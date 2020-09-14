Moody's rates Shea Homes' new notes B1

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to Shea Homes Limited Partnership's proposed $300 million notes due 2029. Shea Homes' other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. The proceeds of the new notes will be used to refinance the company's $300 million 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile and lowering its interest cost.

Assignments:

Issuer: Shea Homes Limited Partnership

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shea Homes' B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's concentration of sales in California, which made up over 55% of sales for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The rating also reflects the company's exposure to joint venture remargining obligations and Moody's expectation of adjusted gross margin maintained at approximately 17.5% over the next twelve months, primarily due to higher management fees, which generate low gross margins, and geographic mix of deliveries. Excluding management fees, gross margins would be between 18-19%. Moody's credit view also considers affordability challenges that will affect demand for housing and result in a more competitive environment. These factors are offset by our expectation of low leverage, with adjusted homebuilding debt to book capitalization expected to be maintained below 45% over the next 12-18 months.

Shea Homes' proposed and existing senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have the same priority of claim as Shea Homes' unsecured revolving credit facility. The B1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes, at the same level with the CFR, reflects that this class of debt represents the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

Moody's expects Shea Homes to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition to $361 million of unrestricted cash at June 30, 2020, the company had $150 million availability on its $175 million senior unsecured revolver.

Shea Homes is a family owned private homebuilder, structured as a partnership under the common control of Shea family members. The company pays dividends to shareholders for taxes incurred by those shareholders due to their ownership interest in the company, pursuant to a Tax Distribution Agreement. The company's financial strategy is conservative and includes gradual deleveraging through improved earnings. The rating considers the Shea family's track record of strong support, as proven by the family's capital injections in 2007 and 2011.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shea Homes will continue to maintain debt to book capitalization below 45% over the next 12 to 18 months and further reduce its California exposure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is not likely in the near term, given the company's relatively small size. Longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if revenues exceed $3 billion, adjusted debt leverage is sustained below 45%, interest coverage is sustained above 4.5x, adjusted GAAP gross margins approach 20% and liquidity remains good.

The ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt leverage trends back up above 55% at fiscal year-ends, interest coverage dips below 2x, California concentration increases substantially, and/or liquidity deteriorates noticeably.

Established in 1968 and headquartered in Walnut, CA, Shea is one of the largest private homebuilding companies in the U.S. It sells homes for entry level, move-up, luxury, and active adult homebuyers. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, total revenues from the sales of homes, land, and homebuilding-related activities were approximately $1.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

