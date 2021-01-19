Moody's rates Videotron's new unsecured notes Ba1

C$500 million of new debt rated

Toronto, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to Videotron Ltee's (Videotron) proposed C$500 million senior unsecured notes due in 2031. Videotron is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Quebecor Media, Inc. (QMI). The Ba1 ratings on Videotron's existing senior unsecured notes as well as QMI's Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, Ba2 ratings on its senior unsecured notes, SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating, and the positive outlooks on QMI and Videotron remain unchanged.

The notes have the potential to be upsized and the company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

Rating Assigned:

Issuer: Videotron Ltee

Senior Unsecured Notes, Ba1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

QMI's Ba1 CFR benefits from: (1) a strong business profile supported by its position as the largest cable operator in Quebec, supplemented with a growing wireless business and a self-contained French language media franchise; (2) healthy margins (adjusted EBITDA margin around 45%), which is one of the highest among peers; (3) a regulatory framework that provides Videotron with advantageous bidding conditions for wireless spectrum auctions, favored facilities-based competition in the past and restricts foreign ownership; (4) rational, oligopolistic competition; and (5) moderate growth expectations post coronavirus pandemic and leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) that will be sustained below 3x in the next 12 to 18 months (2.9x for LTM Q3/2020). The rating is constrained by: (1) the company's lack of clarity over its long term capital structure target; (2) execution risks as it manages ongoing pressure in its wireline/cable business while it simultaneously expands wireless capabilities; (3) ongoing need for network investments; (4) small scale relative to peers; and (5) limited geographic diversity given its primarily Quebec-based footprint.

QMI has very good liquidity (SGL-1). Sources approximate C$2.7 billion while the company and its Videotron operating subsidiary have no mandatory debt maturities in the next four quarters. Liquidity is supported by full revolver availability of C$1.8 billion, expected free cash flow of about C$350 million in the next four quarters and around C$535 million of cash, including the proceeds from the new unsecured notes issuance. Videotron has a C$1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in July 2023 while QMI has a C$300 million revolving credit facility that matures in July 2022. Financial covenants for the revolving credit facilities are not publicly disclosed but are not expected to be problematic over the next four quarters (over 40% cushion). QMI has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The positive outlook reflects expectations that the company will manage pressures in its wireline business well and grow its wireless business while continuing with its deleveraging path through the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

For an upgrade to Baa3 to be considered, the company must: (1) publicly articulate a commitment to an investment grade rating through a conservative capital structure; (2) diversify its cash flow with wireless contributing more than 25% of consolidated EBITDA (around 20% for LTM Q3/2020); (3) sustain leverage below 3.25x (2.9x for LTM Q3/2020); and (4) sustain FCF/TD towards 10% (9% for LTM Q3/2020).

The rating could be downgraded to Ba2 if: (1) cable/wireline revenue should decline at an accelerated pace (currently around 1% growth); (2) leverage is sustained above 3.75x (2.9x for LTM Q3/2020); (3) FCF/TD is negative for an extended period (9% for LTM Q3/2020).

QMI's social risk is elevated. The coronavirus pandemic is a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Because of the pandemic, QMI lost revenue on roaming, long distance, data overage fees and temporary closure of its retail stores in 2020 and we expect its results to be impacted in 2021. Cyber breach is another social risk. Given the private and personal data QMI handles, a cyber breach could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues and increased operational costs.

QMI's governance risk is moderate in relation to its financial policy. The company's dividend payment relative to operating cash flow of 13% compares very well to those of its main investment grade Canadian peers (each greater than 20%). Also, the company has been reducing it leverage over time. The company is family-controlled as the Peladeau family has 74% voting power with a 28% equity interest.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Quebecor Media, Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a holding company whose primary operations involve wireline and wireless telecommunications conducted by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Videotron Ltee, with secondary operations involving newspaper publishing, television broadcasting, music production and distribution, sports, and entertainment. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was C$4.3 billion.

