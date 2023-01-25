Moody's rates Savers' notes B2; affirms B2 CFR

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP's ("Savers") proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2028. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Savers' B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility ratings. The outlook remains stable. The proceeds will be used to fund a $230 million dividend, pay a $21 million special bonus and the remainder will be used to repay a portion of its first lien term loan.

The affirmation reflects Savers' strong operating performance and good liquidity and cash flow generation. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is approximately 4x while Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest expense is approximately 1.8x. The company has been mostly insulated from the inventory management and logistics issues plaguing many retailers because of how it receives product through a local supply of used goods donated to the company's non-profit partners. Demand is relatively resilient in inflationary periods due to the lack of trade down options and currently benefits from the rising popularity of the environmentally friendly nature of purchasing used goods.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP

.... Backed Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Savers' B2 CFR is constrained by its small scale compared to other rated retailers, private equity ownership, as well as FX exposure given its Canadian and Australian businesses. The company has taken steps to reduce its FX exposure through hedging and also through increasing its share of EBITDA from the US versus Canada. The company is also at risk to wage increases as a majority of its employees are low wage workers. Nonetheless, capital investments in self-checkout, central processing centers ("CPCs") and automated book processing centers ("ABPs") should reduce exposure to rising wages as these investments will reduce the labor needed to sort through product and operate stores. Savers is exposed to rag price changes. However there is less reliance on its recycling business as a driver of EBITDA than in years past. Savers has good liquidity due to its ability to generate cash flow with excess cash used for capital investments and dividends. Leverage is moderate with debt/EBITDA expected to be in the 4x range, pro forma for the transaction and interest coverage is reasonable. Savers' rating benefits from its differentiated business model and market position in for-profit thrift in the US and Canada. Savers also has a track record of recession-resistant growth in its core store operations given its low average price point.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company will maintain solid credit metrics and good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require a significant increase in scale as well as consistent improvement in operating performance and good liquidity evidenced by positive free cash flow. The ratings could also be upgraded with a commitment to conservative financial strategies such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.25x and EBIT/interest expense is sustained over 2.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration of the company's overall operating performance or liquidity profile. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.25x or EBIT/interest expense approaches 1.5x.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Savers operates roughly 309 for-profit thrift stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia under the Savers, Value Village, and Village des Valeurs, Unique and 2nd Ave banners. Revenue for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion. The company is owned by Ares Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

