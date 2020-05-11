Moody's rates Thomson Reuters' new unsecured notes Baa2

C$700 million of debt rated
Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Thomson
Reuters Corporation's ("Thomson Reuters") proposed C$700
million senior unsecured notes. The notes have the potential to
be upsized. The company's existing Baa2 senior unsecured
and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings, and negative outlook
remain unchanged. Thomson Reuters plans to use the proceeds from
the proposed issuance to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate
purposes.
Assignment:
..Issuer: Thomson Reuters Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Thomson Reuters' Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from:
(1) leading global market positions as a provider of information and software
solutions to business and professional customers; (2) high retention
rates and subscription-based recurring revenue given its products/services
are embedded in customers' processes, which provide stability;
(3) high entry barriers as there are significant up-front costs
to establish databases and electronic delivery systems; and (4) good
liquidity. The company's rating is constrained by:
(1) expectations that top line growth will be challenging in the next
12 months due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic; (2) expectations
that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will be sustained around 3x through
the next 12 to 18 months (3x for LTM Q1/2020); (3) high dividend
payment, which drives continued weak free cash flow; and (4)
secular declines in its print business due to digital substitution.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive shock in many sectors,
regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these
developments are unprecedented. Moody's expects credit quality
to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the vulnerable
sectors that are most affected by sharply reduced revenue and profitability,
and disrupted supply chains. While Thomson Reuters is not in a
vulnerable sector, the shock impacts the company given its sensitivity
to demand from business and professional customers who are affected by
the outbreak. Moody's expects the company to face challenges
growing its top line in 2020.
Thomson Reuters has high social risk. The coronavirus outbreak
is a social risk given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Also, it would be costly for Thomson Reuters
if data security breaches occur, because of the confidential nature
of information it handles.
Thomson Reuters also has high governance risk. The company has
demonstrated an aggressive financial policy since 2014, evidenced
by the increasing proportion of cash flow directed to shareholders via
share repurchases and dividends. This may be the result of the
Thomson family's 66% ownership of the company's common
stock. The significant ownership puts the family in a controlling
position to influence the composition of the board and outcome of corporate
actions, such as acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases,
and payment of dividends. Such a concentration of ownership can
adversely impact debt holders' interests.
Thomson Reuters has good liquidity (Prime-2 rating). Sources
exceed $1.3 billion while there are no debt maturities in
the next 12 months as the company has already addressed debt due in 2020
and 2021. Liquidity is supported by about $1.2 billion
of availability under its $1.8 billion revolving credit
facility due in December 2024 and C$153 million of net cash and
cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 (after excluding around $670
million of investment funds remaining). Free cash flow is expected
to be flat in the next 12 months. The revolver availability assumes
a portion of current cash drawings are repaid with proceeds from the proposed
C$700 million unsecured notes issuance and is net of $120
million commercial paper outstanding at March 31, 2020. The
revolver backstops the company's $1.8 billion commercial
paper program. Thomson Reuters is expected to remain in compliance
with its 4.5x net debt to EBITDA bank covenant, with cushion
in excess of 35% through the next four quarters.
The negative outlook reflects expectations for top line growth pressure
and weak free cash flow generation through the next 12 months due to the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic and recessionary global conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
To consider an upgrade, Thomson Reuters will have to sustain Debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x (3x at LTM Q1/2020) and FCF/Debt around 10% (-4%
at LTM Q1/2020).
The company could be downgraded if it sustains Debt/EBITDA above 3x (3x
at LTM Q1/2020) and FCF/Debt below 5% (-4% at LTM
Q1/2020).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Thomson Reuters Corporation, with principal offices in Toronto,
Canada, is a leading global provider of information and multi-media
news delivered through electronic and workflow solutions to business and
professional customers across its Legal, Corporates, Tax &
Accounting, Reuters News and Global Print segments. Revenue
for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $5.9
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
