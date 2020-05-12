info

Rating Action:

Moody’s rates Radian Group’s senior notes Ba1

12 May 2020

New York , May 12, 2020 – Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to $525 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes to be issued by Radian Group Inc. (Radian – senior debt at Ba1). The issuance is a drawdown from a shelf registration filed on February 28, 2020. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include future contributions to Radian's insurance subsidiaries. The notes mature in 2025 and are redeemable at the option of the issuer. The outlook on Radian and its affiliates is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, Radian's Ba1 senior debt rating reflects its strong position in the US mortgage insurance market, its diverse customer base, its comfortable cushion in its compliance with the GSEs' capital standards (PMIERs) and recent actions to extend its debt maturity profile and increase liquidity at the holding company. These strengths are tempered by the uncertainties related to mortgage loan credit performance due to the economic disruption created by the coronavirus pandemic, the commodity-like nature of the mortgage insurance product and the potential for increased price competition in the US mortgage insurance market.

The contraction of the US economy due to coronavirus-related shutdowns has resulted in a significant increase in the unemployment rate and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions for the US housing market. While the fiscal stimulus measures taken will mitigate the negative impact, we expect mortgage loan delinquency rates to spike higher in the coming months. The longer-term impact on Radian and its peers will depend on the length and depth of the economic contraction, as well as the efficacy of mortgage loan payment forbearance programs implemented by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in reducing foreclosures, and by extension, ultimate mortgage insurance claim rates.

The path of US house prices will be a key determinant of future mortgage insurance claims. While we expect the recent moderate gains in home prices to stall, we don't expect a significant decline in house prices this year. The unprecedented fiscal stimulus measures enacted should cushion the impact of the economic shock on house prices and mortgage loan forbearance programs will limit the need for properties to be liquidated at lower pricing levels. The continued imbalance between housing supply and demand and historically low mortgage interest rates are also expected to mitigate the negative impact of the economic downturn on home prices to some degree.

Moody's notes that Radian enters the economic downturn from a position of relative strength. The company's extensive reinsurance program, including various quota share reinsurance treaties and $1.2 billion of excess of loss reinsurance through its Eagle Re insurance-linked notes and traditional reinsurance, provides significant protection to earnings and capital across a wide range of stress scenarios.

Following the issuance of the new senior notes, Radian's Q1 2020 pro forma adjusted financial leverage will be around 27.6%, up from 18.9%. at year-end 2019. We expect Radian to hold the net proceeds from the offering at the holding company for future capital contributions to its main operating subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc (Radian Guaranty – IFS rating at Baa1), if needed. Radian's next scheduled major debt maturity is in 2024.

While Radian is currently unable to upstream ordinary dividends from Radian Guaranty, we note that Radian Guaranty's regulator has approved a tax, interest and expense sharing agreement allowing Radian to receive cash from its insurance subsidiaries to make interest payments on its outstanding debt and to pay certain corporate taxes and other expenses.

RATINGS DRIVERS

Over the coming months, Radian's credit profile will be influenced by a number of factors, including: projections of unemployment rates once the economy re-opens, forbearance take-up rates on its insured mortgage loans, the percentage of delinquent loans that ultimately cure or are modified and the path of US house prices. Our base case economic assumptions consider a year-end 2020 unemployment rate in the high single digit percentage range and a moderate decline in US house prices during both 2020 and 2021. To the extent new economic data and forecasts deviate materially from these assumptions, there could be negative ratings pressure on Radian and its affiliates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's business and financial profile and the uncertainty related to key drivers of mortgage credit performance, there is unlikely to be an upgrade of the ratings over the near to medium term. However, the following factors could positively influence the firm's credit profile: (1) more comprehensive reinsurance coverage on its entire insured portfolio; (2) adjusted financial leverage in the 15% range; (3) maintaining its top-tier market position in the US mortgage insurance market; and (4) sustained PMIERs compliance with the maintenance of a comfortable capital adequacy buffer.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of the group's ratings: (1) non-compliance with PMIERs; (2) decline in shareholders' equity (including share repurchases) by more than 10% over a rolling twelve month period; (3) deterioration in the parent company's ability to meet its debt service requirements; and (4) adjusted financial leverage above 25%.

The following rating has been assigned:

Radian Group Inc. – senior unsecured notes due 2025 at Ba1.

The outlook on Radian and its affiliates is stable.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. As of March 31, 2020, Radian had primary insurance-in-force of approximately $242 billion and shareholders' equity of approximately $3.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mortgage Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187538 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Eck
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Scott Robinson, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

