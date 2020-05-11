Moody's rates Thomson Reuters' new unsecured notes Baa2

C$700 million of debt rated

Toronto, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Thomson Reuters Corporation's ("Thomson Reuters") proposed C$700 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have the potential to be upsized. The company's existing Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings, and negative outlook remain unchanged. Thomson Reuters plans to use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Thomson Reuters' Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from: (1) leading global market positions as a provider of information and software solutions to business and professional customers; (2) high retention rates and subscription-based recurring revenue given its products/services are embedded in customers' processes, which provide stability; (3) high entry barriers as there are significant up-front costs to establish databases and electronic delivery systems; and (4) good liquidity. The company's rating is constrained by: (1) expectations that top line growth will be challenging in the next 12 months due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic; (2) expectations that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will be sustained around 3x through the next 12 to 18 months (3x for LTM Q1/2020); (3) high dividend payment, which drives continued weak free cash flow; and (4) secular declines in its print business due to digital substitution.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's expects credit quality to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the vulnerable sectors that are most affected by sharply reduced revenue and profitability, and disrupted supply chains. While Thomson Reuters is not in a vulnerable sector, the shock impacts the company given its sensitivity to demand from business and professional customers who are affected by the outbreak. Moody's expects the company to face challenges growing its top line in 2020.

Thomson Reuters has high social risk. The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Also, it would be costly for Thomson Reuters if data security breaches occur, because of the confidential nature of information it handles.

Thomson Reuters also has high governance risk. The company has demonstrated an aggressive financial policy since 2014, evidenced by the increasing proportion of cash flow directed to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. This may be the result of the Thomson family's 66% ownership of the company's common stock. The significant ownership puts the family in a controlling position to influence the composition of the board and outcome of corporate actions, such as acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases, and payment of dividends. Such a concentration of ownership can adversely impact debt holders' interests.

Thomson Reuters has good liquidity (Prime-2 rating). Sources exceed $1.3 billion while there are no debt maturities in the next 12 months as the company has already addressed debt due in 2020 and 2021. Liquidity is supported by about $1.2 billion of availability under its $1.8 billion revolving credit facility due in December 2024 and C$153 million of net cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 (after excluding around $670 million of investment funds remaining). Free cash flow is expected to be flat in the next 12 months. The revolver availability assumes a portion of current cash drawings are repaid with proceeds from the proposed C$700 million unsecured notes issuance and is net of $120 million commercial paper outstanding at March 31, 2020. The revolver backstops the company's $1.8 billion commercial paper program. Thomson Reuters is expected to remain in compliance with its 4.5x net debt to EBITDA bank covenant, with cushion in excess of 35% through the next four quarters.

The negative outlook reflects expectations for top line growth pressure and weak free cash flow generation through the next 12 months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and recessionary global conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

To consider an upgrade, Thomson Reuters will have to sustain Debt/EBITDA below 2.5x (3x at LTM Q1/2020) and FCF/Debt around 10% (-4% at LTM Q1/2020).

The company could be downgraded if it sustains Debt/EBITDA above 3x (3x at LTM Q1/2020) and FCF/Debt below 5% (-4% at LTM Q1/2020).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thomson Reuters Corporation, with principal offices in Toronto, Canada, is a leading global provider of information and multi-media news delivered through electronic and workflow solutions to business and professional customers across its Legal, Corporates, Tax & Accounting, Reuters News and Global Print segments. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $5.9 billion.

