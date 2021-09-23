Moody's rates Viavi's CFR and Senior Unsecured Notes at Ba2; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned the following
first-time ratings to Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi): a Ba2
Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR), and Ba2 rating to the new Senior Unsecured Notes (New
Notes). In addition, Moody's assigned a Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1. The outlook is stable.
Net proceeds from the issuance of $400 million of New Notes will
be used to replenish the $197 million of cash used to fund the
repayment of $275 million face value of convertible notes agreed
to in a privately-negotiated exchange transaction (Exchange Transaction)
on September 2, 2021[1]. Viavi is repaying $93.8
million principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2023 and $181.2
million principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2024 (collectively,
the Convertibles). As part of the Exchange Transaction, Viavi
agreed to issue 10.6 million Viavi shares worth about $180.7
million (based on $17.00 closing share price on September
2, 2021) to certain holders of the Convertibles. Viavi intends
to repurchase 10.6 million shares over the next 6 months to offset
the shares issued as part of the Exchange Transaction[2].
Viavi is replacing the existing Senior Secured Revolver with a new ABL
revolving credit facility due 2026 (ABL), which will have an asset-based
borrowing base of up to $300 million.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Viavi Solutions Inc.
.Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2
.Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD
.Senior Unsecured Rating, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Viavi Solutions Inc.
.Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Viavi's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's
consistent free cash flow (FCF), supported by strong profit margins,
limited capital intensity, and low financial leverage. The
CFR also considers Viavi's strong market position in certain niche
market segments, such as pigments used in anti-counterfeit
features in currency notes and optical filters used in 3D sensing facial
recognition modules in smartphones. Moreover, Moody's
believes that the 3D sensing market provides an important secular growth
driver as 3D sensing becomes more widely available across smartphones
and other use cases, such as in the automotive market. Viavi's
revenues and FCF are also supported by a steady base of software and services
revenues, representing over 15% of revenues.
Still, Viavi's scale is small, with revenues of less
than $2 billion, and the narrow focus of the underlying businesses
can lead to revenue volatility over time. The field test instruments
business and the anti-counterfeit coatings businesses are both
cyclical, driven by the capital spending plans of the telecommunications
service providers and by central bank currency redesign cycles,
respectively. Although Viavi maintains strong niche market positions
in 3D sensing filters and in field test instruments, these two segments
are exposed to larger adjacent competitors in the broader market,
such as II-VI Corp. and AMS AG in 3D sensing modules and
Keysight Technologies Inc in electronic test measurement instruments and
software.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will
grow in the mid-single digits over the next 12 to 18 months driven
by upper single digit percent revenue growth in the Network & Service
Enablement (NSE) segment. Moody's expects that this strong
NSE growth will be partially offset by a mid to mid-single digit
percent decline in Optical Security & Performance Products (OSP) revenues,
as Moody's expects some near term moderation in pigments demand
following the large currency orders by global central banks in 2021.
Moody's expects that through increasing EBITDA over the period,
leverage will decline toward 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted)
over the next 12 to 18 months from about 3.6x debt to EBITDA (as
of the twelve months ended July 3, 2021, proforma for the
convertible notes repurchases and the issuance of the new Senior Notes
due 2029, Moody's adjusted).
Viavi's ratings are supported by governance considerations.
Viavi is a publicly-traded issuer, with a broad investor
base and a largely independent board of directors. Following the
issuance of the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (New Notes), Moody's
expects Viavi will refrain from significant debt issuance until leverage
is reduced to under 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).
Thereafter, Moody's expects that Viavi will maintain a conservative
financial policy, balancing the interests of shareholders and creditors,
maintaining leverage at or below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).
The Ba2 rating of the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (New Notes) reflects
the largely unsecured capital structure, including the two tranches
of Senior Convertible Notes. The new ABL revolving credit facility
due 2026 (ABL) will be effectively senior to the New Notes. Though
Moody's expects that the ABL will remain undrawn, usage under
the ABL may pressure the Ba2 rating of the New Notes.
The SGL-1 rating reflects Viavi's very good liquidity,
which is supported by consistent FCF and a large cash balance.
Moody's expects that Viavi will generate annual FCF (Moody's adjusted)
of at least $150 million over the next year. Given the strong
FCF, Moody's expects that the $300 million ABL Revolver
will remain undrawn. Moody's expects that Viavi will maintain a
cash balance of at least $600 million, which should provide
Viavi with very good liquidity given the consistent FCF levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
• increases scale and product diversity
• organic revenue growth is sustained above the mid-single
digits percent level
• FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 25%
• maintains a conservative financial policy
The ratings could be downgraded if:
• incurs sustained revenue declines
• the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) decreases toward the
mid teens percent level, or
• adopts more aggressive financial policies such that FCF to debt
(Moody's adjusted) remains below 15%
• experiences a deterioration of liquidity, including a large
reduction in the cash balance or a material weakening in free cash flow
generation
Viavi Solutions Inc, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, makes
network test, monitoring, and assurance instruments and software
for communications services providers, enterprises, network
equipment manufacturers, and the aerospace industry. Viavi
also makes pigments used in currency notes to reduce counterfeiting risk
and makes optical filters primarily used in 3D sensing modules for smartphones.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 02-Sep-2021
[2] Form 8-K (SEC) 17-Sep-2021
