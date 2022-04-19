Moody's rates Vermilion's new notes B3

Toronto, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Vermilion Energy Inc.'s (Vermilion) proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes. The company's existing ratings, including its B1 corporate family rating (CFR), were not affected by this offering and the outlook remains stable.

"The notes issuance will repay revolver borrowings that will increase following the C$477 million net cash acquisition of Leucrotta, a Montney focused oil & gas producer," commented Paresh Chari Moody's analyst. "Vermilion will generate significant free cash flow in 2022, which will be directed to further reducing revolver borrowings modestly lowering debt levels from 2021."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vermilion Energy Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

LGD Adjustment:

..Issuer: Vermilion Energy Inc.

....LGD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Adjusted to (LGD5) from (LGD6)

RATINGS RATIONALE

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology, the senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below the B1 CFR. This two notch difference from the CFR reflects the C$1.6 billion secured revolving credit facility that ranks ahead of Vermilion's unsecured notes in its capital structure.

Vermilion's CFR is challenged by: 1) increasing production costs that results in a higher breakeven price and reduces portfolio durability; 2) regulatory pressure on oil and gas extraction throughout Europe where a material portion of the company's assets are located; and 3) a relatively small production and reserves base compared to B1 and Ba3 peers. The rating is supported by: 1) exposure to strong international commodity prices that will increase to over one-third of total production by the purchase of additional working interest in Corrib (increasing Vermilion's interest to 56.5%); 2) a diversified portfolio of assets with low decline rates that reduces capital intensity; and 3) good liquidity, supported by Moody's expectation under our medium term price assumptions (US$50 to US$70/bbl oil) that Vermilion will generate material free cash flow in 2022 which it will mostly use to fund acquisitions.

Vermilion has good liquidity (SGL-2). Pro forma for the new notes issuance and Leucrotta close, we expect minimal cash and about C$500 million available under its C$1.6 billion revolving credit facility which matures in May 2026. Moody's expects free cash flow of around C$1 billion through mid-2023. The company will need to fund the US$434 million Corrib acquisition in the second half of 2022 and use existing liquidity. The company has no upcoming debt maturities. Moody's expects Vermilion will remain in compliance with the three financial covenants under its revolving credit facility over the next 12 months. Alternate sources of liquidity, if needed, are good as the company could sell up to C$210 million worth of assets without needing consent from its banks.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Vermilion's 2022 debt balances will remain largely stable and that it will maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if production grows organically, while RCF/debt is sustained above 35% and the leveraged full-cycle ratio is above 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if production declines, RCF/debt is sustained below 20%, if the leveraged full-cycle ratio is sustained below 1x under a worsening cost structure, or liquidity deteriorates.

Vermilion is a Canadian independent exploration and production company that operates a range of onshore and offshore light oil and natural gas assets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

