Moody's rates UGI Energy Services' proposed term loan Ba3; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed UGI Energy Services, LLC's (UGIES) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and assigned a Ba3 rating to UGIES' proposed $800 million senior secured term loan due 2030. The outlook remains stable.

UGIES will use net proceeds from its proposed term loan to refinance the approximately $676 million that remains outstanding on its senior secured term loan due 2026, to partially repay amounts outstanding under its securitization facility and for general corporate purposes. The rating on the existing term loan will be withdrawn upon repayment.

"The affirmation of UGI Energy Services, LLC' ratings reflects the company's low leverage, and modest but growing EBITDA base underpinned by a significant portion of gross margin derived from fee-based contracts," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: UGI Energy Services, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: UGI Energy Services, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: UGI Energy Services, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

UGIES Ba3 CFR reflects low leverage offset by modest but growing scale. UGIES' midstream business is geographically concentrated but strategically located in high demand markets in Appalachia and the eastern US. The company provides diversified services on its integrated platform to a large number of customers. It derives the vast majority of gross margin from fixed fee contracts, which limits earnings volatility. UGIES benefits from long-term contracts, including those with take-or-pay features and minimum volume commitments. UGIES has driven growth in part through acquisitions and seeks to continue driving growth in part through investments to expand its portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG) assets. This investment could lead to further borrowing but Moody's expects UGIES to do so in a manner that maintains the strength of its balance sheet. The company has a successful track record of operating in the traditional energy space and building its track record of generating returns commensurate with its sizable investments in RNG will be important. The rating considers that UGIES' parent company, UGI Corporation, depends on cash flow from its various subsidiaries to service its own debt and to support its commitment to dividend growth.

Moody's expects UGIES to maintain adequate liquidity into 2024. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $38 million of cash and an undrawn revolver due March 2025. Proactively refinancing its revolver will be important to support liquidity. The revolver has financial covenants comprised of a maximum leverage ratio and minimum interest coverage ratio. The term loan will have a minimum debt service coverage ratio. Moody's expects UGIES to maintain cushion to these covenants into 2024. UGIES has a receivables securitization facility due October 2023 for which continued renewal provides liquidity support. As of December 31, 2022, about $121 million was outstanding on the facility.

UGIES' proposed $800 million senior secured term loan due 2030 is rated Ba3, the same as the CFR, because the senior secured revolver and senior secured term loan comprise the sole debt in the capital structure (excluding the non-recourse securitization facility).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for UGIES to reinvest in its business to grow EBITDA in a disciplined manner and balance distributions to UGI Corporation in a way that maintains low leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increasing EBITDA to about $400 million, maintaining debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, and conservative financial policies. Financial policies and liquidity at UGIES' parent company, UGI Corporation, will also be considered.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA approaching 4.5x, larger than expected distributions to UGI Corporation, significant negative free cash flow or weakening liquidity.

UGIES, a diversified midstream and energy marketing business, is a subsidiary of publicly traded UGI Corporation, a holding company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

