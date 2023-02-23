Moody's rates Vantage Drilling's new notes B3; upgrades CFR to B3

$200 million of new senior secured notes rated

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Vantage Drilling International's (Vantage) newly issued first-lien senior secured notes due 2028. Moody's concurrently upgraded the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

These actions follow Vantage's successful marketing and pricing of $200 million of new senior secured notes, which is expected to close on March 1, 2023. Net proceeds will be used to redeem Vantage's existing $180 million secured notes due November 2023, and to add cash to its balance sheet.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vantage Drilling International

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Vantage Drilling International

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vantage Drilling International

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Vantage's CFR to B3 reflects its significantly improved maturity and liquidity profile in a supportive offshore rig market environment. By eliminating near term refinancing risks, management should be able to dedicate more time in finding and winning new contracts at higher dayrates to further enhance financial flexibility.

The B3 CFR reflects Vantage's small scale offshore rig fleet comprised of two drillships and two jackups; significant debt burden relative to its near term cash flow prospects; and high re-contracting risk given three of its four owned rigs will roll out of contracts in 2023. While high energy prices and increased demand for offshore rigs have raised dayrates and lifted rig value globally, we expect the re-contracting environment to remain competitive as the offshore industry continues to recover from a prolonged downturn. Oil and gas prices need to stay high to attract continued upstream investments and Vantage will have to successfully recontract at higher dayrates to sustain and improve its credit profile. The B3 CFR is supported by Vantage's modern rig fleet, safe and efficient operating track record, good asset coverage of its debt and the improving fundamentals of the offshore rig industry.

The new 2028 first lien senior secured notes are rated B3, the same as the CFR, given Vantage has no other debt in the capital structure. The new notes have a first-lien claim on substantially all of Vantage's assets. There are no financial covenants under the notes indenture, although there is a requirement to apply 50% of excess cash flow towards principal reduction on an annualized basis. Moody's will withdraw its ratings on the 2023 notes upon full repayment, which is expected to occur in early-March 2023.

Vantage should have adequate liquidity through mid-2024, which is reflected in the SGL-3 rating. The company's cash and cash equivalents position pro forma for the refinancing and redemption as of December 31, 2022 is $74 million. Vantage does not have a revolving credit facility, but Moody's expects the company to generate free cash flow in 2023 given its modest capital expenditure requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the limited scale of Vantage's rig fleet, an upgrade could be considered if the company reduces debt while significantly increasing the size and duration of its contracted revenue backlog in a healthy industry environment. An upgrade would also require the company to be able to sustain the EBITDA/Interest ratio above 5x. The ratings could be downgraded if the EBITDA/Interest ratio falls below 2.5x or the company is unable to recontract rigs over an extended period leading to significant cash burn and a weak liquidity position.

Vantage Drilling International is an offshore drilling company headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company owns and operates four modern, high specification rigs and provides rig management services to third parties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

