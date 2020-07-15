Moody's rates Trico's (to be renamed First Brands) incremental term loan at B3; outlook to stable

NOTE: On July 16, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph in the Press Release was changed to “The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.” Revised release follows.

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Trico Group, LLC's first lien incremental term loan and affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B3 senior secured rating. The rating outlook was changed to stable.

Proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan will fund the acquisitions of two aftermarket companies which will increase revenue to over $2 billion, pro forma for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020.

Following the acquisitions, Trico Group, LLC will be renamed to First Brands Group, LLC. Moody's will refer to Trico Group, LLC, First Brands Group, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries collectively as "First Brands".

The ratings affirmation with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for First Brands to maintain EBITA margins in at least the mid-teens range through ongoing cost savings initiatives, moderate leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x and adequate liquidity to support its operations. The fully debt-funded acquisitions do, though, reflect a continuation of an aggressive inorganic growth strategy driven by Moody's view of an elevated governance risk as First Brands' CEO maintains full ownership of the company.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Trico Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trico Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trico Group, LLC

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

First Brands' ratings reflect the company's increased scale as a predominately automotive aftermarket parts supplier, but which has been achieved through several leveraged acquisitions over a relatively short-time period. Inclusive of the two pending acquisitions in July 2020, First Brands' revenue will have increased about four-fold since late-2018 to over $2 billion. Acquisitions over the last 18 months have been fully debt-funded, and Moody's expects First Brands' debt/EBITDA to increase by another one-turn to the mid-5x range in 2020.

First Brands' relatively good margin profile has been largely supported by substantial cost saving initiatives, primarily through facilities consolidation and procurement efficiencies. However, the short track record of the company operating at an increased scale creates ongoing execution risk to demonstrate the sustainability of these savings and cost structure over the long-term.

First Brands' business mix on a pro forma basis will be about 80% aftermarket, which historically provides a generally stable revenue base of replacement parts demand. However, fewer vehicle miles traveled through at least 2020 as a result of the coronavirus will dampen demand for First Brands' products. Many of First Brands' products, including wipers and filters, are largely lower-priced and non-discretionary in nature. The company's exposure to new vehicle production, which makes up the majority of its remaining 20% of revenue, will be impacted significantly in 2020 before recovering gradually in 2021.

First Brands is expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile supported by expectations for solid free cash flow generation in 2021 to support debt repayments following the company's recent acquisitions. Moody's expects free cash flow in excess of $100 million in 2021 upon improved demand levels and realization of ongoing cost savings. This level of free cash generation will support required annual term loan amortization of about $76 million and reduce reliance on the company's asset-based facility (ABL), which is to be upsized to $250 million and be about half-drawn at closing of the acquisitions. In addition, Moody's expects First Brands to maintain adequate cushion with its financial covenants, including the term loan's net leverage covenant which is to be amended to 5x through Q1 2021 before beginning step-downs.

Important to First Brands' liquidity is its factoring relationships with its primary customers, specifically large automotive retailers. First Brands factors about $160 million of customer accounts receivables which are accounted for as true sales. Moody's views these amounts as a potential financing requirement given their recurring nature and their customer importance. If the market for the factored accounts receivables were to be disrupted, a combination of renegotiated terms and/or alternative financing could be required to support liquidity needs.

There is an elevated governance and key man risk -- as First Brands' CEO maintains full ownership of the company. The CEO had previously controlled Crowne Group, LLC and maintained control of Crowne's OE business following the 2018 separation with Trico. However, the CEO no longer maintains ownership in those OE businesses, thus allowing for full managerial resources to be focused on First Brands. Given the sole ownership structure of First Brands, event risk remains heightened as the company continues an active inorganic growth strategy and execution risk grows as the company diversifies and increases in scale.

As a primarily aftermarket automotive supplier, Trico's environmental risk exposure is viewed as manageable although longer-term trends towards more electrified vehicles will certainly pressure volumes on several Trico products including oil filters and fuel pumps.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for First Brands to continue to pursue operating efficiencies to sustain an EBITA margin in the mid-teens range and sustain leverage below 6x debt/EBITDA.

The ratings could be upgraded if First Brands demonstrates consistent organic revenue gains across its product categories and an ability to sustain its realized costs savings and synergies. Metrics that could support an upgrade include free cash flow to debt approaching 7%, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5x, and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if First Brands' margin profile deteriorates should demand pressures persist longer than anticipated or an inability to maintain cost savings in its reported results. Metrics that could indicate pressure on the rating include free cash flow to debt below 3%, debt/EBITDA above 7x and EBITA/interest expense sustained below 1.25x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

First Brands Group, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of primarily aftermarket component parts for the automotive and other industrial equipment markets. The company's products include wipers, air and oil filters, water and fuel pumps, brake drums and rotors, spark plugs and gas springs. Pro forma revenue inclusive of all acquisitions for the twelve months ending March 2020 was about $2.2 billion.

