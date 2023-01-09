Moody's rates Transocean Titan notes B2, affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Transocean Titan Financing Limited's (Titan, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Transocean Inc.) proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2028 (Titan Notes). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Transocean Inc.'s (Transocean) Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and its various issue ratings. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to finance a portion of the construction expenses for the newbuild 8th generation, ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Titan and for additional related costs. The Titan Notes will be secured by a first lien in the Deepwater Titan. The Deepwater Titan is under a five-year contract with Chevron Corporation (Chevron, Aa2 stable) that is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Transocean Titan Financing Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ca (LGD5)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD4)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Transocean Titan Financing Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new senior secured notes of Titan are rated B2, in line with the rig-secured notes of other Transocean indirect subsidiaries. The rating is one notch below the senior secured revolving credit facility's B1 rating because of the Titan notes' security interest in only one drillship and the cash flow generated from its contract, and the potential for any residual claims from these notes to become subordinated to secured claims at Transocean, which has provided an unsecured guarantee to these notes.

Transocean's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high debt leverage, and Moody's view on overall recovery on the company's debt. Although Transocean's credit metrics are improving, they still remain weak, making the company highly reliant on continued strengthening of offshore drilling fundamentals for its capital structure to become sustainable. The company's high debt levels and complex capital structure raise the risk for future transactions that could be viewed as distressed exchanges, particularly if industry fundamentals or investor sentiment changes, which is reflected in the Caa2 PDR.

Transocean benefits from its $8.3 billion revenue backlog and the company's measures to maintain high levels of revenue efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational utilization of its active rigs. The proposed Titan notes provide an added measure of liquidity and flexibility, as does the credit agreement Transocean has with Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. ($349 million outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2022) to cover a portion of the construction costs of the newbuild Deepwater Atlas, which went into service in October 2022. While these financing arrangements enhance the company's liquidity, they also increase the company's debt burden. Transocean has adequate liquidity to satisfy its near-term maturities, but the company has substantial refinancing risk for the maturities beyond 2024.

Moody's expects Transocean to maintain adequate liquidity as reflected in its SGL-3 rating because of its still sizable cash balance and borrowing availability under its committed credit facility. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $954 million of cash, which will be enhanced by proceeds from the proposed Titan Notes, and nothing borrowed under its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2025. The revolver has committed availability of $774 million through June 2023, when availability reduces to $600 million.

Moody's expects Transocean to meet its cash needs into 2024 from its operating cash, cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The credit agreement contains several financial covenants including maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 0.60:1.00, minimum liquidity of $500 million, minimum guarantee coverage ratio of 3.00x and minimum collateral coverage ratio of 2.1x. Moody's expects that the company will remain in compliance with its covenant requirements although cushion for compliance will remain tight. As of September 30, 2022, Transocean had $758 million of maturities, principal payments and other installments (contractual interest payments of previously restructured debt) due in 2023 and an additional $1.2 billion in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Transocean's ratings would require the continued improvement in offshore fundamentals leading to substantially higher EBITDA, improved liquidity, reduced leverage and refinancing risk. Interest coverage above 2x could be supportive of an upgrade.

Transocean's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens materially, interest coverage drops below 1x, or if commodity prices weaken significantly resulting in a deterioration in offshore drilling fundamentals. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view on the company's overall debt recovery or specific debt instrument recovery is reduced.

Transocean Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd., a leading international offshore drilling contractor operating in every major offshore producing basin around the world.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

