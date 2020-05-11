Moody's rates Suncor's notes offering Baa1

Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) rated Suncor Energy Inc.'s
(Suncor) senior unsecured notes offering Baa1. The proceeds of
the US$1 billion senior unsecured notes offering will be used to
repay short-term indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
Suncor's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, Prime-2 commercial
paper rating and stable outlook are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Suncor Energy Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Suncor Baa1 rating is supported by: 1) its sizable production (about
750,000 boe/day) base; 2) long-lived proved developed
reserves (approximately 11 years); 3) a downstream integrated business
model that mitigates the volatility from light-heavy differentials;
and 4) good liquidity. Suncor is challenged by 1) its concentration
in Canadian oil sands (85% of production) and reliance on two co-located
upgraders for more than half of total oil sands production; 2) weak
retained cash flow to debt in 2020 but will trend to above 20%
in 2021 following the May 2020 dividend cut; 3) operational challenges
at the Syncrude JV mine and upgrader; and (4) risks to long-term
growth in the oil sands industry tied to restricted pipeline takeaway
capacity.
Suncor's liquidity is good. On a pro forma basis, at March
31, 2020, Suncor had about C$11 billion of liquidity
sources and C$1.5 billion of uses through 2020. Pro
forma for the new C$300 million April 2020 credit facility,
the April 2020 C$1.25 billion notes offering, and
the May 2020 US$1 billion offering, Suncor had C$5
billion of cash, C$6.2 billion of availability under
its C$10 billion (equiv.) committed revolving credit facilities
(includes a C$2.8 billion in facilities due March/April
2022, a US$2.5 billion tranche due April 2022,
and a C$3.5 billion tranche due April 2023). Moody's
expects around C$1.5 billion of negative free cash flow
through 2020. Suncor has a Canadian market CP program (unrated)
and a US market CP program (P-2). The combined outstanding
amount under the CP programs cannot exceed C$5.0 billion.
As of March 31, 2020, Suncor had C$3.7 billion
equivalent CP outstanding and credit facility drawings. Suncor
will be well in compliance with its sole financial covenant (debt to capitalization
less than 65%). The next debt maturities of C$1.4
billion are due in the second half of 2021.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and oil. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the limited impact on Suncor's credit quality of the breadth and
severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's
resilience to a period of low oil prices.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Suncor's credit metrics
in 2021 will be in-line with the rating following the reduction
in the dividend.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustained
above 40% (42% as of LTM Q4 2019) and debt to production
reduces towards US$12,000/bbl (US$16,749/bbl
as of LTM Q4 2019).
The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt appears
likely to decline below 20% (42% as of LTM Q4 2019) or if
debt to production rises towards US$22,000/bbl (US$16,749/bbl
as of LTM Q4 2019).
Based in Calgary, Alberta, Suncor owns large integrated mining
and SAGD oil sands assets in Alberta, conventional exploration &
production assets and downstream refining operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paresh Chari
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653