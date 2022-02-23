Moody's rates Tronox new term loan Ba2, outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned Ba2 rating to
the new senior secured $400 million 7 year term loan of Tronox
Finance LLC (Tronox). Proceeds from the notes, along with
balance sheet cash, are expected to be used to prepay Tronox Incorporated's
$500 million in outstanding global secured notes. The SGL-2
liquidity rating on Tronox Holdings Plc is unchanged and the rating outlook
is unchanged at stable.
"The financing is viewed as credit positive as it is expected to
lower the company's interest costs and to extend its maturity profile,"
according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP and Moody's lead analyst
covering Tronox. "The new term loans are being issued under
the existing credit agreement and will mature in 2029, one year
beyond the current outstanding term loans," Princiotta added.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Tronox Finance LLC
....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
Ba2 (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
On February 11, 2022 Moody's upgraded Tronox' Corporate Family
rating to Ba3 from B1 and the ratings on Tronox Finance LLC's senior secured
term loan and cash flow revolver to Ba2 from Ba3. The upgrades
reflect the strong performance and good progress in reducing debt by $745
million in 2021 to roughly $2.6 billion for the year ending
December 31, 2021. Stronger industry prices in TiO2 pigment
and the company's feedstock advantage supported EBITDA and cash flow growth
in 2021, with these favorable fundamentals expected to continue
in 2022.
Tronox Holdings Plc's credit profile reflects the benefits from the company's
market position as one of the world's largest titanium dioxide producers,
industry leading vertical integration and co-product production,
actual and prospective benefits from the Cristal acquisition, which
provided good operating cost synergies and roughly doubled the company's
pigment production capacity and scale, and good liquidity.
Tronox is the most back integrated into TiO2 raw materials and the impact
of rising feedstock costs will be muted relative to peers. The
credit profile also reflects heavy exposure to the cyclical titanium dioxide
industry, which Moody's believes is still in the early stages of
a volume and pricing upcycle.
Moody's has a favorable outlook for TiO2 markets and expects strong demand
growth against the backdrop of modest global supply additions to underpin
favorable fundamentals, at least through 2022, allowing price
support or further upward pressure on prices through the year and in all
major regions. Low industry inventories combined with strong product
demand and production closures in China have allowed for rising TiO2 pigment
prices in all major regions in 2021 and into this year. There is
some uncertainty as to the status and possible restart of the closed Chinese
capacity, but a restart of this capacity is not expected to upset
the upcycle conditions in TiO2 pigment.
The credit profile and ratings also anticipate the impact on margins,
cash flow and metrics from the next downcycle in the TiO2 space,
which, although inevitable, is currently not anticipated for
a while give the current favorable industry conditions and outlook.
Trough conditions would result in metrics outside the normal boundaries
for the rating category and concerns about free cash flow in the trough.
Reduced debt levels, lower costs, improved profitability,
back-integration and important projects underway should allow for
performance superior to the last downcycle, according to Moody's.
Moreover, future benefits from the successful completion of the
NewTRON and Atlas Campaspe projects should improve the company's already
favorable industry cost position. The NewTRON project, expected
for completion by year end 2023, focuses on the company's global
digital transformation strategy and targets enhanced benefits of vertical
integration, digitization and process optimization of the company's
global assets. The company is targeting $100-150
per ton cost improvement from this project.
The Atlas Campaspe mining project in Australia is intended to replace
capacity lost by operations at the Snapper Ginkgo mine, which is
reaching the end of its useful life, and is expected to provide
mining capacity in natural rutile, zircon, and high-grade
ilmenite suitable for synthetic rutile or slag processing or for direct
use in making pigment. The company expects $300 per ton
support from this project compared to high grade feedstock prices.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
ESG risks and exposures are not a factor in today's rating action and
are not a significant factor in the company's ratings at this time.
Environmental exposure and costs for commodity companies can be meaningful,
and even more so for TiO2 players. Approximately 87% of
Tronox's TiO2 production use the chloride process, which is a continuous
process with lower energy requirements, produces less waste and
is less environmentally harmful than the sulfate-based process.
In July of 2021 the company set net zero GHG emissions and zero waste
to landfill targets by 2050.
Tronox assumed additional environmental exposure and costs as part of
the Cristal acquisition and has booked a $56 million provision
for environmental costs related to the remediation of residual waste mud
and sulfuric waste deposited in a former TiO2 manufacturing site operated
by Cristal from 1954 to 2011. The provision is significant but
related expenditures are likely to spread over many years.
Social risks are moderate but potentially increasing as the ongoing hearings
between the EU Commission and the industry may result in tighter regulation
for TiO2, the scope of which is not yet clear as there is still
debate over the carcinogenicity of TiO2. As a public company,
governance issues are viewed as modest and supported by what has thus
far been communication of reasonable financial policies for the ratings
category. The company targets unadjusted debt-to-EBITDA
leverage in the 2-3 times range, which it has achieved ahead
of its original schedule.
Liquidity
The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity including $228
million cash balances and $449 million available under multiple
revolving credit agreements as of December 31, 2021, including
the company's primary $350 million cash flow revolver that matures
in 2027. In October 2021, the company, through its
South African subsidiary -- Tronox Mineral Sands Proprietary
Limited -- entered into an amendment and restatement of
a new credit facility with Standard Bank which provides R1 billion (approximately
$63 million at December 31, 2021 exchange rate) revolver
due October 2026 and R1.5 billion term loan (approximately $98
million at December 31, 2021 exchange rate) facility due November
2026. The $350 million cash flow revolver contains a springing
maximum first lien leverage ratio of 4.75:1.00 which
will trigger if utilization exceeds 35% (less undrawn LCs and cash
collateralized LCs). The term loan and bonds do not have any financial
covenants. We expect Tronox to generate free cash flow in 2022.
The stable outlook assumes TiO2 prices and volumes remain strong and support
at least modest improvement in EBITDA and metric trends and positive free
cash flow for the year, sufficient to fund and complete its projects
underway. The stable outlook also assumes that the Cristal transaction
continues to facilitate synergies and operational benefits and good liquidity
is maintained.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Further progress towards improving the company's performance ahead of
the next industry downcycle, which could include further gross debt
reduction to $2.0 billion, supported by an improved
cost position from successful completion of the NewTRON and Atlas Campaspe
projects, could support a higher rating. An upgrade would
also be considered if expectations are for positive margins and free cash
flow in the next trough, continued favorable trends and realization
in acquisition benefits, and confidence that the company will maintain
strong available liquidity.
Moody's would consider a downgrade if expectations or actual results show
substantive fundamental weakening resulting in negative free cash flow
anytime over the industry cycle. Moody's would also consider a
downgrade if the cycle in TiO2 turns down before the company is able to
complete its projects, further reduce debt, if the company
fails to realize or sustain a meaningful portion of operating synergies,
or if adjusted financial leverage spikes to 5.0x, or if available
liquidity falls below $300 million.
Tronox Holdings Plc (Tronox), re-domiciled in United Kingdom
in March, 2019. Including the acquisition of Cristal,
Tronox is the world's second largest producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2)
and is the most backward integrated among the leading western pigment
producers into the production of titanium ore feedstocks. It also
co-produces zircon, pig iron and other products. The
company operates nine pigment plants and eight mineral sands facilities
globally. On February 23, 2021, Tronox announced that
Exxaro Resources Limited ("Exxaro") offered for sale 17 million shares
(about 10% of the outstanding shares of Tronox as of December 31,
2020) in a secondary offering. At around that time Tronox also
issued about 7 million shares to Exxaro in exchange for Exxaro's 26%
shareholding in the company's South African operating subsidiaries which
hold Tronox's mining licenses. On March 1, 2021, Exxaro
sold its entire share ownership in Tronox totaling about 22 million ordinary
shares in an underwritten public offering. Tronox's revenues were
$3.57 billion for the twelve months ended December 31,
2021.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published
in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
