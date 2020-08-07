Moody's rates Regeneron's sr. notes Baa3; stable outlook

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron"). The outlook remains unchanged at stable. Proceeds of the offering are to repay term loan indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

"Regeneron's investment grade rating reflects growing global scale, strong scientific expertise, and an extremely conservative balance sheet, with very low financial leverage helping to mitigate business risks," stated Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President.

"These risks include high revenue concentration in Eylea, which faces biosimilar risk around 2024-2025, exposure to US drug pricing regulations, and pipeline execution risk," continued Levesque.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regeneron's Baa3 rating reflects its moderate, but growing scale in the global pharmaceutical industry in which its R&D capabilities have produced several biotechnology blockbusters. These include eyecare treatment Eylea and immunology drug Dupixent, marketed through successful collaborations with Bayer AG (Baa1 stable) and Sanofi (A1 stable), respectively. Solid growth in these products will continue, reflecting rising underlying demand. The recently launched immuno-oncology drug Libtayo and a rich pipeline of drugs under development also create long-term growth opportunities. Strong cash flow and earnings growth will help sustain very low financial leverage absent debt-financed acquisitions. The company has a long track record of low leverage and conservative financial policies.

These strengths are tempered by limited diversity at the product and geographic level, with Eylea generating about two-thirds of revenue currently. While Dupixent's rapid growth will improve diversity, the entry of Eylea biosimilar competition will create a very large earnings headwind, potentially from 2024 through 2026. Meanwhile, high concentration in the US market exposes Regeneron to various proposals aimed at lowering drug prices -- a key social risk.

Social and governance considerations are material to Regeneron's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Regeneron's performance will remain negatively pressured by closures and reduced hours of medical offices, since Eylea and several other of Regeneron's products are administered by healthcare providers. At the same time, Regeneron faces social opportunities because of its ongoing development of antibody drug cocktails that could be effective treatments for COVID-19, or have protective qualities. Through a collaboration with the US government, Regeneron is conducting human clinical trials with these experimental compounds.

Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks for pharmaceutical companies include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. With its high revenue concentration in the US market, Regeneron faces above-average exposure to regulations or legislation aimed at US drug pricing. At the same time, Eylea is one of the drugs with the highest level of spending by the Medicare Part B program, which covers provider-administered products. Higher prices of these drugs in the US compared to other countries exposes Regeneron to the risk of changing Medicare Part B reimbursement, including a proposed international pricing index model. Social risks also include the recent lawsuit by the US Department of Justice alleging that Regeneron's donations from 2013 to 2014 to charitable organizations that helped cover Medicare copayments for macular degeneration drugs, which includes Eylea, violated federal law.

Among governance considerations, Regeneron's financial policies have included a low appetite for carrying debt, and the company has refrained from large acquisitions. The company is founder-led, has a deep scientific culture, and its board of directors has considerable healthcare expertise and academic experience.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 2.0x (including capitalized leases) and that growth in Dupixent will buffer the company's exposure to upcoming Eylea biosimilars.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a substantial increase in revenue diversity, good pipeline execution including Dupixent add-on indications and immuno-oncology combination therapies, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.0x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a substantial faltering in Dupixent's growth trajectory, a material change in pricing flexibility resulting from legislative or regulatory changes, or significant debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Tarrytown NY, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with focus areas that include eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain and infectious diseases. Annual revenues reflecting recent accounting reclassifications total approximately $7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

