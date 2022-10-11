Moody's rates RXO, Inc.'s senior unsecured notes Baa3; outlook stable

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time rating to RXO, Inc.'s ("RXO") $350 million senior unsecured notes of Baa3. The outlook is stable.

On March 8 2022, XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO") (Ba2 stable) announced the planned spin-off of RXO, its North American Transportation business including brokerage, into a separate public company. In conjunction with the planned spin-off and notes offering, RXO company will put in place a $500 million senior unsecured revolver (unrated) and a $100 million senior unsecured term loan debt (unrated). Proceeds from the debt offering will be used to pay a special dividend to XPO.

Assignment:

..Issuer: RXO, Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

.... Rating outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RXO's rating reflects the company's leading national position in transportation brokerage, strong industry demand drivers, modest EBITDA margin, and expectations for the maintenance of solid liquidity. Further, RXO operates in the $88 billion highly fragmented freight brokerage industry, where the company is the 4th largest broker in the US, with about a 4% market share. The company also benefits from its asset-light business model that provides a degree of flexibility to reduce costs, which should mitigate pressure on cash flow from operations and free cash flow when freight demand declines.

Furthermore, the company's platform provides capacity to grow brokerage volumes without the need to grow its labor force and related costs and generate higher free cash flow. Moody's believes these factors will help offset the company's exposure to the cyclicality of the transportation sector and end markets that are sensitive to global macroeconomic conditions, such as manufacturing and non-food retail. Moody's also assumes that EBITDA margin will remain flat over the next 24 months at around 6.0%, despite constraints by supply chain disruptions, rising labor costs and material cost inflation. However, margin improvement is expected if the expansion in surface transportation remains solid through 2023 as RXO should be able to capture volume share and utilize its software platform to achieve cost efficiencies. Therefore, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's standard adjustments) to be about 1.9x by the end of 2023 and decline slightly to around 1.5x by 2024.

Despite the brokerage segment being operated successfully for many years as part of XPO, the company will face challenges building out the business as a standalone firm, including setting up many of the administrative and financial functions currently being done by XPO. Further complicating the task is the slowing economy and reduced shipping volumes persistently being experienced. Moody's expects the company's previous history of gaining market share during slowdowns to continue. The company has typically captured share from smaller brokers with less advantageous capitalization in the highly fragmented brokerage industry.

RXO's Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2). This primarily reflects that RXO will be publicly traded with a primarily independent board. With the company's publicly stated commitment to debt reduction, Moody's expects an indication of progress to a lower level of financial leverage. However, the company will be operating as a standalone business for the first time and therefore has a limited track record with respect to management's credibility and performance through business cycles. The company's exposure to environmental risks is consistent with that for the sector, namely carbon transition risk with respect to its dependence on truck carriers. RXO has neutral to low social risk based on low responsible production exposure (e.g. asset-light model) and a diversified customer base.

Liquidity is solid and Moody's expects the company's cash balance will be about $100 million at close, growing to over $250 million within 18 months. RXO has prioritized using free cash flow for debt repayment, to fund organic growth and for technology investments. In addition, the company expects to maintain full availability under its new $500 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2027. The company's $100 million senior unsecured term loan debt is also due in 2027.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RXO will maintain EBITDA margin slightly below 7%, while growing its top line organically and maintaining solid liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects stronger fundamentals, greater scale, and sustained improvement in free cash flow while sustaining debt-to-EBITDA below 2.0x. Additionally, Moody's will be looking for the company to have a longer track record as a standalone entity and evidence in its ability to maintain performance through all points in the cycle.

RXO's ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in operating performance or free cash flow. A change to a more aggressive financial policy that includes large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder initiatives could also result in a downgrade. More specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RXO has one of the largest trucking brokerage businesses in the US with consolidated pro forma revenue of about $4.7 billion in 2021. Using an asset-light business model, the company provides freight transportation services along with managed transportation, last mile and global forwarding to a broad range of companies in a wide variety of industries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ron Neysmith

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

