loan B under review for downgrade. The outlook remains rating under review.

The review was initiated on November 4th, 2021 following the company's definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings LLC (Atlas) to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.1 billion. On December 14th, 2021, RRD entered into a new definitive agreement with Chatham to be acquired for a total enterprise value of $2.3 billion. At the same time, the company's definitive agreement with Atlas was terminated. Chatham's acquisition of RRD is expected to close in Q1 of 2022 and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by RRD's shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is expected to be mainly financed using (1) a portion ($600 million) of the proposed $750 million term loan, (2) a $215 million drawing under the ABL revolver, and (3) a $96 million new equity contribution from Chatham. Chatham's existing debt holdings in RRD will be subordinated through a new $1 billion Payment-In-Kind (PIK) HoldCo note and the remaining debt outstanding will go through a solicitation for change of control waiver.

"The review for downgrade reflects an expected material increase in RRD's leverage to above 6x from 4.4x should Chatham be successful in acquiring the company" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The review will also focus on the successful closing of the acquisition by Chatham, the final capital structure of RRD, post-closing credit metrics, business and financial strategy under the new ownership, and the company's ability to maintain good liquidity. Finally, the review will incorporate future governance considerations for RRD as a private company.

As expected by Moody's today, the acquisition would likely result in improved cash flow for RRD given the expected savings benefit from reduced cash interest (about $25 million). However, RRD's total adjusted debt will likely increase by about $1 billion (including the PIK HoldCo notes, which Moody's includes in RRD's consolidated metrics, and net of repayment of outstanding debt held by Chatham), which could raise the company's adjusted Debt/EBITDA in excess of 6x at closing, remaining potentially around 6x by the end of 2023. That funding plan would likely result in a downgrade of the company's CFR to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes rating to Caa1 from B3, although it is subject to a review of all of the factors above at or shortly after closing.

The B1 rating on the proposed secured term loan reflects their ranking above both the company's unsecured debt and proposed PIK HoldCo notes, and their junior ranking behind the ABL facility.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, R.R. Donnelley Sons & Company is the leader in the North American commercial printing industry. Revenue for the year ended September 30, 2021 was $4.9 billion.

