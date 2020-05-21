Moody's rates U. S. Steel's new debt issuance; affirms all other ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to United States Steel Corporations (U. S. Steel) $700 million guaranteed first lien senior secured notes. All other ratings, including the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) were affirmed. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

"The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR considers the capital raising to increase liquidity to provide sufficient availability to accommodate the anticipated negative performance and negative cash burn, particularly in 2020" said Carol Cowan Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for U. S. Steel. Metrics in 2020 are expected to stand well outside the Caa1 CFR with negative EBITDA anticipated given current market conditions. A gradual recovery over the 2021/2022-time frame is expected although cash burn remains likely. There is not a lot of visibility at this time with respect to duration of plant closures and bottoming of current conditions and the affirmation anticipates a bottoming by the end of June and only very slow recovery thereafter. Should performance over the next several quarters and market conditions not evidence some degree of stabilization, albeit from low levels, the CFR could be negatively impacted. Additionally, should cash burn in 2020 be greater than currently expected, eating into the cushion for subsequent years, the CFR could also be negatively impacted over the next several quarters. The company is weakly positioned in the Caa1 CFR rating category.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Allegheny County Industrial Dev. Auth., PA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Bucks County Industrial Development Auth., PA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Hoover (City of) AL, Industrial Devel. Board

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Indiana Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Ohio Water Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Southwestern Illinois Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR anticipates that the $700 million capital raising together with the existing cash position will accommodate the deterioration in cash flow generation in 2020 and provide sufficient coverage for only a slow recovery in the next several years.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been one of the sectors materially affected by the shock globally. U. S. Steel's performance in its US and European operating footprint is expected to be hard hit, particularly in the June 2020 ending quarter given its sensitivity to end market demand, particularly in key markets such as automotive, oil&gas, and general industry. Sentiment with respect to the steel industry in the US given the severe utilization and price declines and concerns over new capacity in the next several years into an over supplied market notwithstanding delays that have been announced are also impacting the perspective on the industry. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The Caa1 CFR captures the deterioration in performance and metrics that occurred in 2019, as the Flat-Rolled Products Segment experienced relatively flat shipments and lower realized prices while U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) saw declines in shipments and lower realized prices due to the slowing in European economies and important end markets such as automotive. The tubular segment continued to post negative EBITDA on a continued decline in drilling activity and price pressure from increases in OCTG imports. Consequently, U. S. Steel entered 2020 with weaker debt protection metrics and increased leverage, which has left the company more vulnerable to the severe deterioration in market end demand for its products as a result of the coronavirus.

On a sequential basis the first quarter of 2020 was an improvement over the fourth quarter of 2019 as the price upturn in the latter part of the year contributed to higher realized prices given the lag flow through effect. However, the spread of the coronavirus and impact on manufacturing activity, particularly the shut-down of automotive production in mid-March both in the US and Europe together with the collapse of oil prices will result in severe compression in EBITDA, earnings and cash flow in the second quarter as well as subsequent quarters, and any recovery is expected to be slow.

Specifically, automotive, a key end market, has seen production curtailed since approximately mid-March although phased restarts in both the US and Europe commenced recently. However, ramp up is expected to be slow. Additionally, production levels will need to be evaluated against expected consumer demand given the high unemployment levels and economic impact on consumers. Current low oil prices and further reductions in drilling activity in 2020 will negatively impact the tubular segment; given the high pipe inventory overhang; this segment will see only a protracted recovery. Against this backdrop, the company's performance in 2020 will be extremely adversely impacted with negative EBITDA expected, only modest recovery the next several years and negative cash flow generation likely to continue although at diminishing levels. Working capital inflows will provide a modest mitigant to the diminished earnings and cash flow.

Assuming shipments in 2020 were to decline 50% from 2019 levels and EBITDA/ton be negative $40-$60/ton, negative EBITDA ranging between approximately $300 million and $450 million would be incurred.

The actions taken by U. S. Steel to respond to the extremely negative conditions, including idling of operations at Lone Star Tubular, Lorain Tubular, the idling/indefinite idling of a number of blast furnaces and additional other cost savings measures. Capital expenditures have been reduced to $750 million and include the delay of the Mon Valley Works projects as well as the delay of the remaining Gary hot strip mill upgrades among others. Given anticipated expansions by competitors in flat-rolled capacity, although some delays have been announced, this could impact U. S. Steel's competitive position over the next several years.

The negative outlook assumes that demand fundamentals for U. S. Steel and the steel industry in the US and Europe remain vulnerable to further deterioration of uncertain duration and further downward price trends. The outlook also considers that conditions could deteriorate beyond current expectations causing the liquidity cushion expected from the capital transactions to diminish in 2020 leaving less of a runway for 2020 and 2021.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the improvement in the company's liquidity profile following the $700 million capital raise transaction. Pro-forma for the transaction cash balances at March 31, 2020 would be $2.05 billion (excluding restricted cash, the majority of which is for the Fairfield EAF facility funded through an IRB). At March 31, 2020 the company had drawn $1.5 billion under its $2 billion asset based revolving credit facility (ABL- matures in October 2024), which contains a $150 million first in -- last out tranche. The facility can be accelerated 91 days prior to the maturity of any senior debt outstanding if certain liquidity conditions are not met. With the company's debt repayments in recent years, there are no senior note maturities until 2025, subsequent to the maturity date of the ABL.

The facility requires the company to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio for the most recent four consecutive quarters should availability be less than the greater of 10% of the total aggregate commitment and $200 million. The fixed charge ratio allows for certain exclusions such as certain capital expenditures. As U. S. Steel would not be able to meet the fixed charge coverage ratio the availability block is in effect with total availability reduced to $1.8 billion, leaving $300 million available to be drawn.

There is also a Euro 460 million ($504 million equivalent at March 31, 2020) secured credit facility (receivables and inventory) at the company's U. S. Steel Kosice (USSK) subsidiary in Europe, which matures in December 2024. Euro 350 million (roughly $384 million) was outstanding at December 31, 2019). The facility contains a net debt/EBITDA covenant for which the first measurement date is June 30, 2021 and a further covenant requiring that total equity be no less than 40% of total assets.

The B2 rating on the senior secured notes reflects their priority position in the capital structure. The Caa2 ratings on the convertible notes and senior unsecured notes reflects their effective subordination to the secured ABL and secured notes as well as priority payables.

U. S. Steel, like all producers in the global steel sector faces pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. As such, the company faces longer term secular challenges in the ongoing shift away from blast furnace steelmaking to EAFs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the expectations for only a slow recovery in U. S. Steel's performance over the next several years, a ratings upgrade is unlikely. However, should market conditions improve such that higher prices are sustainable, and the company can sustain leverage of no more than 4.5x through varying price points on the downside and (CFO-dividends) in excess of 10%, positive ratings momentum could develop.

Should the degree of cash burn exceed expectations and the liquidity run way deteriorate more rapidly than anticipated the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U. S. Steel is the second largest flat-rolled producer in the US in terms of production capacity. The company manufactures and sells a wide variety of steel sheet, tubular and tin products across a broad array of industries, including service centers, transportation, appliance, construction, containers, and oil, gas and petrochemicals. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were $12.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carol Cowan

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

