Moody's rates TransMontaigne's new term loan and revolving credit facility B1; downgrades CFR to B2

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the proposed credit facilities of TransMontaigne Operating Company L.P, a subsidiary of TransMontaigne Partners LLC (TransMontaigne) and downgraded the ratings of TransMontaigne Partners LLC, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and the rating on the existing senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The proposed term loan proceeds will be used to repay existing revolving credit facility borrowings, partially repay term loan debt at TransMontaigne's holding company parent, fund a distribution to the sponsor as compensation for the sponsor contributing the SeaPort assets to TransMontaigne and repay debt at SeaPort. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"The addition of the SeaPort assets will add three attractive terminals and the Olympic pipeline in the Pacific Northwest to TransMontaigne's portfolio of assets, providing greater earnings and geographic diversification of assets," commented James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "However, the new term loan financing will increase the consolidated debt at TransMontaigne and its parent, weakening its credit profile."

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TransMontaigne Partners LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: TransMontaigne Operating Company L.P

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: TransMontaigne Partners LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TransMontaigne's B2 CFR reflects its high leverage, modest scale, risks associated with executing its growth plans, customer concentration and distributions required to service debt at its holding company parent. The compensation for the contribution of SeaPort assets to TransMontaigne is being financed with debt, increasing leverage. Leverage (Debt to EBITDA) was 7.5x as of June 30, 2021, including the debt at the company's parent, but over 8x, pro forma for the contribution of SeaPort assets and debt refinancing. Shifting debt to TransMontaigne from its parent, where the debt is non-recourse to TransMontaigne, adds around one turn to TransMontaigne's leverage. Moody's expects TransMontaigne's leverage to decline as it brings new capital projects into service and realizes modest synergies. SeaPort will add three terminals to TransMontaigne's portfolio, enhancing its scale, gaining it access to a new region, the Pacific Northwest, where entry to the market is difficult without acquiring existing facilities. TransMontaigne will also increase its exposure to the renewable fuels business. The SeaPort terminals, which are currently operated by TransMontaigne, are similar to TransMontaigne's existing business and Moody's expects the company to encounter minimal integration risks.

TransMontaigne's CFR reflects the stable nature of its cash flows (from pipeline, terminal and tankage assets), large proportion of fee-based revenues under take-or-pay contracts, and diversity of operations in multiple US regions. The company enjoys strong market positions in niche markets that have limited competition and significant barriers to entry. The company will likely continue to grow through incremental asset expansions as well as acquisition opportunities sourced from its sponsor or third parties that could be financed with excess free cash flow, debt and sponsor equity.

The new term loan and revolver are both rated B1, one notch above the B2 CFR, reflecting the more senior priority claim on assets relative to the unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1. The new term loan and revolver are under the same credit agreement and will be pari passu. The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, two notches below the B2 CFR, consistent with Moody's Loss Given Default For Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) methodology, reflecting the more senior priority claim of the secured credit facility borrowings relative to the notes. The term loan at TransMontaigne's holding company parent is not guaranteed by TransMontaigne and is structurally subordinated to the debt at TransMontaigne.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects adequate liquidity supported by positive cash flow from operations and unused borrowing capacity under its new $150 million revolving credit facility due in 2028. The company keeps minimal cash balances and is expected to have full availability under its new revolver following the close of the transactions. The company's legacy business has generally had little variation in working capital levels on a seasonal basis. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the new term loan financial covenant (a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x) and the new credit facility financial covenant (a maximum consolidated senior secured net leverage ratio of 6.75x), which is only tested if the revolver utilization is equal to or greater than 35%. The company has no near-term debt maturities, but both the term loan and the holding company parent term loan have mandatory principal 1% per year amortization requirements.

The term loan and revolver borrowings are secured by a first priority security interest in the majority of the company's assets and guaranteed on a senior secured basis by its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. The guarantors do not include subsidiaries that are not wholly-owned and joint ventures, such as certain of the SeaPort entities, that account for a material, minority portion of TransMontaigne's cash flow and assets. The term loan benefits from a structural enhancement in the form of an excess cash flow sweep that requires 50% of excess cash flow to be applied towards repaying the term loan if the consolidated first lien leverage ratio is greater than 4.0x and 25% if the ratio is greater than 3.5x. The credit agreement allows for incremental term loans up to the greater of $225 million and the consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that TransMontaigne will continue to grow its earnings through organic projects and leverage will decline after the SeaPort and financing transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates positive free cash flow and consolidated leverage (Debt to EBITDA, calculated incorporating the parent debt balance) approaches 6.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if the consolidated leverage remains above 7.5x or its liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TransMontaigne Partners LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, operates midstream energy assets such as storage terminals and product pipeline assets in multiple regions across the US, including along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, in the Southeast and on the West Coast. TransMontaigne is an indirect, controlled subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

