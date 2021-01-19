Moody's rates Videotron's new unsecured notes Ba1

C$500 million of new debt rated
Toronto, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to Videotron
Ltee's (Videotron) proposed C$500 million senior unsecured notes
due in 2031. Videotron is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary
of Quebecor Media, Inc. (QMI). The Ba1 ratings on
Videotron's existing senior unsecured notes as well as QMI's Ba1 corporate
family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD probability of default rating,
Ba2 ratings on its senior unsecured notes, SGL-1 speculative
grade liquidity rating, and the positive outlooks on QMI and Videotron
remain unchanged.
The notes have the potential to be upsized and the company plans to use
the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment
of debt.
Rating Assigned:
Issuer: Videotron Ltee
Senior Unsecured Notes, Ba1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
QMI's Ba1 CFR benefits from: (1) a strong business profile supported
by its position as the largest cable operator in Quebec, supplemented
with a growing wireless business and a self-contained French language
media franchise; (2) healthy margins (adjusted EBITDA margin around
45%), which is one of the highest among peers; (3) a
regulatory framework that provides Videotron with advantageous bidding
conditions for wireless spectrum auctions, favored facilities-based
competition in the past and restricts foreign ownership; (4) rational,
oligopolistic competition; and (5) moderate growth expectations post
coronavirus pandemic and leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) that will be
sustained below 3x in the next 12 to 18 months (2.9x for LTM Q3/2020).
The rating is constrained by: (1) the company's lack of clarity
over its long term capital structure target; (2) execution risks
as it manages ongoing pressure in its wireline/cable business while it
simultaneously expands wireless capabilities; (3) ongoing need for
network investments; (4) small scale relative to peers; and
(5) limited geographic diversity given its primarily Quebec-based
footprint.
QMI has very good liquidity (SGL-1). Sources approximate
C$2.7 billion while the company and its Videotron operating
subsidiary have no mandatory debt maturities in the next four quarters.
Liquidity is supported by full revolver availability of C$1.8
billion, expected free cash flow of about C$350 million in
the next four quarters and around C$535 million of cash,
including the proceeds from the new unsecured notes issuance. Videotron
has a C$1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures
in July 2023 while QMI has a C$300 million revolving credit facility
that matures in July 2022. Financial covenants for the revolving
credit facilities are not publicly disclosed but are not expected to be
problematic over the next four quarters (over 40% cushion).
QMI has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.
The positive outlook reflects expectations that the company will manage
pressures in its wireline business well and grow its wireless business
while continuing with its deleveraging path through the next 12 to 18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
For an upgrade to Baa3 to be considered, the company must:
(1) publicly articulate a commitment to an investment grade rating through
a conservative capital structure; (2) diversify its cash flow with
wireless contributing more than 25% of consolidated EBITDA (around
20% for LTM Q3/2020); (3) sustain leverage below 3.25x
(2.9x for LTM Q3/2020); and (4) sustain FCF/TD towards 10%
(9% for LTM Q3/2020).
The rating could be downgraded to Ba2 if: (1) cable/wireline revenue
should decline at an accelerated pace (currently around 1% growth);
(2) leverage is sustained above 3.75x (2.9x for LTM Q3/2020);
(3) FCF/TD is negative for an extended period (9% for LTM Q3/2020).
QMI's social risk is elevated. The coronavirus pandemic is a social
risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Because of the pandemic, QMI lost revenue on roaming, long
distance, data overage fees and temporary closure of its retail
stores in 2020 and we expect its results to be impacted in 2021.
Cyber breach is another social risk. Given the private and personal
data QMI handles, a cyber breach could cause legal, regulatory
or reputation issues and increased operational costs.
QMI's governance risk is moderate in relation to its financial policy.
The company's dividend payment relative to operating cash flow of 13%
compares very well to those of its main investment grade Canadian peers
(each greater than 20%). Also, the company has been
reducing it leverage over time. The company is family-controlled
as the Peladeau family has 74% voting power with a 28% equity
interest.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Quebecor Media, Inc., headquartered in Montreal,
Canada, is a holding company whose primary operations involve wireline
and wireless telecommunications conducted by its wholly-owned operating
subsidiary, Videotron Ltee, with secondary operations involving
newspaper publishing, television broadcasting, music production
and distribution, sports, and entertainment. Revenue
for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was C$4.3
billion.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653