Moody's rates Tri Pointe's new notes Ba3

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating
to Tri Pointe Group, Inc.'s (Tri Pointe) proposed $300
million notes due 2028. Tri Pointe's other ratings and stable
outlook remain unchanged. The proceeds of the new notes will be
used to fund a cash tender offer of the company's $300 million
4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The transaction
will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity
profile.
Assignments:
Issuer: Tri Pointe Group, Inc.
Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tri Pointe's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will experience margin contraction coupled
with a decline in revenue in 2020, followed by a gradual recovery
in 2021. Moody's forecast considers the significant measures taken
by the federal and local governments to contain the coronavirus,
including social distancing recommendations and mandatory shelter-in-place
orders, which will reduce foot traffic and increase cancellations
for homebuilders. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus
outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil
prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The CFR also takes into account risks associated with
a concentration of sales tied to the weaker California market, which
represents over 50% of sales. These factors are offset by
the company's solid credit metrics, including strong interest
coverage, low debt leverage and excellent gross margins.
Tri Pointe's liquidity is good and takes into consideration consistently
positive free cash flow. In addition, the company has a high
cash balance of $624 million, largely stemming from a $500
million revolver draw in Q1 2020 to bolster liquidity.
Tri Pointe's overall corporate governance risk is low, with Moody's
view incorporating continued maintenance of a conservative financial policy.
The company is publicly traded, with four out of six directors considered
independent in accordance with the applicable rules of the SEC.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, following
the recent slow down in sales traffic, Tri Pointe will experience
improvement in new home sales over the next 12 to 18 months while maintaining
good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would be considered if Tri Pointe is able to grow beyond $3.5
billion in revenue and sustain debt leverage below 40% while maintaining
its good gross margins, interest coverage, and liquidity.
A downgrade could occur if Tri Pointe's debt to book capitalization approaches
50%, if gross margins are sustained below 20%,
or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Tri Pointe was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
It designs, builds and sells single-family homes.
The company operates in Arizona, California, Nevada,
Washington, Texas, Maryland, Colorado and Virginia through
its portfolio of six brands. For the twelve months ended March
31, 2020, Tri Pointe's revenue and net income were approximately
$3.2 billion and $239 million, respectively.
