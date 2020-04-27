Moody's rates Snap-on's new notes A2

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned an A2 rating
to Snap-on Incorporated's proposed $500 million notes
due 2050. Snap-on's other ratings and stable outlook
remain unchanged. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay
outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.
The proposed notes offering will result in Snap-on's adjusted
debt to LTM EBITDA increasing to 1.6x on a proforma basis from
1.3x at March 28, 2020. The added leverage is somewhat
mitigated by the improved debt maturity profile of the company as well
as enhanced liquidity following the issuance.
Assignments:
Issuer: Snap-on Incorporated
Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Snap-on's A2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's
relatively resilient operating performance, the ability to generate
consistently strong cash flow from its core operations, and the
company's robust liquidity. Snap-on's rating also
reflects its modest financial leverage and strong adjusted EBITA margin.
These strengths are offset by an expected 14% decline in top-line
growth this year due to a significant decline in demand for Snap-on's
products, with an anticipated recovery in 2021. This decline
is a result of mandatory stay-in-place orders and the closing
of most non-essential businesses globally due to the rapid spread
of the coronavirus. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus
outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil
prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Furthermore, the rating incorporates Moody's
expectation of moderate use of cash flow to fund the company's Financial
Services segment and the credit risks associated with its borrowers and
franchisees, who are likely under financial stress in the current
economic environment. The ability to offer financing to franchisees
and their customers is an important element in driving sales of Snap-on's
higher-priced products.
Snap-on's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration
consistent positive free cash flow, a large cash balance and ample
revolver availability.
Snap-on's overall corporate governance risk is low, with
Moody's view incorporating continued maintenance of a conservative financial
policy. The company is publicly traded, with nine out of
ten directors considered independent in accordance with the applicable
rules of the SEC.
Snap-on's stable outlook reflects sound business fundamentals,
conservative financial policies, and robust liquidity. The
stable outlook is also supported by Snap-on's strong EBITA margin,
moderate growth in its Financial Services segment, and a globally
diverse customer base, which provides it with consistent revenue
and cash flow generation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if the company generated adjusted EBITA above
$1 billion, adjusted free cash flow to debt was greater than
25% and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was below 1.0x,
all on a sustainable basis. Furthermore, continued strength
in market share, resilience to volatility in weak economic conditions
and evidence of conservatism in its corporate financial policy and underwriting
standards in its Financial Services segment would need to be demonstrated
for a rating upgrade.
The rating could be downgraded should the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
increase above 1.75x for an extended period of time. A downgrade
could also occur should there be a decline in business prospects of Snap-on's
client and franchise base that materially weakens its accounts receivables
quality or should the company's liquidity weaken. A loss
in market share, deterioration in franchisee relationships,
or weak economic conditions that lead to material revenue decline or margin
compression could also lead to a downgrade. Finally, the
execution of large debt financed acquisitions or undertaking dividends
or share repurchases that contribute to increased leverage would also
place negative pressure on the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Snap-on Incorporated [NYSE: SNA], headquartered
in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a leading global innovator,
manufacturer and marketer of hand and power tools, tool storage,
diagnostic software, information and management systems, and
shop equipment for vehicle dealerships, repair centers and customers
in critical industries. For the 12 months ended March 28,
2020, the company generated approximately $3.7 billion
in revenue.
