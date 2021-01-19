Moody's rates Resolute's new notes B2; affirms B1 CFR, outlook now stable

Approximately $300 million of new rated debt

Toronto, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (Resolute) proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2026, affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), upgraded Resolute's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2, and changed the rating outlook to stable from negative. Resolute intends to use the proceeds of this offering as well as cash and borrowings under its credit facilities to refinance the 5.875% $375 million senior unsecured notes due 2023.

"Resolute's existing ratings were affirmed with a stable outlook reflecting our expectations that the company will maintain strong liquidity as its leverage (adjusted Debt to EBITDA) improves to around 5x over the next 12 to 18 months with continued strength in lumber and improving pricing in pulp", said Ed Sustar, Senior Vice President with Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Resolute (B1 CFR) benefits from: (1) significant end-market and product diversity with leading market positions across several paper and forest product sectors; (2) operating flexibility across North America with 17 sawmills (following the recent acquisition of Conifex Timber Inc in February 2020), 10 newsprint and specialty paper mills, five commodity pulp mills and three tissue facilities (including the company's new mill in Calhoun (Tennessee)); (3) strong liquidity; and (4) growing lumber, tissue and pulp businesses that partially offset a declining paper business.

Resolute is constrained by: (1) high leverage (about 5x adjusted debt/EBITDA expected for 2021, after lumber export duties and including Moody's adjustments including the company's large unfunded pension liabilities); (2) the inherent price volatility of its products; (3) the company's exposure to the secular decline of newsprint and specialty papers (which still represents almost 40% of revenue), which have been further exasperated by the closure of non-essential businesses, schools and offices; and (4) uncertainties regarding tariffs and the potential negotiation of a new softwood lumber agreement between Canada and the US.

The B2 rating on the company's new $300 million senior unsecured notes is a notch below the CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate position behind the secured $450 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) and $360 million of senior secured credit facilities (unrated).

Resolute has strong liquidity (SGL-1), with about $700 million of sources and no significant debt maturities over the next twelve months. Pro forma for the $300 million bond refinancing, the company's sources of liquidity include about $50 million of available cash (estimated December 2020), $170 million Moody's expected free cash flow and combined availability of about $500 million under Resolute's $450 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) that matures in May 2024, its recently negotiated $167 million delayed term loan facility with Investissement Québec backed by lumber duty deposits (matures in 10 years) and its $180 million secured revolving credit facility that matures October 2025 (net of borrowing base and springing covenant restrictions, drawings and letter of credit use). Resolute does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Resolute will maintain strong liquidity as its leverage trends down toward 5x over the next 12 to 18 months from over 8x at September 2020. Leverage will improve in 2021 through debt reduction from ongoing contributions to the company's unfunded pension plan and larger EBITDA from the integration of recently acquired lumber mills, the growing tissue business and higher pulp and lumber prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Resolute's rating could be downgraded if:

• Sustained deterioration in the company's operating environment or liquidity

• Adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x (8.8x for LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of leverage

• Sustained negative free cash flow generation

Resolute's rating could be upgraded if:

• Adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 4.5x (8.8x for LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

• (RCF-capex)/adjusted debt above 5% (2% for LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Resolute produces newsprint, specialty paper (mainly mechanical grades of paper), market pulp, lumber and tissue. Net sales for the last twelve months ending September 2020 were $2.7 billion.

