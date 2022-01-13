Moody's rates Range Resources' new unsecured notes B1

New York, January 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Range Resources Corporation's (Range) proposed $500 million notes due 2030. The notes proceeds, together with cash on hand and borrowings under Range's revolver, are expected to be used to redeem all of its senior notes due 2026, and therefore, the transaction will be largely net debt neutral. Range's other ratings remained unchanged.

"Range's bond offering will extend its maturity profile, while eliminating high interest notes it placed in 2020," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Range Resources Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/ Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Range's proposed and existing senior unsecured notes are rated B1, one notch below the assigned Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), due to their structural subordination to the company's $2.4 billion senior secured revolving credit facility.

Range's Ba3 CFR reflects meaningful improvement in its credit metrics, especially retained cash flow to debt and leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR), and Moody's expectation of further debt reduction in 2022. Range's low-cost structure will help the company generate sizeable free cash flow in an improved commodity price backdrop for both natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Moody's expects Range to continue to cut operating and development costs. The CFR is also supported by Range's strong operating efficiency, large scale, and good asset-based leverage metrics. In addition, Range benefits from long-lived reserves, historically conservative financial policies, and a high level of operational control over its reserves, enabling significant discipline over the pace of future development. However, Range's ratings are constrained by its sensitivity to volatile natural gas and NGLs prices, with natural gas contributing about 70% of production, and a limited hedged production profile after 2022.

Range's positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation of meaningful free cash flow generation in 2022 leading to debt reduction and further improvement in credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade could be considered if Range produced free cash flow on a consistent basis, reduced debt significantly, and increased its retained cash flow to debt ratio and LFCR above 35% and 1.5x, respectively, based on mid-cycle pricing assumptions. Range's ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt and LFCR fell below 20% and toward 1x, respectively, or the company demonstrated deteriorating cash margins, capital returns and operating cash flow.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company that is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

