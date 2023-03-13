Moody's rates Seminole Hard Rock's proposed bank credit facilities B1

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B1 ratings to Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.'s ("SHRE") proposed $525 million Senior Secured Term Loan A Facility and proposed $25 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, both of which will mature five years after the closing date. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B1 rating on the existing Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility are unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the proposed Term Loan A and revolver will be used to refinance the company's existing credit facility. While the B1 CFR and stable outlook are not affected by the proposed bank debt refinancing given the leverage neutral nature, Moody's views the transaction as a credit positive as it extends the company's maturity profile and provides additional revolving credit facility capacity that supports the company's liquidity. The existing B1 rating on the company's existing Senior Secured Term Loan A remains unchanged and will be withdrawn once the refinancing transaction is completed.

SHRE is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Seminole Tribe of Florida ("Tribe", Baa2 Stable). While SHRE and the Tribe have their own distinct restricted group financing, there is a meaningful amount of economic and strategic linking between the two entities. SHRE receives fees from the Tribe and unrelated third parties for use of the Hard Rock name. SHRE has also received a considerable amount of cash contributions from the Tribe for acquisitions and operations. The Tribe also provides a payment guarantee on SHRE's term loan debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

SHRE's B1 Corporate Family Rating considers the company's significant geographic diversification, positive free cash flow profile, and benefits from its ownerships by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which provides a payment guarantee on SHRE's term loan debt. The ownership and guarantee diminish SHRE's default risk and improve the company's financial flexibility. These factors provide multiple notches of lift to SHRE's rating relative to the stand-alone credit profile.

SHRE's ratings are constrained by its modest scale in terms of number of restaurants and earnings concentration in the casual dining segment which remains vulnerable to consumer discretionary economic trends. In addition, SHRE's credit profile is constrained by its very high leverage.

SHRE's stable outlook acknowledges the financial support that the company has available to it from its parent, the Seminole Tribe of Florida along with our expectation that the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow. The outlook also considers that SHRE remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending.

SHRE has good liquidity and we expect the company will generate positive free cash flow. In addition, the Tribe's financial support and timely payment guaranty provides incremental liquidity support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require SHRE's demonstrated ability to generate positive free cash flow, maintenance of good liquidity, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0x, and EBIT coverage of interest sustained above 2.0x. An upgrade of the parent's ratings could also be viewed positively for SHRE's ratings.

Ratings could be downgraded if the Tribe's rating is downgraded for any reason or there is a removal or lessening of parent support agreement.

Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc. is an owner-operator and franchisor of Hard Rock cafes, casinos and hotels throughout the world. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

