Moody's rates Suncor's notes offering Baa1

Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated Suncor Energy Inc.'s (Suncor) senior unsecured notes offering Baa1. The proceeds of the US$1 billion senior unsecured notes offering will be used to repay short-term indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Suncor's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, Prime-2 commercial paper rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

..Issuer: Suncor Energy Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Suncor Baa1 rating is supported by: 1) its sizable production (about 750,000 boe/day) base; 2) long-lived proved developed reserves (approximately 11 years); 3) a downstream integrated business model that mitigates the volatility from light-heavy differentials; and 4) good liquidity. Suncor is challenged by 1) its concentration in Canadian oil sands (85% of production) and reliance on two co-located upgraders for more than half of total oil sands production; 2) weak retained cash flow to debt in 2020 but will trend to above 20% in 2021 following the May 2020 dividend cut; 3) operational challenges at the Syncrude JV mine and upgrader; and (4) risks to long-term growth in the oil sands industry tied to restricted pipeline takeaway capacity.

Suncor's liquidity is good. On a pro forma basis, at March 31, 2020, Suncor had about C$11 billion of liquidity sources and C$1.5 billion of uses through 2020. Pro forma for the new C$300 million April 2020 credit facility, the April 2020 C$1.25 billion notes offering, and the May 2020 US$1 billion offering, Suncor had C$5 billion of cash, C$6.2 billion of availability under its C$10 billion (equiv.) committed revolving credit facilities (includes a C$2.8 billion in facilities due March/April 2022, a US$2.5 billion tranche due April 2022, and a C$3.5 billion tranche due April 2023). Moody's expects around C$1.5 billion of negative free cash flow through 2020. Suncor has a Canadian market CP program (unrated) and a US market CP program (P-2). The combined outstanding amount under the CP programs cannot exceed C$5.0 billion. As of March 31, 2020, Suncor had C$3.7 billion equivalent CP outstanding and credit facility drawings. Suncor will be well in compliance with its sole financial covenant (debt to capitalization less than 65%). The next debt maturities of C$1.4 billion are due in the second half of 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and oil. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited impact on Suncor's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's resilience to a period of low oil prices.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Suncor's credit metrics in 2021 will be in-line with the rating following the reduction in the dividend.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustained above 40% (42% as of LTM Q4 2019) and debt to production reduces towards US$12,000/bbl (US$16,749/bbl as of LTM Q4 2019).

The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt appears likely to decline below 20% (42% as of LTM Q4 2019) or if debt to production rises towards US$22,000/bbl (US$16,749/bbl as of LTM Q4 2019).

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Suncor owns large integrated mining and SAGD oil sands assets in Alberta, conventional exploration & production assets and downstream refining operations.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

