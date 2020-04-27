Moody's rates Snap-on's new notes A2

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned an A2 rating to Snap-on Incorporated's proposed $500 million notes due 2050. Snap-on's other ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes. The proposed notes offering will result in Snap-on's adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA increasing to 1.6x on a proforma basis from 1.3x at March 28, 2020. The added leverage is somewhat mitigated by the improved debt maturity profile of the company as well as enhanced liquidity following the issuance.

Assignments:

Issuer: Snap-on Incorporated

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Snap-on's A2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's relatively resilient operating performance, the ability to generate consistently strong cash flow from its core operations, and the company's robust liquidity. Snap-on's rating also reflects its modest financial leverage and strong adjusted EBITA margin. These strengths are offset by an expected 14% decline in top-line growth this year due to a significant decline in demand for Snap-on's products, with an anticipated recovery in 2021. This decline is a result of mandatory stay-in-place orders and the closing of most non-essential businesses globally due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Furthermore, the rating incorporates Moody's expectation of moderate use of cash flow to fund the company's Financial Services segment and the credit risks associated with its borrowers and franchisees, who are likely under financial stress in the current economic environment. The ability to offer financing to franchisees and their customers is an important element in driving sales of Snap-on's higher-priced products.

Snap-on's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration consistent positive free cash flow, a large cash balance and ample revolver availability.

Snap-on's overall corporate governance risk is low, with Moody's view incorporating continued maintenance of a conservative financial policy. The company is publicly traded, with nine out of ten directors considered independent in accordance with the applicable rules of the SEC.

Snap-on's stable outlook reflects sound business fundamentals, conservative financial policies, and robust liquidity. The stable outlook is also supported by Snap-on's strong EBITA margin, moderate growth in its Financial Services segment, and a globally diverse customer base, which provides it with consistent revenue and cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the company generated adjusted EBITA above $1 billion, adjusted free cash flow to debt was greater than 25% and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was below 1.0x, all on a sustainable basis. Furthermore, continued strength in market share, resilience to volatility in weak economic conditions and evidence of conservatism in its corporate financial policy and underwriting standards in its Financial Services segment would need to be demonstrated for a rating upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded should the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA increase above 1.75x for an extended period of time. A downgrade could also occur should there be a decline in business prospects of Snap-on's client and franchise base that materially weakens its accounts receivables quality or should the company's liquidity weaken. A loss in market share, deterioration in franchisee relationships, or weak economic conditions that lead to material revenue decline or margin compression could also lead to a downgrade. Finally, the execution of large debt financed acquisitions or undertaking dividends or share repurchases that contribute to increased leverage would also place negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Snap-on Incorporated [NYSE: SNA], headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostic software, information and management systems, and shop equipment for vehicle dealerships, repair centers and customers in critical industries. For the 12 months ended March 28, 2020, the company generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue.

