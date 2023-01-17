Moody's rates Transocean Inc.'s secured notes B2; outlook is positive

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Transocean Inc.'s (Transocean) proposed $1.175 billion senior secured notes due 2030. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Transocean's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD, its Priority Guaranteed senior unsecured notes rating to Caa2 from Caa3, and its senior unsecured notes rating to Caa3 from Ca. All other ratings, including the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) were affirmed. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to repay four secured note issues of wholly-owned subsidiaries of Transocean, including Transocean Guardian Limited (Guardian, B2 stable) and Transocean Pontus Limited (Pontus, B2 stable). The proposed notes will be secured by a first lien on the three drillships and two semisubmersible rigs that back the four note offerings being refinanced. Following the issuance of the proposed notes and repayment of the existing notes, Moody's will withdraw the ratings of Guardian and Pontus.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Ca (LGD5)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/DebentureUpgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 to (LGD2) from (LGD1)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Titan Financing Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Titan Financing Limited

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed secured notes are rated B2, in line with the rig-secured notes of Transocean's indirect subsidiaries. The rating is one notch below the senior secured revolving credit facility's B1 rating because of the proposed notes' security interest in only five of Transocean's rigs and the cash flow generated from the contracts on these rigs.

The positive outlook reflects Transocean's improved liquidity and substantially improved 2023 and 2024 debt maturity profile, along with ongoing recovery in the offshore drilling market that should continue to drive stronger dayrates and utilization. Lengthening the company's maturity profile better provides Transocean with greater flexibility around deleveraging its capital structure.

The Caa1 PDR, equal to Transocean's CFR, reflects reduced probability of default and the improved maturity profile resulting from the refinancing; the company's 2023 and 2024 combined debt maturities will be reduced to about $500 million from approximately $1.6 billion. Other than ongoing amortization of about $200 million annually and combined maturities in the first and second quarter of 2023 of less than $200 million, Transocean's next scheduled maturity will be in November 2025.

The Caa2 Priority Guaranteed senior unsecured notes and the Caa3 senior unsecured notes ratings reflect the reduced restructuring risks and, to an extent, a more constructive view on recovery for these securities.

Transocean's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high debt leverage, and Moody's view on overall recovery on the company's debt. Although Transocean's credit metrics are improving, they still remain weak, making the company highly reliant on continued strengthening of offshore drilling fundamentals for its capital structure to become sustainable. The company's high debt levels and complex capital structure pose the risk for future transactions that could be viewed as distressed exchanges.

Transocean benefits from its $8.3 billion revenue backlog and the company's efforts to maintain high levels of revenue efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational utilization of its active rigs. An improving deepwater drilling market, evidenced by continued strengthening in dayrates, along with moderating capital spending provide potential for cash flow growth in 2024 and the opportunity for some organic deleveraging.

Moody's expects Transocean to maintain adequate liquidity as reflected in its SGL-3 rating because of its still sizable cash balance and borrowing availability under its committed credit facility. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $954 million of cash, which was enhanced by $515 million in proceeds from a note offering earlier this month, and nothing borrowed under its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2025. The revolver has committed availability of $774 million through June 2023, when availability is reduced to $600 million.

Moody's expects Transocean to meet its cash needs into 2024 from its operating cash, cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The credit agreement contains several financial covenants including maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 60%, minimum liquidity of $500 million, minimum guarantee coverage ratio of 3.00x and minimum collateral coverage ratio of 2.1x. Moody's expects that the company will remain in compliance with its covenant requirements. Pro forma for the notes offering, Transocean has $330 million of maturities, principal payments and other installments (contractual interest payments of previously restructured debt) due in 2023 and an additional $165 million in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Transocean's ratings would require the continued improvement in offshore fundamentals leading to substantially higher EBITDA, improved liquidity, and reduced leverage. Interest coverage above 2x could be supportive of an upgrade.

Transocean's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens materially, interest coverage drops below 1x, or if commodity prices weaken significantly resulting in a deterioration in offshore drilling fundamentals. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view on the company's overall debt recovery or specific debt instrument recovery is reduced.

Transocean Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd., a leading international offshore drilling contractor operating in every major offshore producing basin around the world.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at Oilfield Services https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Thieroff

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

