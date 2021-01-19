Moody's rates Targa's new unsecured notes Ba3

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Targa Resource Partners LP's (TRP) proposed senior notes due 2032. TRP is wholly owned by Targa Resources Corp. (Targa). Targa and TRP's other ratings and Targa's stable outlook remain unchanged. The notes proceeds are expected to be used to fund a tender offer for TRP's $481 million senior notes due 2025 and to reduce borrowings under Targa's and TRP's revolving credit facilities, and therefore, the transaction will be debt neutral.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

TRP's proposed and existing senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have a subordinated claim to TRP's assets behind the senior secured revolving credit facility and the accounts receivable securitization facility. The Ba3 rating on TRP's unsecured notes, one notch lower than Targa's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), reflects the substantial amount of priority claim secured debt in the capital structure as well as the likelihood of increased revolver usage. Accordingly, we believe the Ba3 rating is more appropriate than that suggested by the Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology. Targa's senior secured credit facility is rated B1 as the debt at Targa is structurally subordinated to all the debts and preferred equity interests at TRP. Targa's credit facility is secured by substantially all of Targa's assets, which are essentially its equity ownership interests in TRP.

Targa's Ba2 CFR reflects its scale and EBITDA generation which will remain sizeable despite volatile commodity prices, its track record of strong execution on growth projects, and the meaningful proportion of fee-based margin contribution. Its dividend and capex reductions will increase free cash flow and help reduce debt, which will help stabilize leverage metrics in a period of potentially flat EBITDA due to weaker industry conditions. Targa's material exposure to the gathering and processing business, elevated leverage from partial debt funding of growth project related capex, volatility in commodity prices and volume risk temper the rating.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Targa's sizeable Permian footprint and debt reduction will allow it to maintain consolidated leverage below 5.5x through challenging business conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Targa's rating could be downgraded if consolidated leverage remains above 5.5x. Ratings could be upgraded if Targa's consolidated leverage is sustained below 4.5x, the company continues to maintain healthy dividend coverage, and its business mix becomes less exposed to commodity price risk.

Targa Resources Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Targa Resources Partners LP, operates a portfolio of midstream energy assets that includes gathering pipelines, gas processing plants, NGL pipeline, NGL fractionation units, and a marine import/export facility on the Gulf Coast.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

