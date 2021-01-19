Moody's rates Resolute's new notes B2; affirms B1 CFR, outlook now stable

Approximately $300 million of new rated debt
Toronto, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (Resolute) proposed
$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2026, affirmed the
company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR), upgraded Resolute's speculative grade liquidity
rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2, and changed the rating
outlook to stable from negative. Resolute intends to use the proceeds
of this offering as well as cash and borrowings under its credit facilities
to refinance the 5.875% $375 million senior unsecured
notes due 2023.
"Resolute's existing ratings were affirmed with a stable outlook reflecting
our expectations that the company will maintain strong liquidity as its
leverage (adjusted Debt to EBITDA) improves to around 5x over the next
12 to 18 months with continued strength in lumber and improving pricing
in pulp", said Ed Sustar, Senior Vice President with Moody's.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B2 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
B2 (LGD4)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Resolute (B1 CFR) benefits from: (1) significant end-market
and product diversity with leading market positions across several paper
and forest product sectors; (2) operating flexibility across North
America with 17 sawmills (following the recent acquisition of Conifex
Timber Inc in February 2020), 10 newsprint and specialty paper mills,
five commodity pulp mills and three tissue facilities (including the company's
new mill in Calhoun (Tennessee)); (3) strong liquidity; and
(4) growing lumber, tissue and pulp businesses that partially offset
a declining paper business.
Resolute is constrained by: (1) high leverage (about 5x adjusted
debt/EBITDA expected for 2021, after lumber export duties and including
Moody's adjustments including the company's large unfunded pension liabilities);
(2) the inherent price volatility of its products; (3) the company's
exposure to the secular decline of newsprint and specialty papers (which
still represents almost 40% of revenue), which have been
further exasperated by the closure of non-essential businesses,
schools and offices; and (4) uncertainties regarding tariffs and
the potential negotiation of a new softwood lumber agreement between Canada
and the US.
The B2 rating on the company's new $300 million senior unsecured
notes is a notch below the CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate
position behind the secured $450 million asset-based revolving
credit facility (unrated) and $360 million of senior secured credit
facilities (unrated).
Resolute has strong liquidity (SGL-1), with about $700
million of sources and no significant debt maturities over the next twelve
months. Pro forma for the $300 million bond refinancing,
the company's sources of liquidity include about $50 million of
available cash (estimated December 2020), $170 million Moody's
expected free cash flow and combined availability of about $500
million under Resolute's $450 million asset-based revolving
credit facility (ABL) that matures in May 2024, its recently negotiated
$167 million delayed term loan facility with Investissement Québec
backed by lumber duty deposits (matures in 10 years) and its $180
million secured revolving credit facility that matures October 2025 (net
of borrowing base and springing covenant restrictions, drawings
and letter of credit use). Resolute does not have any significant
debt maturities until 2026.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Resolute will maintain
strong liquidity as its leverage trends down toward 5x over the next 12
to 18 months from over 8x at September 2020. Leverage will improve
in 2021 through debt reduction from ongoing contributions to the company's
unfunded pension plan and larger EBITDA from the integration of recently
acquired lumber mills, the growing tissue business and higher pulp
and lumber prices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Resolute's rating could be downgraded if:
• Sustained deterioration in the company's operating environment
or liquidity
• Adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x (8.8x
for LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of leverage
• Sustained negative free cash flow generation
Resolute's rating could be upgraded if:
• Adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 4.5x (8.8x for
LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustainable
metrics
• (RCF-capex)/adjusted debt above 5% (2% for
LTM as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustainable
metrics
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Resolute produces
newsprint, specialty paper (mainly mechanical grades of paper),
market pulp, lumber and tissue. Net sales for the last twelve
months ending September 2020 were $2.7 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ed Sustar
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653